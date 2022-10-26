Moody's upgrades Banco Montepio's long-term deposit ratings to Ba3; outlook stable

Senior unsecured programme rating upgraded to (P)B2

Madrid, October 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Caixa Economica Montepio Geral, CEB, S.A.'s (Banco Montepio) long-term deposit ratings to Ba3 from B1 and its senior unsecured MTN programme rating to (P)B2 from (P)B3. At the same time, the rating agency has upgraded (1) the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to b2 from b3; (2) the junior senior unsecured MTN programme rating to (P)B2 from (P)B3; (3) the dated subordinated debt and MTN programme ratings to B3/(P)B3 from Caa1/(P)Caa1; and (4) the junior subordinated MTN programme rating to (P)Caa1 from (P)Caa2. The bank's long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment has been upgraded to Ba2(cr) from Ba3(cr) and its long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) to Ba2 from Ba3. The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings remains stable.

Moreover, Moody's has affirmed the bank's short-term deposits and CRR at Not Prime and its short-term CR Assessment at Not Prime(cr).

Today's rating action reflects Banco Montepio's improved credit profile as a result of the restructuring of its operations and the continued de-risking of its balance sheet over recent years. In upgrading the ratings, Moody's has considered Banco Montepio's improved asset quality metrics, its enhanced solvency levels and the positive profitability trends.

A list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- RATIONALE FOR UPGRADING THE BCA

The upgrade of Banco Montepio's BCA to b2 from b3 reflects the bank's improved asset quality metrics and its enhanced solvency and profitability levels, with reported net profit for four consecutive quarters since mid-2021.

Between 2015 and H12022, Banco Montepio has significantly reduced its stock of nonperforming assets (NPAs) principally by selling large portfolios which will continue going forward. Nevertheless, Moody's notes that the bank still holds a large stock of NPAs including not only loans but also a material amount of repossessed real estate assets. Its NPA ratio stood at a Moody's estimated 12.2% at end-June 2022, down from 15.4% a year earlier, and its nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio at 7.7% down from 9.3% a year earlier, but still well above Portuguese banking system average of 3.4% as of the same date. Moody's expects a slowdown in the pace of reduction of NPAs because of the gradual withdrawal of public support measures that were put in place during the pandemic. Moreover, inflationary pressures on both households' purchasing power and corporate profits could also have a bearing upon the bank's asset quality.

Banco Montepio's loss absorption capacity, although improved, remains weak when measured against its still weak asset-risk profile. At end-June 2022, Moody's preferred capital measure, tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWAs), stood at 10.9%, up from 8.6% a year earlier. The bank reported a fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 12.6% and a total capital ratio of 15.0% as of the same date, well above its regulatory requirements for 2022 of 9.1% and 14.01% respectively.

Banco Montepio's profitability has improved as a result of the restructuring of the bank's operations. The bank reported a net profit of €23 million at end-June 2022, compared to a loss of €33 million a year earlier and equivalent to a net income to tangible assets ratio of 0.1%. Moody's expects the bank's profitability to benefit from the economic recovery and rising interest rates, although high inflation will put pressure on operating costs and bottom-line profitability will continue to be negatively affected by high cost of risk.

In upgrading Banco Montepio's long-term ratings, Moody's continues to place the bank's BCA at the low end of the scorecard-indicated outcome range (ba3-b2). This reflects the emphasis Moody's places in its assessment of Banco Montepio's solvency factors, which continues to be weak despite recent improvements. This is reflected in the bank's Combined Solvency score of b2.

-- RATIONALE FOR UPGRADING BANCO MONTEPIO'S LONG-TERM DEPOSIT AND SENIOR UNSECURED MTN PROGRAMME RATINGS

The upgrade of Banco Montepio's long-term deposit ratings to Ba3 from B1 and of its senior unsecured MTN programme ratings to (P)B2 from (P)B3 reflects: (1) the upgrade of the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA to b2 from b3; (2) the result from the rating agency's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis which continues to lead to two notches of uplift for the deposit ratings and no uplift for the senior unsecured programme rating; and (3) Moody's assessment of a low probability of government support for Banco Montepio, which results in no further rating uplift.

Moody's advanced LGF analysis continues to indicate a low loss-given-failure for depositors and a moderate loss-given-failure for senior unsecured creditors, leading to two notches of uplift and no uplift from the b2 Adjusted BCA, respectively.

-- RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook on Banco Montepio's long-term deposit ratings remains stable, reflecting Moody's view that the expected improvements in the bank's financial fundamentals are already captured in Banco Montepio's current ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Banco Montepio's standalone BCA could be upgraded if the bank continues to make progress in reducing its stock of problem assets and improving its capital and profitability metrics beyond our expectations.

An upgrade of Banco Montepio's BCA could trigger an upgrade of the bank's long-term deposit and senior unsecured MTN programme ratings. The issuance of sizeable volumes of bail-in-able debt instruments could also exert upward pressure on Banco Montepio's senior unsecured debt ratings.

Banco Montepio's standalone BCA could be downgraded if the bank's capital position were to deteriorate or because of a weakening of its asset risk, or profitability. A downgrade could also occur if bank's liquidity were to deteriorate from its current position.

A downgrade of Banco Montepio's BCA would likely strain the deposit and senior unsecured MTN programme ratings because they are linked with the bank's standalone BCA. The bank's deposit and senior unsecured MTN programme ratings could also be affected by changes in the loss-given failure faced by these securities.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Caixa Economica Montepio Geral, CEB, S.A.

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

....Long-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to Ba3 from B1, outlook remains Stable

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to Ba2(cr) from Ba3(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to b2 from b3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, upgraded to b2 from b3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)B2 from (P)B3

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)B2 from (P)B3

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, upgraded to B3 from Caa1

....Subordinate Seniority Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)B3 from (P)Caa1

....Junior Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, upgraded to (P)Caa1 from (P)Caa2

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed NP

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

