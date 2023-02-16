Moody's upgrades Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.'s ratings, outlook remains stable

Long-term deposit and senior unsecured ratings upgraded to Ba2 from B1 and B1 from Caa1 respectively

Paris, February 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the long-term ratings and assessments of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (MPS) and its fully-owned subsidiary MPS Capital Services S.p.A. (MPS Capital Services).

Moody's upgraded MPS's long-term foreign and domestic currency deposit ratings to Ba2 from B1, long-term domestic senior unsecured debt rating to B1 from Caa1, domestic senior unsecured euro Medium-Term Note (MTN) programme ratings to (P)B1 from (P)Caa1, domestic and foreign junior senior unsecured euro MTN programme ratings to (P)B1 from (P)Caa1, domestic subordinated debt and MTN programme ratings to B2 from Caa1 and (P)B2 from (P)Caa1 respectively and long-term foreign and domestic currency Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) to Ba1 from Ba3.

Moody's also upgraded MPS' Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to b1 from b3 and long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) to Ba1(cr) from Ba3(cr).

All other short-term ratings of MPS were affirmed: the foreign and domestic deposit ratings and CRRs at Not Prime, the domestic other short term ratings at (P)Not Prime and the short-term CR Assessment at Not Prime(cr).

Moody's also upgraded MPS Capital Services ratings and assessments in line with its parent MPS. Moody's considers MPS Capital Services to be a Highly Integrated Entity (HIE) with MPS hence its standalone characteristics have limited credit significance. MPS Capital Services' long-term foreign and domestic currency deposit ratings were upgraded to Ba2 from B1, the long-term foreign and domestic currency CRRs to Ba1 from Ba3, the long-term CR Assessment to Ba1(cr) from Ba3(cr) and the BCA and Adjusted BCA to b1 from b3.

All other short-term ratings of MPS Capital Services were affirmed: the foreign and domestic deposit ratings and CRRs at Not Prime and the CR Assessment at Not Prime(cr).

The outlook on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of MPS and the long-term deposit ratings of MPS Capital Services remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's considered that over the last few years MPS has made significant progress that has buttressed its viability. Furthermore, the recent capital increase of €2.5 billion in November 2022 has completed the actions needed to shore-up the bank's solvency and rebuild its capacity to generate some profitability. MPS' financial results for the final quarter of 2022 already reflect structural profitability improvements – post large staff lay-offs- all the more so since the bank reaps the benefits of rising interest rates.

---------BCA UPGRADE reflects substantial de-risking and projected profitability turnaround

The BCA upgrade to b1 from b3 signals the bank's lower risk profile, stemming from solvency improvements due to a material reduction in non-performing assets, followed by a capital increase in November 2022 and an improved profitability outlook on the back of rising interest rates and material cost reductions.

MPS reduced its nonperforming loans (NPL) by 20% in 2022, thereby improving its NPL ratio to gross loans to 4.2% in December 2022 from around 5% a year earlier. However, Moody's estimates that MPS' asset quality will remain weaker than its peers. The bank is highly exposed to small and medium-sized enterprises, which account for 50% of the loan book. It is likely to incur some increase in defaults and hence a higher cost of risk from the 2022 level of 55 basis points, driven by the deteriorating operating environment in Italy.

Any increase in loan loss provisions will, however, likely be counterbalanced by MPS' improving operating profitability which comes from a significant reduction in staff numbers funded by the capital injection. The bank's profitability will also continue to benefit from rising interest rates in the euro area. Net interest income increased by 31.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022 alone. Moody's expects that reduction in staff expenses and increased interest income to progressively restore MPS' capacity to generate recurrent profits, which will remain limited, though, because of a subdued lending activity.

MPS' capitalization is strong, with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio on a fully loaded basis of 15.6% as of December 2022, up from 11% a year earlier and mainly benefitting from the €2.5 billion capital injection, provided by the Italian government, the bank's main shareholder with a 64% stake and private investors. MPS is committed to maintaining a CET1 ratio of 14.2% until at least December 2024, according to the bank's business plan vetted by the European Commission. This target is far above the minimum requirement set by the European Central Bank (ECB) for 2023 i.e. 8.8%.

Moody's anticipates that MPS's funding structure and liquidity levels will remain broadly stable thanks to a large deposit base that finances its lending activities. However, the rating agency considers MPS's lack of bond issuances in the market in the last two years a weakness in its assessment of the bank's funding structure. Based on its restored capital position, MPS plans from 2023 onwards to resume issuance of bonds on the wholesale market to fulfill the bank's minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL). Nonetheless, despite material repayments of ECB's Targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO), MPS anticipates that ECB funding will remain an important funding source over the medium term.

---------BCA upgrade and current capital and liability structure support multi-notch upgrade of long-term ratings

MPS' BCA two-notch upgrade drove an upgrade of the bank's long-term deposit ratings, CRR and CR assessment. Nevertheless, the long-term senior unsecured and junior senior unsecured debt ratings have been further upgraded by one notch. This is because senior unsecured debt benefit from protection of subordinated instruments, i.e. Tier 2 debt that has not been called as previously announced by the bank. Consequently, Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis showed lower losses than previously assumed for senior debt holders.

OUTLOOK

The outlook remains stable on MPS' long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings. This factors in, on the one hand, MPS's strengthened viability and potential further improvements in its financial profile and, on the other hand, a deteriorating operating environment in Italy which will have a bearing on the bank's metrics.

The outlook on MPS Capital Services' long-term deposit ratings remains also stable, in line with its parent MPS.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

MPS's ratings could be upgraded if the bank's BCA was upgraded. A BCA upgrade could result from the bank's structural further strengthening of its solvency, in line with its business plan that targets a stable stock of problem loans and a capital position at current levels as well as an improved profitability beyond 2024. MPS's BCA could also be upgraded if the bank were to recover unfettered access to the wholesale bond markets.

An upgrade of the long-term deposit ratings could also occur if MPS were to reduce the size of its balance sheet, other things being equal, this reduction resulting in a lower loss given failure for this liability class.

MPS's long-term senior unsecured debt ratings could also be upgraded if the bank were to report higher volume of loss absorbing liabilities relative to the bank's total banking assets.

Conversely, MPS's long-term ratings and assessments could be downgraded if the bank failed to maintain its current solvency and liquidity positions as a result of more difficult economic conditions in Italy in 2023, which could materially increase the credit risks to which the bank will be exposed, in particular because of its significant exposure to the SME sector. Lower amount of loss absorbing liabilities would also expose junior depositors and senior bondholders to greater losses than currently assumed, leading to a downgrade of these instruments.

MPS Capital Services' ratings and assessments could be upgraded or downgraded - as applicable - following an upgrade or downgrade of MPS's ratings and assessments.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Guy Combot

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Alain Laurin

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

