Moody's upgrades Barrick to A3; outlook stable

Toronto, December 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded the senior unsecured ratings of Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") and all rated subsidiaries to A3 from Baa1. The outlook remains stable.

"The upgrade reflects Barrick's strong track record of maintaining low leverage and free cash flow generation and our expectation that Barrick will keep a stable production profile and conservative financial policies," said Jamie Koutsoukis, Vice President, Moody's analyst.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Barrick (PD) Australia Finance Pty Ltd

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

..Issuer: Barrick Gold Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

..Issuer: Barrick Gold Finance Company

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

..Issuer: Barrick International Bank Corp.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

..Issuer: Barrick North America Finance LLC

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

..Issuer: Placer Dome Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Barrick (PD) Australia Finance Pty Ltd

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Barrick Gold Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Barrick Gold Finance Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Barrick International Bank Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Barrick North America Finance LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Placer Dome Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Barrick's rating benefits from: 1) its low adjusted financial leverage (0.8x at Q3/22); 2 ) large scale (4.2 million ounces of attributable gold LTM September 2022); 3) diverse and low-cost gold assets (cash costs of about $810/gold equivalent ounce); and 4) track record of positive cash flow generation and excellent liquidity. The company's credit is constrained by: 1) the volatility of gold prices; and 2) geopolitical risk at some of its mine locations. Barrick's gold production is expected to remain between 4.2- 4.5 million ounces over the next five years and we expect leverage will remain below 1x (using a $1,650/oz gold price sensitivity in 2023 and $1,550 /oz in 2024).

Barrick's governance issuer profile score has been changed to G-1 from G-2, reflecting Barrick's strong track record of conservative financial policies, management's ability to meet guidance and adherence to stated strategies. Barrick also provides transparent, financial reports with abundant detail and has conservative debt and investment management policies.

Barrick's liquidity is excellent, which provides significant flexibility to maneuver through gold price volatility. Cash of $5.2 billion at September 2022 and an undrawn $3 billion revolver (expires in May 2027) will be supplemented by Moody's expectation of about $1.2 billion of free cash flow generation at a $1,650/oz gold price sensitivity for 2023. Maturities are minimal with its next meaningful debt maturity ($200 million) not due until 2033. Barrick's credit facility has financials covenants including maintenance of net debt to total capitalization of less than 60%. Barrick's net debt to total capitalization was -0.4% at September 30, 2022.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Barrick will continue to manage its free cash flow to balance between investments and shareholders returns in order to maintain a stable production profile and credit metrics in-line with an A3 rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded should Barrick be able to decrease its geopolitical risk profile, sustain leverage at no more than 0.5x and (CFO-Dividends)/Debt of at least 55% through various commodity price points. Discipline in capital allocation, maintenance of a cost profile that remains in the first quartile for the gold mining industry and a stable production profile would also be considerations.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating profile were to deteriorate from a production and cost basis or its liquidity position contract. Ratings could also be downgraded should the company sustain leverage above 1.25x, or (CFO-dividends)/debt be sustained below 45%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Barrick Gold Corporation is one of the world's largest gold producers, with mines in the US, Canada, Argentina, Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, Mali, Cote D'Ivoire and the DRC, and copper mines in Chile, Saudi Arabia and Zambia.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

