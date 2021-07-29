Moody's upgrades Banreservas' BCA to b1; affirms ratings

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today upgraded the baseline credit assessment (BCA) of state-owned Banco de Reservas de la Republica Dominicana (Banreservas) to b1 from b2. In addition, the rating agency affirmed the bank's local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Ba3 and Not Prime, long and short-term. The outlook on ratings remain stable.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In upgrading Banreservas' BCA to b1 from b2, Moody's acknowledges the consistent track record of good asset quality and profitability metrics the bank has reported in the past two years, including during the weak economic activity in 2020 triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. The BCA upgrade also reflects Banreservas' access to low-cost, granular retail deposits, supported by its franchise as the largest bank by assets in the Dominican Republic (DR, Ba3 stable), which enhances the bank's strong liquidity position. However, these credit strengths are counterbalanced by Banreserava's weak adjusted capital position as measured by Moody's.

Despite the challenges to the banking system derived from the Covid-19 pandemic, Banreservas reported a stable ratio of problem loans to gross loans of 1.71% in March 2021, relative to the year prior at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The bank's asset quality benefited from loan deferral programs unveiled by the DR's banking regulator that provided relief to households and commercial borrowers in 2020 in response to the pandemic. In addition, Banreservas' exposure to low-risk residential mortgage, which accounted for 15% of gross loans in March 2021, partially helped to contain loan delinquency.

Although Banreservas' asset quality remained steady in the twelve-month period up to March 2021, we expect continued asset quality pressure in the second half of 2021 as its loan book fully captures the effects from the end of government relief measures and loan deferrals. Despite that, Banreservas maintains high levels of loan loss reserves, at roughly 3.5 times problem loans as of March 2021, which will be adequate to absorb potential increase in credit losses in the second half of 2021.

Banreservas reported good profitability in 2020 with net income to tangible assets increasing to 1.95% in March 2021, compared to 1.67% the year prior, which allowed the bank to absorb higher credit cost in the period. Loan loss provisions increased 257.6% in the last 12 months ended in March 2021. For the next 12 months, we expect Banreservas' profitability to benefit partially from economic recovery in the DR, although consistent strengthening in earnings will likely rely on a sustainable improvement of business activity. Banreservas' ample access to low-cost deposits, stemming from its government-owned status and position as largest bank in the DR, also supports its profitability and results in low reliance on market funds. In addition, the bank's liquidity has benefited from banking regulator's measures in 2020, with liquid assets to tangible banking asset reaching 52.8% in March 2021.

At the same time, due to the large holdings of government securities (that are risk-weighted at 100% in Moody's capital metric), Banreservas' capitalization remains the main negative driver for the bank's BCA, at 6.76% in March 2021 as measured by Moody´s preferred ratio of tangible common equity to adjusted risk weighted assets, also showing a modest cushion to absorb unexpected credit or investment losses. However, on a regulatory basis, the bank reported a Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.4%, which benefits from government's past capital injections in the bank in the form of non-tradable government bonds and the zero risk-weight classification assigned to holding of government securities and to loans to the public sector, as per authorization of the DR's banking regulator.

Banreservas' Ba3 deposit ratings are at the same level as the DR's government bond rating, which reflects an one-notch uplift from its b1 BCA stemming from systemic support. As a result, the stable outlook on the long-term deposit ratings is also in line with the stable outlook on the DR´s government bond rating. Moody's considers Banreservas' deposits and senior obligations to be effectively backed by the government because the bank is 100%-owned by the federal government. In addition, the government-backed support status is also underpinned by the close financial and business links between the bank and the government, as well as Banreservas' important deposit and lending franchises in the DR.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade in Banreservas´ standalone BCA would stem from a steady improvement in the bank's capital position, combined with sustainably superior asset quality fundamentals during the recovery of economic activity in the country. In addition, a strengthening in profitability metrics would also affect the bank's BCA positively. Finally, deposit ratings would go up depending on an upgrade of the DR´s sovereign rating.

The bank's BCA could be downgraded in case of consistent deterioration in asset risks and profitability that would have a negative impact to capitalization. Additionally, a significant increase in the transfers of earnings to the government would also affect the bank's capacity to replenish capital, factors that would have downward pressure on its BCA. A downgrade in the sovereign rating would result in a downgrade in Banreservas' deposit ratings.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

The following assessments of Banco de Reservas de la Republica Dominicana were upgraded:

- Baseline credit assessment, to b1 from b2

- Adjusted baseline credit assessment, to b1 from b2

The following ratings and assessments of Banco de Reservas de la Republica Dominicana were affirmed:

- Long-term local currency deposit rating of Ba3, stable outlook

- Short-term local currency deposit rating of Not Prime

- Long-term foreign currency deposit rating of Ba3, stable outlook

- Short-term foreign currency deposit rating of Not Prime

- Foreign currency subordinated debt rating of B2

- Long-term local currency counterparty risk rating of Ba3

- Short-term local currency counterparty risk rating of Not Prime

- Long-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Ba3

- Short-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Not Prime

- Long-term counterparty risk assessment of Ba3(cr)

- Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Not Prime(cr)

..Outlook Actions:

.Outlook, Remains Stable

