Moody's upgrades Banco Modal's long-term national scale ratings, affirms global ratings; stable outlook

New York, December 23, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today upgraded the Brazilian national scale deposit ratings assigned to
Banco Modal S.A. (Modal) to Baa1.br, from Baa2.br,
and to BR-2, from BR-3, long- and short-term,
respectively. Moody's also upgraded Modal's long-term national
scale counterparty risk rating to A1.br, from A2.br.
At the same time, Moody's affirmed Modal's local and foreign currency
deposit ratings at B1 and Not Prime, baseline credit assessment
(BCA) at b1 and long-term counterparty risk ratings at Ba3.
The outlook on all ratings is stable.
A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the
end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of Modal's national scale ratings reflects improvements
in asset quality metrics resulting from the run-off of legacy corporate
problem loans as the bank gradually shifts its operations to focus on
digital investments and brokerage service from commercial lending.
Because of its new business focus, Modal's profitability has
benefited from increasing generation of non-interest income through
its digital platform ModalMais, which also supports the upgrade
of the national scale ratings.
The affirmation of Modal's b1 BCA and global deposit ratings reflects
Moody's view that Modal's new business model will face the
challenges posed by increasing competition in banking and retail brokerage
from banks and fintechs, many of which are also investing in expanding
distribution through digital channels. In 2018, Modal pioneered
the offer of an integrated digital platform with both banking and brokerage
services; however, competition for digital financial services
has intensified as new participants have joined the market. In
addition, low interest rates, which boosted Modal's
profitability in 2019 due to a material decline in finding costs,
will have less of an effect going forward as future rate cuts may be less
frequent.
Since Modal's inception in the mid-90s, the bank has
adapted its business model to market conditions and targeted additional
businesses, including investment banking, merchant banking
and trust services, although its primary focus has remained on middle
market lending and asset management. As Modal is able to broaden
its product offering and attract new investors, clients and depositors
through ModalMais, the 2015-launched digital platform,
the bank will reduce the earnings volatility that has been associated
with its legacy loan book and with its merchant banking activities.
As part of its strategic priorities, Modal will also focus on investment
banking and capital market activities to strengthen origination of fee-based
revenues in 2020. Modal's merchant banking has been downsized
over the past two years, but it is still a source of volatility
because of the limitations in forecasting the future valuation of related
investments.
For 2020, we expect Modal's capitalization will improve along
with increased earnings generation and lower risk weighted assets,
which will reduce capital allocated to credit operations. In June
2019, Modal's core capital ratio, measured as tangible
common equity (TCE) to risk weighted assets (RWA), was 7.8%.
At this level, the ratio is low compared to that of similarly rated
mid-sized banks.
Over the next 12 months, Modal's credit profile will benefit
from the growing participation of retail-related deposits in the
bank's funding structure. In June 2019, demand deposits
accounted for 15% of the bank's total deposits compared to
0.6%, one year prior, a credit positive.
Modal has also focused on raising time deposits from retail investors
through its proprietary digital platform, reducing reliance on more
volatile and expensive institutional investors.
Moody's believes Modal's exposure to environmental risks is low,
consistent with its general assessment for the global banking sector.
Modal's exposure to social risks is moderate, consistent with Moody's
general assessment for the global banking sector. We do not have
any particular governance concerns for Banco Modal. Nevertheless,
the ongoing transformation of Modal's business pose execution and
operational risks and requires ongoing monitoring.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING -- DOWN/UP
Modal's ratings could be upgraded if the bank is able to improve
asset quality, profitability and capitalization metrics consistently.
Consistent earnings origination derived from the expansion of its digital
banking and brokerage platform, with subsequent reduction in earnings
volatility, would be positive for ratings as well. A decline
in the bank's exposure to risky merchant banking investments could
also bring ratings up.
The ratings could be downgraded if the bank is unable to maintain adequate
capitalization because of new net losses. Negative pressure on
ratings could also materialize if earnings recurrence is disrupted by
operating risks associated with its evolving digital platform.
METHODOLOGY USED
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Banco Modal S.A. is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro,
Brazil, and reported BRL3.4 billion (USD883 million) in assets
and BRL350.5 million (USD91.4 million) in shareholders'
equity as of 30 June 2019.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS
The following ratings of Banco Modal S.A. were upgraded:
- Long-term Brazilian national scale deposit rating to Baa1.br,
from Baa2.br
- Short-term Brazilian national scale deposit rating to
BR-2, from BR-3
- Long-term Brazilian national scale counterparty risk rating
to A1.br, from A2.br
The following ratings and assessments of Banco Modal S.A.
were affirmed:
- Long-term global local currency deposit rating of B1;
stable outlook
- Short-term global local currency deposit rating of Not
Prime
- Long-term foreign currency deposit rating of B1;
stable outlook
- Short-term foreign currency deposit rating of Not Prime
- Short-term Brazilian national scale counterparty risk
rating of BR-1
- Baseline credit assessment of b1
- Adjusted baseline credit assessment of b1
- Long-term counterparty risk assessment of Ba3(cr)
- Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Not Prime(cr)
- Long-term global local currency counterparty risk rating
of Ba3
- Short-term global local currency counterparty risk rating
of Not Prime
- Long-term global foreign currency counterparty risk rating
of Ba3
- Short-term global foreign currency counterparty risk rating
of Not Prime
..Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Stable
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
