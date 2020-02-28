Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers BRD - Groupe Societe Generale Related Research Credit Opinion: BRD - Groupe Societe Generale: Update to credit analysis Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of BRD - Groupe Societe Generale Issuer In-Depth: Alpha Bank Romania; Banca Comerciala Romana; BRD; Raiffeisen Bank: Peer comparison: Asset quality will continue to improve but the pace will slow Issuer Profile: BRD - Groupe Societe Generale: Key Facts and Statistics - H1 2018 Rating Action: Moody's affirms BRD-Groupe Societe Generale local-currency deposit rating with positive and foreign currency deposit rating with stable outlook Rating Action: Moody's upgrades BRD - Groupe Societe Generale's long-term local currency deposit rating to Baa1, changes outlook to stable from positive 28 Feb 2020 Limassol, February 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today upgraded BRD - Groupe Societe Generale's (BRD) long-term local currency deposit rating to Baa1 from Baa2 and changed the outlook to stable from positive. Concurrently the rating agency upgraded the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba1 from ba2 and its Adjusted BCA to baa3 from ba1. The bank's short-term Prime-2 and Prime-3 local and foreign currency deposit ratings have been affirmed. BRD's Baa3 long-term foreign currency deposit rating, its Baa1/Prime-2 long and short term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) and its Baa2(cr)/Prime-2(cr) Counterparty Risk Assessments (CRAs) have also been affirmed and are constrained by the relevant ceilings and sovereign rating caps. The full list of the affected ratings and rating inputs can be found at the end of this press release. Concurrently the rating agency upgraded the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba1 from ba2 and its Adjusted BCA to baa3 from ba1. The bank's short-term Prime-2 and Prime-3 local and foreign currency deposit ratings have been affirmed. BRD's Baa3 long-term foreign currency deposit rating, its Baa1/Prime-2 long and short term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) and its Baa2(cr)/Prime-2(cr) Counterparty Risk Assessments (CRAs) have also been affirmed and are constrained by the relevant ceilings and sovereign rating caps. The full list of the affected ratings and rating inputs can be found at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE -IMPROVED SOLVENCY DRIVES THE UPGRADE OF DEPOSIT RATINGS The upgrade of BRD's local currency deposit ratings to Baa1 from Baa2 reflects: (1) the ongoing balance sheet strengthening in line with Moody's expectations, resulting in an upgrade of the BCA to ba1 from ba2; (2) Moody's unchanged view of a high likelihood of support from the bank's foreign parent Societe Generale (deposits A1 stable, BCA baa2), reflected in an upgrade of the Adjusted BCA to baa3 from ba1; and (3) the two notches of rating uplift following the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis being maintained. The upgrade of BRD's BCA to ba1 from ba2 reflects the continued improvement in the bank's solvency owing to declining volumes of problem loans while maintaining strong capital buffers.. Based on preliminary figures that the bank has published, its ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans continued to improve and was 3.1% as of December 2019. This compares favorably to the bank's ratio of problem loans (according to Moody's definition) to gross loans of 5.8% as of the end of December 2018, down from 8.2% a year earlier. Further, BRD has significant buffers against loan losses as the ratio of loan-loss reserves to problem loans was a high 109% as of December 2018, up from 95% as of December 2017. The ratings upgrade also considers BRD's high capital buffers, with a reported total capital ratio of 20.92% as of December 2018. According to preliminary figures published by the bank, its leverage measured by the ratio of shareholders' equity to total assets improved to 14.2% as of December 2019 up from 13.7% as of December 2018. However, the rating agency expects capitalization to somewhat decline from strong levels, owing to anticipated continued high dividend payments as well as weaker profitability going forward. Moody's expects that the bank's strong profitability with a return on assets of 2.6% as of December 2019, according to preliminary bank data, will continue to soften owing to normalising credit costs and high operating costs. BRD's ba1 BCA incorporates the bank's relatively low reliance on market funding which the rating agency expects will gradually increase as the bank issues debt to fill in its minimum own funds and eligible liabilities requirement (MREL). As of June 2019, BRD had low market funding reliance of 4.5% of tangible banking assets and a net loan-to-deposit ratio of 68%. Finally, Moody's does not have any particular governance concern for BRD and does not apply any corporate behaviour adjustment to its credit profile. The application of group standards and the close oversight of the parent over BRD ensure that the bank's activities are in line with the group's strategy and risk-appetite. - AFFIRMATION OF THE FOREIGN-CURRENCY DEPOSIT RATING, CRRs AND CRA The affirmation of the long-term foreign currency deposit rating, the CRRs and CRA mainly reflects Moody's opinion about the significant risk correlations between a bank and the country it operates in owing to the limitations a government can impose on domestic entities. As a result, BRD's long-term foreign currency deposit rating of Baa3 has been affirmed at the level of the Baa3 foreign currency deposit ceiling for Romania, which constrains the bank's foreign currency ratings. The stable outlook on the foreign currency deposit rating is aligned with the stable outlook on the sovereign rating. The Baa3 foreign currency deposit ceiling captures the risk that the Romanian government would interfere with a domestic bank's repayment of foreign currency deposits. Similarly, the bank's long-term Baa2(cr) CRA and Baa1 CRRs have been affirmed, because under Moody's Banks methodology, the CRA will typically not exceed the sovereign's own rating by more than one notch while banks' deposit and debt ratings cannot exceed the government rating by more than two notches. Without these constraints, both rating classes would have benefited from a three notch uplift from BRD's baa3 Adjusted BCA based on Moody's Advanced LGF analysis which incorporates the cushion against default provided to these senior obligations by subordinated liabilities. - OUTLOOK CHANGE TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE The change of outlook on the long-term local currency deposit rating to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's financial fundamentals, mainly its asset quality, capital and funding will remain broadly stable over the next 12-18 months. -- WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN The bank's BCA could be upgraded following further reduction in asset risk while maintaining strong core profitability and high capital buffers. A change in BRD's liability structure resulting in a larger loss absorbing cushion for depositors will not result in an upgrade of the local currency deposit rating, since the bank's local currency deposit rating, is already two notches above the Romanian government Baa3 bond rating. The bank's Baa3 foreign currency deposit rating is constrained by the foreign currency deposit ceiling and can only be upgraded if the ceiling is raised. BRD's Baa1 foreign and local currency CRRs are two notches above the Romanian government's Baa3 bond rating and can only be upgraded if the government rating is upgraded. The bank's Baa2(cr) CRA is constrained at one notch above the government rating and can only be upgraded if the government bond rating is upgraded. The bank's ratings could be downgraded owing to substantial weakening in its asset quality, capital buffers or liquidity buffers. BRD's Adjusted BCA could also be downgraded following a lower support assumption or a weaker credit profile of its foreign parent. The bank's local currency deposit rating could also be downgraded owing to changes in its liability structure reducing the loss absorption buffers for depositors. The bank's foreign-currency deposit ratings, which are constrained by the foreign currency deposit ceiling, will not be affected by a two-notch downgrade of the local currency deposit ratings. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: BRD - Groupe Societe Generale Upgrades: .... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to baa3 from ba1 .... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to ba1 from ba2 .... Long-term Bank Deposit Rating (Local currency), Upgraded to Baa1 and Baa2, Outlook Changed to Stable from Positive Affirmations: .... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa2(cr) .... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2cr) .... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed Baa1 .... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-2 .... Long-term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign currency), Affirmed Baa3, Outlook Remains Stable .... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-2/P-3 Outlook Action: ....Outlook Changed to Stable from Stable(m) PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Melina Skouridou, CFA

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Carola Schuler

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

