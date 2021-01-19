Moody's upgrades Becton, Dickinson and Company to investment grade (senior unsecured rating to Baa3), outlook remains positive

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded
Becton, Dickinson and Company ("BD") and its wholly-owned
and guaranteed subsidiary, Becton Dickinson Euro Finance S.a.r.l.,
to investment grade, with the senior unsecured ratings upgraded
to Baa3 from Ba1. Moody's also upgraded BD's commercial
paper rating to Prime-3 from Not Prime. The outlook remains
positive.
The upgrade of BD to investment grade reflects Moody's expectations
that the company will maintain moderate leverage, while continuing
to benefit from its significant scale and global reach in the medical
device industry. BD's debt/EBITDA (on a Moody's adjusted
basis) has declined to the mid-3.0 times range, down
from the low-5.0 times range in 2017 following the acquisition
of C.R. Bard. Moody's expects that BD will
maintain debt/EBITDA in this range over the next year and will generate
more than $1.5 billion of free cash flow.
The upgrade also reflects governance considerations, including the
company's recently articulated financial policies. These
include a leverage target of net debt/EBITDA below 2.5 times and
a focus on 'tuck-in' acquisitions rather than large,
transformational ones. BD demonstrated its commitment to balanced
financial policies when it raised approximately $3 billion of equity
in 2020 to preserve financial flexibility in the face of coronavirus-related
uncertainties. Parts of BD's business have been negatively
impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, due to the deferral of elective
procedures and lower demand for routine blood and urine collection.
However, overall the company has been less impacted than most rated
medical device companies given its product mix, and significant
diversification. Notably, BD has also benefited from its
development of COVID-19 diagnostic tests, which generated
nearly $1 billion of revenue in BD's most recent fiscal quarter.
The upgrade of BD's commercial paper rating to Prime-3 reflects
the company's excellent liquidity with approximately $2.8
billion of cash, significant levels of free cash flow and access
to a $2.63 billion revolving credit facility that will expire
in December 2022.
The following rating actions were taken:
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Becton Dickinson Euro Finance S.a.r.l.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (LGD4)
..Issuer: Becton, Dickinson and Company
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (LGD4)
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Upgraded to P-3 from NP
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (LGD4)
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Becton, Dickinson and Company
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-1
.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn
, previously rated Ba1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Becton Dickinson Euro Finance S.a.r.l.
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
No Outlook
..Issuer: Becton, Dickinson and Company
....Outlook, Remains Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
BD's Baa3 senior unsecured rating is supported by the company's
significant scale in the global medical device industry with more than
$18 billion in revenue. The company also benefits from broad
diversification across multiple product categories with leading positions
in most of its key products. The company also has a meaningful
global presence with around 43% of sales generated outside the
United States. Moody's expects BD to maintain balanced financial
policies with debt/EBITDA to be sustained in the mid-3.0
times range. BD's ratings are constrained by its history
of significant debt financed acquisitions which have meaningfully increased
debt levels and the still uncertain trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic.
The ratings are also constrained by uncertainty around litigation cash
outflows. Gross accruals for product liability claims were approximately
$2.5 billion as of September 30, 2020.
The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's
key credit metrics will continue to improve over time, as the pandemic
ebbs. However, improvement will be somewhat lumpy given that,
as the core medical device businesses recover, the revenue from
COVID-19 diagnostics will fall.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. The pandemic has had a moderate impact on BD.
While certain parts of its business have been pressured, this has
been offset by higher revenues from COVID-19 testing. From
a governance standpoint, BD has articulated a leverage target of
net debt/EBITDA below 2.5 times, though it has a track record
of undertaking significant debt-financed acquisitions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if BD sustains profitable growth while maintaining
balanced financial policies. Quantitatively, ratings could
be upgraded if debt/EBITDA approaches 3.25 times.
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects the impact of the coronavirus
will lead to a steep and prolonged decline in demand for elective surgical
procedures. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company's
liquidity weakens or if financial policies become more aggressive.
Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects
debt/EBITDA will be sustained above 3.75 times for an extended
period.
Becton, Dickinson and Company, headquartered in Franklin Lakes,
New Jersey, is a global medical technology company engaged in the
development, manufacture and sale of a broad range of medical supplies,
devices, and laboratory equipment used by healthcare institutions,
physicians, clinical laboratories, and the general public.
Fiscal 2020 revenues are approximately $17 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and
Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
