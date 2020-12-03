info

Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades B&M's CFR to Ba2; outlook stable

03 Dec 2020

London, 03 December 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded B&M European Value Retail S.A.'s (B&M) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3 and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD. Concurrently, the ratings of the GBP400 million senior secured notes due 2025 has been upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

Moody's rating action reflects the company's increased financial track record, as evidenced by a continued strong performance in 2020 driven by sales and EBITDA growth well above the average of the UK retail sector, resulting in substantially lower leverage than the Rating Agency expected. Although Moody's anticipates additional shareholder distributions and/or investments, leverage is expected to remain in line with the rating requirements.

A full list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

B&M's Ba2 rating reflects the company's focus on fast-growing retail niche markets, good scale, low-cost propositions and above-average profitability compared with traditional retailers. B&M's business model is based on a narrow selection of items across a broad range of grocery and general merchandise product groups, direct sourcing and a simple low-cost approach, resulting in selling prices significantly and consistently below those offered by both specialist and general retailers. The company's focus on selected best-selling products through constant monitoring of prevailing consumer trends, in-house product design capabilities and direct sourcing process are key to its ability to offer products at competitive or even disruptive prices.

In sharp contrast to clothing chains and many other retailers, B&M is emerging as a winner from the coronavirus crisis as it continues to win customers away from competitors. The company has outperformed both the food and non-food segments of retail in the past three years and continues to open new stores, contrary to traditional retailers.

While scale and international diversification remain limited compared to rated peers, the strengths of B&M's business model have become more and more apparent over the last three years, with operating and EBITDA margins consistently twice as high as sector peers in the last three years.

B&M's rating is constrained by its limited size and geographic diversification, and the limited scope for significant debt reduction as management prioritises growth and shareholder returns. Additionally, the UK retail industry continues to face headwinds, with unabated competitive pressures and an uncertain outlook for consumer spending. Consumer sentiment is likely to remain weak given the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and the exit of the UK from the European Union on employment levels and purchasing power, although these very same trends could indeed benefit value retailers such as B&M.

The company's operating performance in the six months to September 2020, (first half of fiscal year 2021, ending March 2021) was strong, with reported EBITDA up 57.8% year on year at GBP387.7 million, on an IFRS16 basis. The EBITDA increase was driven by the 25.3% increase in revenue to GBP2.2 billion. The strong sales performance has been broad-based across all key product categories, with sustained revenue growth driving operational leverage on a fixed cost base. The strong sales performance during the months of lockdown further highlights the company's already strong track record of growth, having grown revenue from GBP1.6 billion in fiscal 2015 to GBP3.8 billion in fiscal 2020, with most of the growth coming from new stores openings.

As of 26 September 2020, Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA improved to 3.1x from 4.0x in fiscal 2020, driven by higher EBITDA, in turn reflecting rising sales and operational leverage. Other debt metrics remain also solid, with Moody's-adjusted free cash flow of GBP219 million in the first half of fiscal 2021, up from GBP114 million in fiscal 2020, or 10.6% of Moody's-adjusted gross debt, up from 5.5% in fiscal 2020. Retained Cash Flow (RCF) to net debt also improved to 26% from around 17% in fiscal 2020, when excluding the GBP150 million special dividend paid in March 2020, while remaining stable if including the special dividend in RCF.

On 12 November, the company announced both a 59.2% increase in the interim ordinary dividend for fiscal 2021 to GBP43 million as well as another special dividend of GBP250 million. Both dividends will be paid out of existing cash and will therefore not affect the company's leverage. However, Moody's believes that further shareholder distributions or M&A activity are likely over the next 12-18 months because net leverage (pro forma for both dividends to be paid out over the next few months) is currently around 1.2x on a reported basis, which is well below the 2.5x targeted by the company (roughly equivalent to Moody's adjusted leverage below 4.5x).

LIQUIDITY

B&M's liquidity is more than adequate following the refinancing measures implemented in July 2020, with GBP439 million cash on balance sheet as at 26 September 2020, GBP150 million available under an undrawn revolving credit facility, and only GBP68 million of debt maturities in the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects the company to continue generate significant positive free cash flows from operations but also to invest it in new stores and continue making distributions to shareholders.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Financial policies are clear and balanced between the interests of shareholders and credit investors. The company is on record with the statement that it intends to maintain reported net leverage below 2.25x (based on pre IFRS 16 figures). B&M's capital policy is to allocate cash surpluses in the following order of priority: (1) the roll-out of new stores with a strong payback profile; (2) ordinary dividend cover to shareholders; (3) mergers & acquisition opportunities; and (4) returns of surplus cash to shareholders. The company has a dividend policy which targets a pay-out ratio of between 30%-40% of net income on a normalised tax basis. Having received coronavirus-related government support through GBP38 million of business rates relief, the recent shareholder distributions could expose the company to public criticism.

Since listing in 2014, the company has continued to develop its approach to governance as it grows and matures but remains somewhat weak in terms of board composition and size and composition of two of the board committees, in Moody's opinion.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Ba2 rating on the senior secured notes, in line with the corporate family rating, reflects the pari passu capital structure and the shared security and guarantee portfolio with the term loan A and the revolving credit facility, although the latter have slightly shorter maturities.

RATING OUTLOOK

Although additional shareholder distributions or acquisitions will likely result in higher net and gross debt, Moody's expects that leverage will remain within the range expected for the Ba2 rating. The stable outlook also assumes that the company will continue opening new stores while growing its revenue, EBITDA and cash flow from operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could develop if all the following expectations are met: (i) sustained good liquidity, with extended and long dated debt maturities; (ii) Debt/EBITDA remaining sustainably below 3.5x, with financial policies in line with a lower leverage; and (iii) RCF to net debt sustained in the mid teens.

Conversely, negative rating pressure could develop if any of the following occurs: (i) Debt/EBITDA rising above 4.5x; (ii) RCF to net debt below 10%; (iii) a significant weakening in profitability; or (iv) a more aggressive growth strategy or financial policy; and v) weakening liquidity. All ratios mentioned in the factors for an upgrade/downgrade are on a Moody's adjusted basis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: B&M European Value Retail S.A.

Upgrades:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (B&M) is a fast growing European value retailer and discounter competing in both the general merchandise and grocery markets, through its store brands B&M and Heron Foods in the UK, and Babou in France. The company is headquartered in Liverpool and listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Arora family is the largest shareholder, holding 15% of the share capital as well as voting rights.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Roberto Pozzi
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com