Moody's upgrades Banreservas' BCA to b1; affirms ratings

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today upgraded the baseline credit assessment (BCA) of state-owned
Banco de Reservas de la Republica Dominicana (Banreservas) to b1 from
b2. In addition, the rating agency affirmed the bank's
local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Ba3 and Not Prime,
long and short-term. The outlook on ratings remain stable.
A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the
end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
In upgrading Banreservas' BCA to b1 from b2, Moody's
acknowledges the consistent track record of good asset quality and profitability
metrics the bank has reported in the past two years, including during
the weak economic activity in 2020 triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The BCA upgrade also reflects Banreservas' access to low-cost,
granular retail deposits, supported by its franchise as the largest
bank by assets in the Dominican Republic (DR, Ba3 stable),
which enhances the bank's strong liquidity position. However,
these credit strengths are counterbalanced by Banreserava's weak
adjusted capital position as measured by Moody's.
Despite the challenges to the banking system derived from the Covid-19
pandemic, Banreservas reported a stable ratio of problem loans to
gross loans of 1.71% in March 2021, relative to the
year prior at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The bank's
asset quality benefited from loan deferral programs unveiled by the DR's
banking regulator that provided relief to households and commercial borrowers
in 2020 in response to the pandemic. In addition, Banreservas'
exposure to low-risk residential mortgage, which accounted
for 15% of gross loans in March 2021, partially helped to
contain loan delinquency.
Although Banreservas' asset quality remained steady in the twelve-month
period up to March 2021, we expect continued asset quality pressure
in the second half of 2021 as its loan book fully captures the effects
from the end of government relief measures and loan deferrals.
Despite that, Banreservas maintains high levels of loan loss reserves,
at roughly 3.5 times problem loans as of March 2021, which
will be adequate to absorb potential increase in credit losses in the
second half of 2021.
Banreservas reported good profitability in 2020 with net income to tangible
assets increasing to 1.95% in March 2021, compared
to 1.67% the year prior, which allowed the bank to
absorb higher credit cost in the period. Loan loss provisions increased
257.6% in the last 12 months ended in March 2021.
For the next 12 months, we expect Banreservas' profitability
to benefit partially from economic recovery in the DR, although
consistent strengthening in earnings will likely rely on a sustainable
improvement of business activity. Banreservas' ample access
to low-cost deposits, stemming from its government-owned
status and position as largest bank in the DR, also supports its
profitability and results in low reliance on market funds. In addition,
the bank's liquidity has benefited from banking regulator's
measures in 2020, with liquid assets to tangible banking asset reaching
52.8% in March 2021.
At the same time, due to the large holdings of government securities
(that are risk-weighted at 100% in Moody's capital
metric), Banreservas' capitalization remains the main negative driver
for the bank's BCA, at 6.76% in March 2021 as
measured by Moody´s preferred ratio of tangible common equity to
adjusted risk weighted assets, also showing a modest cushion to
absorb unexpected credit or investment losses. However, on
a regulatory basis, the bank reported a Tier 1 capital ratio of
13.4%, which benefits from government's past
capital injections in the bank in the form of non-tradable government
bonds and the zero risk-weight classification assigned to holding
of government securities and to loans to the public sector, as per
authorization of the DR's banking regulator.
Banreservas' Ba3 deposit ratings are at the same level as the DR's
government bond rating, which reflects an one-notch uplift
from its b1 BCA stemming from systemic support. As a result,
the stable outlook on the long-term deposit ratings is also in
line with the stable outlook on the DR´s government bond rating.
Moody's considers Banreservas' deposits and senior obligations to
be effectively backed by the government because the bank is 100%-owned
by the federal government. In addition, the government-backed
support status is also underpinned by the close financial and business
links between the bank and the government, as well as Banreservas'
important deposit and lending franchises in the DR.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade in Banreservas´ standalone BCA would stem from a steady
improvement in the bank's capital position, combined with
sustainably superior asset quality fundamentals during the recovery of
economic activity in the country. In addition, a strengthening
in profitability metrics would also affect the bank's BCA positively.
Finally, deposit ratings would go up depending on an upgrade of
the DR´s sovereign rating.
The bank's BCA could be downgraded in case of consistent deterioration
in asset risks and profitability that would have a negative impact to
capitalization. Additionally, a significant increase in the
transfers of earnings to the government would also affect the bank's
capacity to replenish capital, factors that would have downward
pressure on its BCA. A downgrade in the sovereign rating would
result in a downgrade in Banreservas' deposit ratings.
METHODOLOGY USED
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS
The following assessments of Banco de Reservas de la Republica Dominicana
were upgraded:
- Baseline credit assessment, to b1 from b2
- Adjusted baseline credit assessment, to b1 from b2
The following ratings and assessments of Banco de Reservas de la Republica
Dominicana were affirmed:
- Long-term local currency deposit rating of Ba3,
stable outlook
- Short-term local currency deposit rating of Not Prime
- Long-term foreign currency deposit rating of Ba3,
stable outlook
- Short-term foreign currency deposit rating of Not Prime
- Foreign currency subordinated debt rating of B2
- Long-term local currency counterparty risk rating of Ba3
- Short-term local currency counterparty risk rating of
Not Prime
- Long-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating of
Ba3
- Short-term foreign currency counterparty risk rating of
Not Prime
- Long-term counterparty risk assessment of Ba3(cr)
- Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Not Prime(cr)
..Outlook Actions:
.Outlook, Remains Stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
