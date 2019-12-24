Moody's upgrades Banca Carige following the capital increase and the disposal of problem loans, concluding review

Baseline credit assessment upgraded to caa1 from ca, outlook on long-term ratings is stable
Paris, December 24, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the standalone baseline
credit assessment (BCA) of Banca Carige S.p.A. ("Carige")
to caa1 from ca, the long-term issuer rating to Caa2 from
Caa3 and confirmed the long-term deposit rating Caa1. The
rating action follows the successful completion on 20 December 2019 of
(1) the €700 million capital increase; (2) the disposal €2.8
billion gross problem loans; and (3) the issuance of €200 million
subordinated debt. The outlook on Carige's long-term
deposit and issuer rating is stable.
The upgrade of the BCA and issuer rating concludes the review for upgrade
initiated on 25 September 2019 (see " Moody's places Banca Carige's issuer
ratings under review for upgrade following approval of restructuring plan";
https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-places-Banca-Cariges-issuer-ratings-under-review-for-upgrade--PR_410750);
the confirmation of the deposit rating concludes the review with direction
uncertain initiated on 11 January 2019 (see " Moody's places Banca Carige's
long-term ratings under review, direction uncertain";
https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-places-Banca-Cariges-long-term-ratings-under-review-direction--PR_393558).
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Carige's BCA was upgraded to reflect the successful completion on
20 December 2019 of the capital strengthening plan approved on 20 September
2019 by Carige's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, which
included: (1) the conversion into ordinary shares of €313.2
million subordinated debt underwritten on 30 November 2018 by the Voluntary
Intervention Scheme of the Italian Interbank Deposit Protection Fund (FITD);
(2) a €63 million capital increase reserved for Cassa Centrale Banca
S.p.A.; (3) an €85 million capital increase
reserved for current shareholders with an underwriting commitment from
the FITD; (4) a €238.8 million capital increase reserved
for the FITD; and (5) the issuance of €200 million Tier 2 subordinated
debt.
Moody's estimates that the bank's capital stance has strengthened
as Moody's-calculated tangible common equity ratio will likely
increase above 10% (as of year-end) from a very low 5.2%
in June 2019. This estimate takes into account the loss that the
bank will incur for the full year 2019 as per its strategic plan (-
€779 million), primarily driven by the high loan losses related
to the disposal of problem loans.
In Moody's opinion Carige will maintain structurally weak profitability
in the medium term even with the lower burden of problem loans,
particularly as the bank will need to rebuild its commercial and funding
franchise against the backdrop of a challenging economic environment.
Moreover, Carige has some legal disputes outstanding, including
with a minority of the bank's previous shareholders, which
could entail losses for the bank in the future.
The upgrade of Carige's BCA also reflects the disposal of €2.8
billion of gross problem loans out of the total around €3.5
billion held by the bank to 100% state-owned entity AMCO,
as this transaction was subject to the completion of the capital increase.
Moody's estimates that the disposal will bring Carige's problem
loans ratio to below 5% from a very high 23% in June 2019,
below the Italian system average of circa 8%.
Carige's BCA currently incorporates one-notch negative adjustment
for corporate behavior to reflect the dissenting view between shareholders,
which have for many years plagued the sound corporate governance of the
bank. Carige has been under temporary administration -- at
the European Central Bank's initiative - since 2 January
2019 which is likely to last until the appointment of new management following
the capital increase.
Moody's also removed the uplift of three notches and two notches
respectively for government support on Carige's deposit rating and
issuer rating, as Moody's believes that there is a low probability
that the Italian government will provide support to the bank after the
completion of the restructuring plan. Carige is currently benefiting
from state support in the form of a guarantee on €2 billion of debt
which will mature in 2020.
OUTLOOK
The outlook on Carige's long-term ratings is stable, reflecting
Moody's view that the bank will face challenges in rebuilding its commercial
and funding franchise, returning to sustainable profitability and
continuing to decrease its problem loans, although the bank now
benefits from a stronger capitalization and a lower burden of problem
loans.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP
Carige's BCA could be upgraded if the bank returns to sustainable profitability,
continues to decrease its problem loans and were able to access the capital
markets. An upgrade of the BCA could lead to an upgrade of its
long-term ratings. Carige's deposit and issuer rating
could also be upgraded following a material increase in the bank's
stock of bail-in-able debt.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN
Carige's BCA could be downgraded should the bank incur in material losses,
which may arise for example from legal disputes , if there was a
major increase in problem loans or if the bank's liquidity came
under pressure. The deposit rating could also be downgraded following
a material reduction in the volume of junior deposits and the stock of
the bank's bail-in-able debt.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Banca Carige S.p.A.
Upgrades:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Upgraded to caa1 from ca
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded
to caa1 from ca
.... Long-term Issuer Rating,
Upgraded to Caa2 from Caa3, Outlook Changed to Stable From Rating
Under Review
Confirmations:
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Confirmed B2(cr)
.... Long-term local and foreign currency
Counterparty Risk Ratings, Confirmed B3
.... Long-term local and foreign currency
Bank Deposit Ratings, Confirmed Caa1, Outlook Changed to Stable
From Rating Under Review
Affirmations:
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Short-term local and foreign currency
Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP
.... Short-term foreign currency Bank
Deposit Rating, Affirmed NP
.... Long-term local currency BACKED
Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3, Outlook
Remains Stable
Outlook Action:
....Outlook Changed to Stable From Rating
Under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Fabio Ianno
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
Nicholas Hill
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
