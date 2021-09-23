Moody's upgrades Banco Modal's ratings; stable outlook

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded long term ratings and assessments assigned to Banco Modal S.A. (Modal), including its long term local and foreign currency deposit ratings to Ba3 from B1 and the long term local and foreign currency counterparty risk ratings to Ba2 from Ba3. Moody's also upgraded Modal's baseline credit assessment (BCA) to ba3 from b1, the adjusted BCA to ba3 from b1 and the long-term counterparty risk assessment to Ba2(cr) from Ba3(cr). At the same time, Modal's short-term deposit and counterparty risk ratings were affirmed at Not Prime, as well as its short-term counterparty risk assessment of NP(cr). The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

A full list of ratings and assessments can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Modal's BCA to ba3, from b1, reflects the bank's improved asset risk metrics in the last two years, its strong capitalization following the initial public offering in April 2021, and the recent change in its profitability structure providing earnings stability. The BCA upgrade also acknowledges Modal's reduced reliance on institutional funding sources and the higher liquidity levels held by the bank, factors supported by a growing retail base of deposits.

In 2016, Modal started a change of its business model by investing in an open architecture investment platform, modalmais, integrated with full digital banking capabilities focused on middle income retail clients as well as investment banking services amid the growing financial services opportunities created by Brazil`s deepening capital markets. Through its retail investment service platform, the bank reached BRL26 billion in assets under custody as of June 2021, up by 88% versus a year earlier. The upgrade recognizes Modal`s well-succeeded strategic shift of its revenues center towards less volatile earning sources, while, at the same time, the bank was able to reduce asset risk exposure. In terms of profitability, net income to tangible banking assets stood at 1.7% for the first half of 2021, with a higher fee-income component that will continue to provide earnings stability over time.

The upgrade also incorporates a stronger capitalization structure, following the injection of BRL1.2 billion through an IPO concluded in April 2021, that increased the bank's tangible common equity (TCE) to risk weighted assets (RWA) ratio to 25.1% as of June 2021, from 16.4% at the end of 2020. This capitalization will continue to support Modal's future growth plans in the competitive Brazilian investment market, providing comfortable buffers against rising asset risks as the bank increases its retail lending operation to investment service customers. Asset risks have improved significantly until June 2021, reflecting the completed run off of its legacy mid-sized corporate loan book, and the strong 192% expansion of its loan book in the first six months of the year, which was primarily made of loans to individuals, most of which collateralized by investments. In June 2021, problem loan ratio reduced to 0.7% of gross loans from 2.5% at the end of 2020.

However, asset risk will remain challenged by the bank's rapid loan growth over the next two years, and in light of its capital market activities and the legacy private equity investments still carried on its balance sheet, that accounted for 4.1% of total assets in June 2021.

Modal's BCA upgrade to ba3 also reflects the growing participation of retail-related deposits in the bank's funding mix, with demand and time deposits representing 41% of total third-party resources as of June 2021, which has been helped by its growing proprietary digital platform that reduced the bank's reliance on relatively more volatile and expensive institutional investors.

Although, we do not have any particular governance concerns for Banco Modal, the ongoing transformation and expansion of its business model pose execution and operational risks and requires ongoing monitoring.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Modal's ratings do not face further upward pressure at present given the ratings upgrade.

Downward rating pressure would arise if the bank sees a greater than expected fall in its capitalization ratio as a result of a rapid expansion or unexpected loss, and sees sustainable asset risk pressures from its new retail business that could arise from an aggressive growth strategy. Negative pressure on ratings could also materialize if earnings recurrence is disrupted by operating risks associated with its evolving digital platform and execution risks.

ISSUERS AND RATINGS AFFECTED

The following ratings and assessments of Banco Modal S.A. were upgraded:

- Long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings to Ba3, from B1, stable outlook

- Long-term local and foreign currency counterparty risk ratings to Ba2, from Ba3

- Baseline credit assessment to ba3, from b1

- Adjusted baseline credit assessment to ba3, from b1

- Long-term counterparty risk assessment to Ba2(cr), from Ba3(cr)

The following ratings and assessments of Banco Modal S.A. were affirmed:

- Short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Not Prime

- Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Not Prime(cr)

- Short-term local and foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Not Prime

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Farooq Khan

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ceres Lisboa

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

