Moody's upgrades Banco Modal's ratings; stable outlook

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
upgraded long term ratings and assessments assigned to Banco Modal S.A.
(Modal), including its long term local and foreign currency deposit
ratings to Ba3 from B1 and the long term local and foreign currency counterparty
risk ratings to Ba2 from Ba3. Moody's also upgraded Modal's baseline
credit assessment (BCA) to ba3 from b1, the adjusted BCA to ba3
from b1 and the long-term counterparty risk assessment to Ba2(cr)
from Ba3(cr). At the same time, Modal's short-term
deposit and counterparty risk ratings were affirmed at Not Prime,
as well as its short-term counterparty risk assessment of NP(cr).
The outlook on all ratings remains stable.
A full list of ratings and assessments can be found at the end of this
press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of Modal's BCA to ba3, from b1, reflects the bank's
improved asset risk metrics in the last two years, its strong capitalization
following the initial public offering in April 2021, and the recent
change in its profitability structure providing earnings stability.
The BCA upgrade also acknowledges Modal's reduced reliance on institutional
funding sources and the higher liquidity levels held by the bank,
factors supported by a growing retail base of deposits.
In 2016, Modal started a change of its business model by investing
in an open architecture investment platform, modalmais, integrated
with full digital banking capabilities focused on middle income retail
clients as well as investment banking services amid the growing financial
services opportunities created by Brazil`s deepening capital markets.
Through its retail investment service platform, the bank reached
BRL26 billion in assets under custody as of June 2021, up by 88%
versus a year earlier. The upgrade recognizes Modal`s well-succeeded
strategic shift of its revenues center towards less volatile earning sources,
while, at the same time, the bank was able to reduce asset
risk exposure. In terms of profitability, net income to tangible
banking assets stood at 1.7% for the first half of 2021,
with a higher fee-income component that will continue to provide
earnings stability over time.
The upgrade also incorporates a stronger capitalization structure,
following the injection of BRL1.2 billion through an IPO concluded
in April 2021, that increased the bank's tangible common equity
(TCE) to risk weighted assets (RWA) ratio to 25.1% as of
June 2021, from 16.4% at the end of 2020. This
capitalization will continue to support Modal's future growth plans in
the competitive Brazilian investment market, providing comfortable
buffers against rising asset risks as the bank increases its retail lending
operation to investment service customers. Asset risks have improved
significantly until June 2021, reflecting the completed run off
of its legacy mid-sized corporate loan book, and the strong
192% expansion of its loan book in the first six months of the
year, which was primarily made of loans to individuals, most
of which collateralized by investments. In June 2021, problem
loan ratio reduced to 0.7% of gross loans from 2.5%
at the end of 2020.
However, asset risk will remain challenged by the bank's rapid
loan growth over the next two years, and in light of its capital
market activities and the legacy private equity investments still carried
on its balance sheet, that accounted for 4.1% of total
assets in June 2021.
Modal's BCA upgrade to ba3 also reflects the growing participation of
retail-related deposits in the bank's funding mix, with demand
and time deposits representing 41% of total third-party
resources as of June 2021, which has been helped by its growing
proprietary digital platform that reduced the bank's reliance on
relatively more volatile and expensive institutional investors.
Although, we do not have any particular governance concerns for
Banco Modal, the ongoing transformation and expansion of its business
model pose execution and operational risks and requires ongoing monitoring.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Modal's ratings do not face further upward pressure at present given the
ratings upgrade.
Downward rating pressure would arise if the bank sees a greater than expected
fall in its capitalization ratio as a result of a rapid expansion or unexpected
loss, and sees sustainable asset risk pressures from its new retail
business that could arise from an aggressive growth strategy. Negative
pressure on ratings could also materialize if earnings recurrence is disrupted
by operating risks associated with its evolving digital platform and execution
risks.
ISSUERS AND RATINGS AFFECTED
The following ratings and assessments of Banco Modal S.A.
were upgraded:
- Long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings to
Ba3, from B1, stable outlook
- Long-term local and foreign currency counterparty risk
ratings to Ba2, from Ba3
- Baseline credit assessment to ba3, from b1
- Adjusted baseline credit assessment to ba3, from b1
- Long-term counterparty risk assessment to Ba2(cr),
from Ba3(cr)
The following ratings and assessments of Banco Modal S.A.
were affirmed:
- Short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings
of Not Prime
- Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Not Prime(cr)
- Short-term local and foreign currency counterparty risk
rating of Not Prime
..Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Stable
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Farooq Khan
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ceres Lisboa
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653