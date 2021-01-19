Moody's upgrades Becton, Dickinson and Company to investment grade (senior unsecured rating to Baa3), outlook remains positive

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company ("BD") and its wholly-owned and guaranteed subsidiary, Becton Dickinson Euro Finance S.a.r.l., to investment grade, with the senior unsecured ratings upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1. Moody's also upgraded BD's commercial paper rating to Prime-3 from Not Prime. The outlook remains positive.

The upgrade of BD to investment grade reflects Moody's expectations that the company will maintain moderate leverage, while continuing to benefit from its significant scale and global reach in the medical device industry. BD's debt/EBITDA (on a Moody's adjusted basis) has declined to the mid-3.0 times range, down from the low-5.0 times range in 2017 following the acquisition of C.R. Bard. Moody's expects that BD will maintain debt/EBITDA in this range over the next year and will generate more than $1.5 billion of free cash flow.

The upgrade also reflects governance considerations, including the company's recently articulated financial policies. These include a leverage target of net debt/EBITDA below 2.5 times and a focus on 'tuck-in' acquisitions rather than large, transformational ones. BD demonstrated its commitment to balanced financial policies when it raised approximately $3 billion of equity in 2020 to preserve financial flexibility in the face of coronavirus-related uncertainties. Parts of BD's business have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, due to the deferral of elective procedures and lower demand for routine blood and urine collection. However, overall the company has been less impacted than most rated medical device companies given its product mix, and significant diversification. Notably, BD has also benefited from its development of COVID-19 diagnostic tests, which generated nearly $1 billion of revenue in BD's most recent fiscal quarter.

The upgrade of BD's commercial paper rating to Prime-3 reflects the company's excellent liquidity with approximately $2.8 billion of cash, significant levels of free cash flow and access to a $2.63 billion revolving credit facility that will expire in December 2022.

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Becton Dickinson Euro Finance S.a.r.l.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (LGD4)

..Issuer: Becton, Dickinson and Company

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Upgraded to P-3 from NP

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (LGD4)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Becton, Dickinson and Company

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-1

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Becton Dickinson Euro Finance S.a.r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From No Outlook

..Issuer: Becton, Dickinson and Company

....Outlook, Remains Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

BD's Baa3 senior unsecured rating is supported by the company's significant scale in the global medical device industry with more than $18 billion in revenue. The company also benefits from broad diversification across multiple product categories with leading positions in most of its key products. The company also has a meaningful global presence with around 43% of sales generated outside the United States. Moody's expects BD to maintain balanced financial policies with debt/EBITDA to be sustained in the mid-3.0 times range. BD's ratings are constrained by its history of significant debt financed acquisitions which have meaningfully increased debt levels and the still uncertain trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic. The ratings are also constrained by uncertainty around litigation cash outflows. Gross accruals for product liability claims were approximately $2.5 billion as of September 30, 2020.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's key credit metrics will continue to improve over time, as the pandemic ebbs. However, improvement will be somewhat lumpy given that, as the core medical device businesses recover, the revenue from COVID-19 diagnostics will fall.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The pandemic has had a moderate impact on BD. While certain parts of its business have been pressured, this has been offset by higher revenues from COVID-19 testing. From a governance standpoint, BD has articulated a leverage target of net debt/EBITDA below 2.5 times, though it has a track record of undertaking significant debt-financed acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if BD sustains profitable growth while maintaining balanced financial policies. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA approaches 3.25 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects the impact of the coronavirus will lead to a steep and prolonged decline in demand for elective surgical procedures. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakens or if financial policies become more aggressive. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects debt/EBITDA will be sustained above 3.75 times for an extended period.

Becton, Dickinson and Company, headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a broad range of medical supplies, devices, and laboratory equipment used by healthcare institutions, physicians, clinical laboratories, and the general public. Fiscal 2020 revenues are approximately $17 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and Device Industry published in June 2017

