Moody's upgrades BJ'S corporate family rating to Ba2

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") today upgraded all ratings of BJS Wholesale Club Inc ("BJ'S"), including the corporate family rating, which was upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3. The outlook is stable.

"Today's upgrade recognizes the continuing improvement in BJ'S quantitative profile resulting from continued strong operating results as well as the recent reductions in debt of over $300 million. As a result key metrics such as debt/EBITDA and EBIT/interest are benefitting, with debt/EBITDA now below 4 times and EBIT/interest of around 2.4 times," stated Moody's Vice President Charlie O'Shea. "Given the present environment, BJ'S has certainly been a prime beneficiary of the flight to consumables which was evidenced by its Q1 operating performance, and with a surge in memberships as a result of the pandemic. Moody's feels that a reasonable level of this recent upswing in operating performance can be maintained under a 'normalized' scenario," continued O'Shea. "Moody's also notes that despite heavy consumables mix and an explosion of online sales during Q1, BJ'S EBIT margin improved by around 100 bps year-over-year, indicating that the company was able to effectively manage through the higher-cost environment."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: BJS Wholesale Club Inc

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BJS Wholesale Club Inc

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

BJ'S Ba2 rating recognizes its formidable competitive position in its chosen markets, with limited competition from Costco and Sam's Club. The rating also considers the company's measured expansion, strong execution ability, sound strategy with a heavy-reliance on grocery items, and relatively benign online sales environment. In addition, the company's aggressive repositioning of several product categories and enhanced private label are driving improved margins. Financial policy is expected to be balanced, and BJ'S maintains excellent liquidity as evidenced by its SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BJ'S operating performance will continue to result in free cash flow generation and requisite debt reductions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained below 3.5 times and EBIT/interest was sustained around 3.5 times. Ratings could be downgraded if either due to a more aggressive financial policy or weakened operating performance debt/EBITDA rose above 4.75 times or if EBIT/interest was sustained below 2.5 times.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Westborough, MA, BJ'S is a warehouse club retailer with 219 locations in 17 states and LTM revenues approaching $14 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

