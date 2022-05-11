Moody's upgrades Banco BPM's senior unsecured ratings to Ba1 from Ba2, with stable outlook

Long-term deposit ratings upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Paris, May 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded Banco BPM S.p.A.'s (Banco BPM) long-term senior unsecured ratings to Ba1 from Ba2, its long-term deposit ratings to Baa2 from Baa3 as well as the bank's standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba2 from ba3. The outlooks on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured ratings remain stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Baseline Credit Assessment

The upgrade of Banco BPM's BCA to ba2 from ba3 primarily reflects the improvement in the bank's asset quality, which stems the ongoing de-risking of its loan book. This has been completed through the sales and securitisations of larger than initially expected amounts of problem loans. The bank's gross problem loans ratio decreased to 5.8% as of end-2021 from 7.7% one year earlier, and Moody's expects the ratio to further dwindle below 5% following additional sales that the bank will complete in the second quarter of 2022.

However, Banco BPM's level of problem loans remains higher than the Italian banking system average of 3.1% as of end-2021. Moreover, Moody's expects a moderate increase in the inflow of Banco BPM's problem loans in 2022 in line with the Italian banking system.

Banco BPM reported stable capitalization as of end 2021, with a fully-loaded Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.4% compared with 13.3% end-2020. It stands at almost 500 basis points above the bank's Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) minimum requirement set by the European Central Bank (ECB).

The bank's net profit for 2021 amounted to €569 million, with a return on tangible assets of 0.3%. The performance recovered from just €21 million net profit reported in 2020 which was affected by COVID-related loan losses of over €1 billion. Despite a reduced cost of risk (81 bps in 2021 from 122 bps in 2020), the bank's profitability remains below its pre-Covid level (€797 million net profit in 2019).

Deposit and senior unsecured ratings

Banco BPM's long-term deposit ratings were upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3 because of the bank's BCA upgrade and unchanged extremely low expected losses resulting from Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which results in a three-notch uplift from the BCA.

Banco BPM's senior unsecured debt ratings were upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2 because of the bank's BCA upgrade and unchanged low expected losses resulting from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, which results in a one notch-uplift from the BCA.

OUTLOOK

The outlook on Banco BPM's long-term deposit and senior unsecured ratings remains stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that the bank's level of problem loans, capital, and profitability will remain close to current levels over the next 12-18 months. Furthermore, the stable outlook is also predicated on an unchanged funding policy as per its recent public disclosures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Banco BPM's BCA of ba2 could be upgraded if the bank were to further reduce its stock of problem loans and strengthened its profitability, while keeping good capital levels. An upgrade of the BCA would likely result in upgrades of all ratings. Banco BPM's senior unsecured and issuer ratings could also be upgraded following the issuance of a higher amount of senior and/or subordinated debt than currently expected.

The BCA could be downgraded following a material deterioration in the bank's asset quality or by significant reported losses. Any deterioration in the bank's liquidity profile could also result in a downgrade of the BCA. A downgrade of the BCA would likely result in a downgrade of all ratings. Banco BPM's senior unsecured and issuer ratings could also be downgraded were the bank to issue lower amount of senior and/or subordinated debt than currently planned over the next 12 to 18 months.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Banco BPM S.p.A.

Upgrades:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to ba2 from ba3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to ba2 from ba3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to Baa2(cr) from Baa3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to P-2(cr) from P-3(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Upgraded to P-2 from P-3

....Long-term Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2, Outlook Remains Stable

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3, Outlook Remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Upgraded to P-2 from P-3

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Ba3 from (P)B1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba3

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative, Upgraded to B2 (hyb) from B3 (hyb)

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2, Outlook Remains Stable

Outlook Action:.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

