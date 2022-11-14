Moody's upgrades Bank of Cyprus - Mortgage Covered Bonds (Cypriot Pool)

Milan, November 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded to A3 from Baa1 the rating assigned to covered bonds issued by Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited ("BoC" or the issuer, CR Assessment Ba1(cr)) under its Cypriot Mortgage Covered Bonds programme.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the covered bond rating follows (1) the rating upgrade on the issuers CR assessment to Ba1(cr) from Ba2(cr) and; (2) the stable and good performance of the Cypriot economy, that is supporting the operating conditions of the banking system as recognized by the change of outlook to positive from stable for the sovereign rating in August 2022.

Moody's considers that the effective servicing of the cover pool and the likely recoveries from the assets are commensurate with a A3 rating.

Moody's has also lowered its collateral risk calculation for BoC - Mortgage Covered Bonds (Cypriot Pool) to reflect the good performance of the mortgage loans and reduction of risks in the housing market in last year. However, the collateral risk also reflects downside risks related to potential new non performing loans formation and increase of restructured loans in the country.

In a hypothetical scenario where the sovereign were to default and a covered bond anchor event were to occur for BoC, a disruption of servicing may result in a weakening of collections activities, leading to increased delinquencies, lower recoveries, and ultimately higher losses on the cover pool.

Moody's does not apply the TPI framework to BoC - Mortgage Covered Bonds (Cypriot Pool) programme because of the structural features of the covered bond programme. A key structural feature of the programme is the conversion of the covered bonds into a pass-through covered bonds, with an extension of the due-for-payment date by up to 2080, subject to certain conditions (conditional pass-through).

As a result the programme's structural features (1) substantially reduce refinancing risk following an event of issuer default to the level typical of a securitisation transaction, and (2) mitigate the risks around the role of the issuer, including limiting the issuer's ability to materially alter the credit risk of the programme and the consequences of the issuer's default on the covered bonds.

Although Cyprus' local- and foreign-currency bond ceilings are set at A1, Moody's considers that at present, the covered bonds cannot achieve the same rating level as the country ceiling because of the high correlation of risks within the banking system, given the relative small number of players and their large size relative to the size of the economy.

Please refer to:

"Moody's affirms Cyprus' Ba1 ratings, changes outlook to positive from stable": https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_468234.

"Moody's upgrades Bank of Cyprus' and Hellenic Bank's deposit ratings to Ba2, from Ba3, with positive outlooks": https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_469978.

KEY RATING ASSUMPTIONS/FACTORS

Moody's determines covered bond ratings using a two-step process: an expected loss analysis and a Timely Payment Indicator ("TPI") framework analysis.

EXPECTED LOSS: In situations where the TPI framework is not applied, Moody's may modify its Expected Loss (EL) Model to take account of the reduced level of linkage to the issuer. Accordingly, Moody's made the following adjustments to its modelling: (1) it removed the value it would otherwise attribute to the issuer's primary obligation to make payments under the covered bonds. This payment obligation relies on the issuer's credit strength and therefore is a primary source of linkage to the issuer in our EL Model; and (2) it removed the refinancing-risk component from its quantitative modelling, due to the effectiveness of the conditional pass-through feature in the transaction. Moody's may consider giving certain value to the credit strength of the issuer if the credit strength of the issuer improves.

Moody's uses its cash flow model to determine a rating based on the expected loss on the bond.

Collateral risk measures losses resulting directly from cover pool assets' credit quality, which for this programme is currently 27%. Moody's derives collateral risk using an expected loss multiples approach.

The over-collateralisation in the cover pool is 59.6%, of which the issuer provides 47% on a "committed" basis. The minimum OC consistent with the A3 rating is 32%. These numbers show that Moody's is not relying on "uncommitted" OC in its expected loss analysis.

For further details on cover pool losses, collateral risk, market risk, collateral score and TPI Leeway across covered bond programmes rated by Moody's please refer to "Covered Bonds Sector Update", published quarterly.

TPI FRAMEWORK: Moody's assigns a TPI, which measures the likelihood of timely payments to covered bondholders following a CB anchor event. The TPI framework limits the covered bond rating to a certain number of notches above the CB anchor.

Moody's has not applied the TPI framework to Bank of Cyprus - Mortgage Covered Bonds (Cypriot Pool)'s programme because of the structural features of the covered bond programme.

RATING METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Covered Bonds" published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360326. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors that may cause an upgrade of the rating include a significantly better-than-expected performance of the pool, a significant improvement of the credit profile of the issuer and/or of the overall credit profile of the Cyprus banking system.

Factors that may cause a downgrade of the rating include a decline in the overall performance of the pool or a downgrade of Cyprus' local currency bond ceiling below the rating of the programme.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

