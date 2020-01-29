Moody's upgrades Barclays PLC's senior unsecured debt ratings and changes the outlook to stable

Upgrade follows improvement in operating performance and profitability prospects.
The rating agency also upgrades non ring-fenced subsidiary Barclays Bank PLC's senior unsecured debt ratings and changes the outlook to stable
London, 29 January 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today upgraded the long-term
senior unsecured debt ratings of Barclays PLC (Barclays, the holding
company) to Baa2 from Baa3. The rating agency also changed the
outlook to stable from positive, following the upgrade.
The upgrade of Barclays' ratings reflects Moody's view that its
operating performance and profitability prospects have improved and will
be sustained going forward, benefiting from stable earnings in its
retail and commercial banking activities, improved earnings from
the capital markets business and an expectation of a significant reduction
in litigation and conduct risks going forward. Moody's assessment
of the volume of loss absorbing debt under its Advanced Loss Given Failure
analysis and of the probability of government support have not changed.
"Barclays' profitability has improved over the past year and its
earnings are less volatile, benefitting from both stronger revenues,
particularly from its non ring-fenced subsidiary, Barclays
Bank PLC, improved efficiency and lower litigation and conduct charges"
said Alessandro Roccati, Senior Vice President at Moody's.
"Capital generation through earnings will be more sustainable going forward,
whilst we expect the bank's liquidity to remain ample."
The stable outlook on Barclays' senior ratings reflects Moody's
expectation that its operating performance and profitability prospects
will largely stabilise. Moody's assessment of the volume
of loss absorbing debt under its Advanced Loss Given Failure analysis
and of the probability of government support have not changed.
The rating agency also upgraded all ratings of Barclays Bank PLC (Barclays
Bank, the non ring-fenced bank) and changed the outlook to
stable from positive on its senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings.
The upgrade of the ratings of Barclays Bank reflects the increased level
of support provided by its parent company Barclays, following the
upgrade of its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).
The stable outlook on Barclays Bank's ratings reflects Moody's expectation
of a stabilisation of its operating performance, liquidity and capital
positions.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Barclays PLC
The upgrade to Barclays' ratings reflects the firm's improved
level of profitability, supported by the higher stability of earnings
generated from capital markets activities, which represented more
than one third of group revenue in the first half of 2019. The
resolution of litigation matters, including settlements with the
US Department of Justice and a reduction in further provisions for Payment
Protection Insurance claims, will also reduce earnings volatility.
Moody's believes that going forward, Barclays is positioned to continue
to demonstrate not only an improved profitability in both its retail and
commercial banking businesses, but also from its investment banking
and capital markets franchise in the US and Europe.
The baa2 BCA of Barclays reflects: its (1) moderate credit risk,
driven by strong loan quality, which is partly offset by its sizeable
capital markets activities, which are confidence sensitive and expose
the firm to higher earnings volatility than the more traditional commercial
banking activities; (2) good regulatory capitalisation; (3)
diversified funding and sound liquidity; and (4) improved profitability
which we expect will be sustained going forward, supported by strong
franchises in UK retail, business and corporate banking and credit
cards.
Barclays Bank PLC
Moody's upgraded Barclays Bank's ratings due to a one notch
increase in parental support from its parent Barclays, following
the upgrade of Barclays' BCA to baa2.
Barclays Bank aspires to provide a global, full-service capital
markets and investment banking platform focused on more capital-light
products and services leveraging customer flows. The retreat of
some European players provides a strategic opening for Barclays Bank to
expand its customer base and gain market share, moving the bank
further to the right on the industry returns' curve. However,
in order to protect and grow its franchise, Moody's expects
that the bank will have to maintain considerable investment costs to keep
pace with its five US-based global investment bank (GIBs) peers
as well as other less regulated competitors. This will be key to
achieving an adequate return on the material amount of capital invested
in Barclays Bank.
Barclays Bank's baa3 BCA reflects its: (1) significant exposure
to capital markets earnings; 2) stable shock absorbers from retail,
commercial and corporate transaction banking and stabilising level of
profitability in the capital markets business; (3) good regulatory
capitalisation; and its (4) high level of liquidity, which
protect the bank against unexpected market shocks; (5) weakening
in the UK economic performance leading to an expectation of a moderate
increase in asset risk.
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Barclays PLC
Barclays' baa2 notional BCA could be upgraded, following a sustained
improvement in its asset risk, capital or liquidity profiles,
or an improvement of the standalone credit profile at its main subsidiary
Barclays Bank. An upgrade of Barclays' baa2 notional BCA would
likely lead to a ratings upgrade. Barclays' ratings could also
be upgraded if the group were to issue a substantially higher amount of
bail-in-able liabilities or maintain excess financial resources
at the level of the holding company, affording greater protection
to its creditors.
Barclays' baa2 notional BCA could be downgraded following a deterioration
of the standalone credit profiles of its two main subsidiaries Barclays
Bank and Barclays Bank UK. A lower notional BCA would likely lead
to a downgrade of Barclays' ratings. Barclays' ratings could also
be downgraded if we were to assess a lower degree of protection from the
stock of bail-in-able liabilities, which we assess
through our advanced LGF analysis.
Barclays Bank PLC
Barclays Bank's baa3 BCA could be upgraded if the bank were to increase
profitability to a higher level on a sustainable basis. Lower reliance
on confidence-sensitive wholesale funding, a decreased exposure
to capital markets earnings or a more diversified sources of earnings
would also be positive for the BCA. However, an upgrade of
the BCA would not likely lead to a ratings upgrade, due to the loss
of affiliate support offsetting the upgrade of the BCA, unless the
BCA of the holding company was also upgraded.
Barclays Bank's baa3 BCA could be downgraded in the case of: (1)
a deterioration in the operating environment beyond our current expectations;
(2) a material risk management failure or increase in risk appetite or
leverage; and/ or (3) a material deterioration in the bank's liquidity
or capital positions. A downgrade of the bank's BCA would not result
in a ratings downgrade absent downgrade of the parent's ratings.
A downgrade of Barclays Bank's ratings could result from a downgrade
of the BCA of Barclays (the holding company) due to a reduction of parental
support notching to zero.
The ratings for Barclays Bank could be downgraded in the case of a lower
degree of protection for its creditors from the stock of bail-in-able
debt, which we assess through its Advanced LGF analysis.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Barclays PLC
Upgrades:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Upgraded to baa2 from baa3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded
to baa2 from baa3
.... Commercial Paper, Upgraded to P-2
from P-3
.... Long-term Issuer Rating,
Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3, Outlook Changed to Stable from Positive
.... Short-term Issuer Rating,
Upgraded to P-2 from P-3
.... Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Upgraded
to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3
.... Subordinate MTN Program, Upgraded
to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1
.... Other Short Term, Upgraded to (P)P-2
from (P)P-3
.... Preferred Stock Non-cumulative,
Upgraded to Ba2(hyb) from Ba3(hyb)
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3, Outlook Changed to Stable from Positive
.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1
.... Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded
to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3
.... Subordinate Shelf, Upgraded to
(P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Barclays Bank PLC
Upgrades:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Upgraded to baa2 from baa3
.... Deposit Note/CD Program, Upgraded
to (P)A1 from (P)A2
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to A1 from A2, Outlook Changed to Stable from Positive
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Upgraded to A1(cr) from A2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Upgraded to A1 from A2
.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A1 from
A2, Outlook Changed to Stable from Positive
.... Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Upgraded
to (P)A1 from (P)A2
.... Subordinate MTN Program, Upgraded
to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1
.... Preferred Stock Non-cumulative,
Upgraded to Ba2(hyb) from Ba3(hyb)
.... Preferred Stock, Upgraded to Ba1(hyb)
from Ba2(hyb)
.... Junior Subordinate, Upgraded to
Ba1(hyb) from Ba2(hyb)
.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1
.... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Upgraded to A1 from A2, Outlook Changed to Stable from Positive
.... Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded
to (P)A1 from (P)A2
Affirmations:
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa3
.... BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed
P-1
.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed P-1
.... Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1
.... Other Short Term, Affirmed P-1
.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed P-1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Barclays Bank PLC, Australia Branch
Upgrades:
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Upgraded to A1(cr) from A2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Upgraded to A1 from A2
Affirmations:
.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed P-1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Barclays Bank PLC, Cayman Branch
Affirmations:
.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
No Outlook Assigned
..Issuer: Barclays Bank PLC, Hong Kong Branch
Upgrades:
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Upgraded to A1(cr) from A2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Upgraded to A1 from A2
Affirmations:
.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed P-1
No Outlook Assigned
..Issuer: Barclays Bank PLC, New York Branch
Upgrades:
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Upgraded to A1(cr) from A2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Upgraded to A1 from A2
Affirmations:
.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed P-1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Barclays Bank PLC, Paris Branch
Upgrades:
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Upgraded to A1(cr) from A2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Upgraded to A1 from A2
.... Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Upgraded
to (P)A1 from (P)A2
.... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Upgraded to A1 from A2, Outlook Changed to Stable from Positive
Affirmations:
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed P-1
.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed P-1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Barclays Bank PLC, Singapore Branch
Upgrades:
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Upgraded to A1(cr) from A2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Upgraded to A1 from A2
Affirmations:
.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed P-1
No Outlook Assigned
..Issuer: Barclays Bank PLC, Tokyo Branch
Upgrades:
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Upgraded to A1(cr) from A2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Upgraded to A1 from A2
Affirmations:
.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed P-1
No Outlook Assigned
..Issuer: Barclays Bank of Canada
Upgrades:
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Upgraded to A1(cr) from A2(cr)
Affirmations:
.... BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed
P-1
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
No Outlook Assigned
..Issuer: Barclays Capital (Cayman) Limited
Upgrades:
.... BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN Program,
Upgraded to (P)A1 from (P)A2
.... BACKED Subordinate MTN Program,
Upgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1
Affirmations:
.... BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed
(P)P-1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Barclays Financial LLC
Upgrades:
.... BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN Program,
Upgraded to (P)A1 from (P)A2
Affirmations:
.... BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed
(P)P-1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Barclays Overseas Investment Company B.V.
Upgrades:
.... BACKED Junior Subordinate, Upgraded
to Ba1(hyb) from Ba2(hyb)
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Barclays US CCP Funding LLC
Affirmations:
.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
No Outlook Assigned
..Issuer: Barclays US Funding LLC
Affirmations:
.... BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed
P-1
No Outlook Assigned
..Issuer: Woolwich plc
Upgrades:
.... BACKED Junior Subordinate, Upgraded
to Ba1(hyb) from Ba2(hyb)
.... BACKED Subordinate, Upgraded to
Baa3 from Ba1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Alessandro Roccati
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454