Moody's upgrades Baytex to B1; outlook positive

Toronto, May 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Baytex Energy Corp.'s corporate family rating to B1 from B2, probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD, and affirmed the B3 senior unsecured ratings. The rating outlook was changed to positive from stable. The speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) was raised to SGL-1 from SGL-2.

"The upgrade reflects our expectation for Baytex's credit metrics to remain strong while it continues to deleverage via strong free cash flow generation," said Paresh Chari Moody's analyst. "The upgrade also reflects the company's strong commitment to reducing debt, and its very good liquidity."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Baytex Energy Corp.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD5)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Baytex Energy Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Baytex Energy Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Baytex's rating is supported by: 1) credit metrics that will remain strong (around 90% RCF/debt in 2022/2023) through continued debt reduction from significant free cash flow; 2) geographic diversity with over one-third of production coming from the US Eagle Ford, about one-fifth from the Viking in Saskatchewan and the balance from heavy oil in Alberta and Saskatchewan; and 3) very good liquidity. The rating is challenged by: 1) its small size relative to its peers that are typically 20% bigger on a production basis and double on a reserve basis; 2) high F&D costs that reduce the portfolio's resiliency during commodity downturns; and 3) exposure to Canadian heavy oil (WCS) prices which creates pricing volatility for Baytex's heavy oil assets.

The senior unsecured notes are rated B3, two notches below the B1 CFR, because the US$850 million revolving credit facilities are first priority secured by Baytex assets. The size of the potential senior secured claims relative to the unsecured notes outstanding results in the senior notes being two notches below the CFR.

Baytex's liquidity is very good (SGL-1). Pro forma for the expected repayment of the 2024 notes in June 2022, and at March 31, 2022, Baytex had no cash and about C$400 million available under its equiv. C$1.1 billion (US$850 million) secured revolving credit facility expiring April 2026. Moody's expects close to C$500 million in free cash flow through mid-2023. Moody's expects that Baytex will remain in compliance with the two financial covenants through this period. Baytex's next debt maturity are unsecured notes due 2027.

Baytex's Credit Impact Score was changed to a CIS-3 from a CIS-4 as a result of the Line 3 replacement pipeline coming into service in Q4 2021 despite social opposition to the project. Social opposition to oil pipeline projects has been material, and had led to egress constraints and wide Canadian heavy oil differentials due to delays or cancellations of projects. As a result of Line 3 coming on stream, pipeline constraints have alleviated and heavy oil differentials have remained narrow, improving Baytex's cash flow, which will be used to reduce debt.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's view that the company will generate significant free cash flow over the next 12-18 months that will be used to repay debt and keep leverage at a very strong level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if retained cash flow to debt is above 50%, LFCR is above 1.5x and if Baytex can maintain positive free cash flow.

The rating could be downgraded if retained cash flow to debt falls below 30%, LFCR is below 1x, or financial policy becomes aggressive.

Baytex Energy Corp. is a publicly listed Calgary, Alberta-based independent exploration and production company with production of about 65,000 boe/d (net of royalties).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Paresh Chari

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter H. Abdill, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

