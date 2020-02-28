Moody's upgrades BRD - Groupe Societe Generale's long-term local currency deposit rating to Baa1, changes outlook to stable from positive

Limassol, February 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today upgraded BRD - Groupe Societe Generale's (BRD) long-term
local currency deposit rating to Baa1 from Baa2 and changed the outlook
to stable from positive. Concurrently the rating agency upgraded
the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba1 from ba2 and
its Adjusted BCA to baa3 from ba1. The bank's short-term
Prime-2 and Prime-3 local and foreign currency deposit ratings
have been affirmed.
BRD's Baa3 long-term foreign currency deposit rating,
its Baa1/Prime-2 long and short term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(CRRs) and its Baa2(cr)/Prime-2(cr) Counterparty Risk Assessments
(CRAs) have also been affirmed and are constrained by the relevant ceilings
and sovereign rating caps.
The full list of the affected ratings and rating inputs can be found at
the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-IMPROVED SOLVENCY DRIVES THE UPGRADE OF DEPOSIT RATINGS
The upgrade of BRD's local currency deposit ratings to Baa1 from
Baa2 reflects: (1) the ongoing balance sheet strengthening in line
with Moody's expectations, resulting in an upgrade of the BCA to
ba1 from ba2; (2) Moody's unchanged view of a high likelihood
of support from the bank's foreign parent Societe Generale (deposits A1
stable, BCA baa2), reflected in an upgrade of the Adjusted
BCA to baa3 from ba1; and (3) the two notches of rating uplift following
the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis
being maintained.
The upgrade of BRD's BCA to ba1 from ba2 reflects the continued
improvement in the bank's solvency owing to declining volumes of
problem loans while maintaining strong capital buffers..
Based on preliminary figures that the bank has published, its ratio
of non-performing loans to gross loans continued to improve and
was 3.1% as of December 2019. This compares favorably
to the bank's ratio of problem loans (according to Moody's
definition) to gross loans of 5.8% as of the end of December
2018, down from 8.2% a year earlier. Further,
BRD has significant buffers against loan losses as the ratio of loan-loss
reserves to problem loans was a high 109% as of December 2018,
up from 95% as of December 2017.
The ratings upgrade also considers BRD's high capital buffers,
with a reported total capital ratio of 20.92% as of December
2018. According to preliminary figures published by the bank,
its leverage measured by the ratio of shareholders' equity to total
assets improved to 14.2% as of December 2019 up from 13.7%
as of December 2018. However, the rating agency expects capitalization
to somewhat decline from strong levels, owing to anticipated continued
high dividend payments as well as weaker profitability going forward.
Moody's expects that the bank's strong profitability with
a return on assets of 2.6% as of December 2019, according
to preliminary bank data, will continue to soften owing to normalising
credit costs and high operating costs.
BRD's ba1 BCA incorporates the bank's relatively low reliance
on market funding which the rating agency expects will gradually increase
as the bank issues debt to fill in its minimum own funds and eligible
liabilities requirement (MREL). As of June 2019, BRD had
low market funding reliance of 4.5% of tangible banking
assets and a net loan-to-deposit ratio of 68%.
Finally, Moody's does not have any particular governance concern
for BRD and does not apply any corporate behaviour adjustment to its credit
profile. The application of group standards and the close oversight
of the parent over BRD ensure that the bank's activities are in line with
the group's strategy and risk-appetite.
- AFFIRMATION OF THE FOREIGN-CURRENCY DEPOSIT RATING,
CRRs AND CRA
The affirmation of the long-term foreign currency deposit rating,
the CRRs and CRA mainly reflects Moody's opinion about the significant
risk correlations between a bank and the country it operates in owing
to the limitations a government can impose on domestic entities.
As a result, BRD's long-term foreign currency deposit rating
of Baa3 has been affirmed at the level of the Baa3 foreign currency deposit
ceiling for Romania, which constrains the bank's foreign currency
ratings. The stable outlook on the foreign currency deposit rating
is aligned with the stable outlook on the sovereign rating. The
Baa3 foreign currency deposit ceiling captures the risk that the Romanian
government would interfere with a domestic bank's repayment of foreign
currency deposits.
Similarly, the bank's long-term Baa2(cr) CRA and Baa1 CRRs
have been affirmed, because under Moody's Banks methodology,
the CRA will typically not exceed the sovereign's own rating by more than
one notch while banks' deposit and debt ratings cannot exceed the government
rating by more than two notches. Without these constraints,
both rating classes would have benefited from a three notch uplift from
BRD's baa3 Adjusted BCA based on Moody's Advanced LGF analysis which incorporates
the cushion against default provided to these senior obligations by subordinated
liabilities.
- OUTLOOK CHANGE TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE
The change of outlook on the long-term local currency deposit rating
to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's financial
fundamentals, mainly its asset quality, capital and funding
will remain broadly stable over the next 12-18 months.
-- WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
The bank's BCA could be upgraded following further reduction in asset
risk while maintaining strong core profitability and high capital buffers.
A change in BRD's liability structure resulting in a larger loss absorbing
cushion for depositors will not result in an upgrade of the local currency
deposit rating, since the bank's local currency deposit rating,
is already two notches above the Romanian government Baa3 bond rating.
The bank's Baa3 foreign currency deposit rating is constrained by the
foreign currency deposit ceiling and can only be upgraded if the ceiling
is raised. BRD's Baa1 foreign and local currency CRRs are two notches
above the Romanian government's Baa3 bond rating and can only be
upgraded if the government rating is upgraded. The bank's Baa2(cr)
CRA is constrained at one notch above the government rating and can only
be upgraded if the government bond rating is upgraded.
The bank's ratings could be downgraded owing to substantial weakening
in its asset quality, capital buffers or liquidity buffers.
BRD's Adjusted BCA could also be downgraded following a lower support
assumption or a weaker credit profile of its foreign parent. The
bank's local currency deposit rating could also be downgraded owing to
changes in its liability structure reducing the loss absorption buffers
for depositors. The bank's foreign-currency deposit ratings,
which are constrained by the foreign currency deposit ceiling, will
not be affected by a two-notch downgrade of the local currency
deposit ratings.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
Upgrades:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Upgraded to baa3 from ba1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded
to ba1 from ba2
.... Long-term Bank Deposit Rating
(Local currency), Upgraded to Baa1 and Baa2, Outlook Changed
to Stable from Positive
Affirmations:
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Baa2(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-2cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed Baa1
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed P-2
.... Long-term Bank Deposit Rating
(Foreign currency), Affirmed Baa3, Outlook Remains Stable
.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed P-2/P-3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook Changed to Stable from Stable(m)
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
