Moody's upgrades Becton, Dickinson and Company to Baa2

New York, June 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded the senior unsecured ratings of Becton, Dickinson and Company ("BD") and its wholly-owned and guaranteed subsidiary, Becton Dickinson Euro Finance S.a.r.l, to Baa2 from Baa3. Moody's also upgraded BD's commercial paper rating to P-2 from P-3. The outlook is stable.

Today's rating actions reflect Moody's expectations that BD will continue to operate with moderate leverage with debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) remaining in the low three times range. Moody's expects BD will maintain its leverage consistent with its public leverage target of net debt/EBITDA of 2.5 times. Moody's expects BD will remain acquisitive though focused on small to moderate size 'tuck in' acquisitions such as its pending acquisition of Parata Systems. The acquisition of Parata is strategically sensible as it will be accretive to BD's growth rates and operating margins and is highly complementary to BD's existing offerings in its Medication Management Solutions segment..

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Becton Dickinson Euro Finance S.a.r.l.

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Becton, Dickinson and Company

.... Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Upgraded to P-2 from P-3

.... Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Becton Dickinson Euro Finance S.a.r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Becton, Dickinson and Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATING RATIONALE

BD's Baa2 senior unsecured rating is supported by the company's significant scale in the global medical device industry with more than $19 billion in revenue (FY 2021, pro-forma for the spin-off of Embecta). The company also benefits from broad diversification across multiple product categories with leading positions in most of its key products. The company also has a meaningful global presence with over 40% of sales generated outside the United States. BD remains highly diversified even after the April 2022 spin-off of Embecta Corp. (Ba3 stable), formerly BD's diabetes business. Moody's expects BD to maintain balanced financial policies with debt/EBITDA to be sustained in the low 3.0 times range. Moody's expects BD will remain committed to maintaining moderate leverage, evidenced its plans to use the significant majority of cash proceeds from the distribution paid to BD by Embecta for debt repayment. BD's ratings are constrained by Moody's expectations that the company will remain acquisitive, though largely for small to moderate size transactions. BD's ratings are also constrained by uncertainty around litigation cash outflows. Gross accruals for product liability claims were approximately $2.3 billion as of March 31, 2022.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects BD will operate with moderate financial leverage, with debt/EBITDA sustained in the low 3 times range. Moody's also expects BD will sustain mid-single digit revenue growth while maintaining high operating margins. There could be some quarterly variability in revenues and margins depending on any ongoing impacts from COVID-19 as well as some pressures on costs due to inflationary factors. Moody's expects BD will be able to successfully navigate these challenges over time.

ESG considerations are material to BD's credit profile. Medical device companies regularly encounter elevated elements of social risk, including responsible production. Risks associated with responsible production include compliance with regulatory requirements for safety of medical devices as well as adverse reputational risks arising from recalls, safety issues or product liability litigation. As noted above BD has approximately $2.3 billion of product liability reserves. Medical device companies will generally benefit from demographic and societal trends, such as the aging of the population in developed countries. That said, increasing utilization may pressure payors, including individuals, commercial insurers or governments to seek to limit use and/or reduce prices paid. We believe the near-term risks to pricing are manageable, but rising pressures may evolve over a longer period as healthcare costs continue to rise as a portion of global GDP. From a governance standpoint, BD has articulated a leverage target of net debt/EBITDA of 2.5 times, though it has a track record of undertaking significant debt-financed acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if BD sustains profitable growth while maintaining balanced financial policies. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's financial policies become more aggressive, or the impact of ongoing supply chain pressures lead to a sustained and material decline in operating margins. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects debt/EBITDA will be sustained above 3.75 times for an extended period.

Becton, Dickinson and Company, headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a broad range of medical supplies, devices, and laboratory equipment used by healthcare institutions, physicians, clinical laboratories, and the general public. Fiscal 2021 revenues were in excess of $19 billion (pro-forma for the separation of Embecta Corp.)

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Tuhy

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

