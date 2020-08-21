Moody's upgrades Banque Commerciale du Congo S.A.'s long-term deposit ratings to Caa1 from Caa2; changes outlook to stable from positive

Rating action follows completion of Equity Group Holdings' acquisition of majority stake in BCDC

London, 21 August 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the long-term deposit ratings of Banque Commerciale du Congo S.A. (BCDC) to Caa1 from Caa2. Moody's has changed the outlook to stable from positive on the bank's long-term deposit ratings.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at caa2, and upgraded the adjusted BCA to caa1 from caa2.

This rating action follows Equity Group Holdings Plc (EGH)'s public announcement on 11 August 2020 that EGH has completed the acquisition of a 66.53% stake in BCDC. Kenya-based EGH, a holding company with shares in various subsidiaries including Kenya-based Equity Bank (Kenya) Limited (B3 negative, b2) and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)-based Equity Bank Congo S.A. (EBC), plans to combine BCDC with EBC.

BCDC, established in 1909, is a DRC-based bank with reported total assets of $1.2 billion as of 31 December 2019.

A list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

--- UPGRADE OF ADJUSTED BCA AND DEPOSIT RATING REFLECTS HIGH PROBABILITY OF AFFILIATE SUPPORT IN CASE OF NEED

The upgrade of BCDC's long-term deposit rating to Caa1 from Caa2 reflects the affirmation of the bank's caa2 BCA and the upgrade of the bank's adjusted BCA to caa1 from caa2, following the incorporation of one notch of affiliate support uplift from EGH.

AFFIRMATION OF BCA

The affirmation of BCDC's caa2 BCA reflects the bank's strong and established corporate banking franchise, which drives solid profitability (1.2% net income/tangible banking assets in 2019). BCDC also has sound deposit-based funding and low market funding reliance (4.7% market funds to tangible banking assets), combined with high liquid resources (59% liquid banking assets to tangible banking assets ratio). Furthermore, the affirmation also captures the bank's strong management, which has supported the bank's performance over a sustained period in a volatile operating environment.

These strengths are balanced against the very difficult operating environment in the DRC, which significantly constrains BCDC's credit profile. In addition, Moody's expects that the coronavirus pandemic will hurt economic growth in the country, and increase the risk of problem loan formation. The bank's high problem loans (6.2% problem loans to gross loans ratio) and concentrated loan book constrain its asset quality, while the modest capitalisation also moderates its strengths (10.3% tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets ratio).

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

We expect BCDC's credit profile to gradually improve over the longer term, through the transfer of industry best practices and technological know-how from EGH. The combination with EBC will also diversify BCDC's activities by combining BCDC's strong corporate banking franchise, underpinned by long-standing client relationships and expertise in the DRC market, with EBC's expertise in the retail segment, including small and midsize enterprises.

Moody's does not have any particular governance concern for BCDC. The bank's strong management helps partly moderate the asset quality and operational risks from the very challenging operating environment in DRC.

UPGRADE OF ADJUSTED BCA

The upgrade of the bank's adjusted BCA to caa1 from caa2 reflects Moody's expectation of a high probability of affiliate support from EGH to BCDC in case of need, which now translates into a one-notch uplift from the bank's caa2 BCA (compared to zero notches previously). The high probability of affiliate support reflects EGH's control of BCDC (66.5% ownership stake), the strategic fit of BCDC within EGH's operations, as well as the future combination between BCDC and EBC.

The strategic importance of the DRC operations for EGH reflects the higher growth potential of banking assets in DRC compared to Kenya. The DRC has a low banking penetration rate, with its banking assets accounting for only 16% of the country's GDP compared to 49 % of GDP in Kenya. Following the proposed merger of BCDC and EBC, Moody's estimates that the pro-forma DRC's contribution to EGH's total assets will increase to around 20% from 10% as of year-end 2018.

--- CHANGE OF THE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that BCDC's resilient profitability, sound deposit funding and high liquid resources will together balance the risks from the very difficult operating environment in the DRC, the economic slowdown, the bank's high problem loans and its modest capitalisation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upwards pressure on the ratings could result from (a) a noticeable improvement in BCDC's asset quality, capitalisation or profitability, particularly following the combination with EBC, or (b) an improvement in DRC's operating environment, as would be implied by a upgrade in the country's Macro Profile.

Downwards pressure on the ratings could result from (a) a significant deterioration in asset quality or (b) a material weakening in funding and liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Banque Commerciale Du Congo S.A.

Upgrades:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to caa1 from caa2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to B3(cr) from Caa1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Long-term Bank Deposits, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2, Outlook Changed To Stable From Positive

Affirmations:

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed caa2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed NP

.... Short-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed NP

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for this rating is Mik Kabeya, +971 (423) 795-90.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

