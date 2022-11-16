Moody's upgrades Belize's ratings to Caa2 from Caa3, maintains stable outlook

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings of the Government of Belize ("Belize") to Caa2 from Caa3 and maintained the stable outlook.

The upgrade reflects the reduction in the debt/GDP ratio following the buyback of the "superbond" in November 2021, and Moody's expectation of a further reduction supported by a balanced primary budget going forward. Under the terms of a loan incurred to buy back the "superbond", debt affordability benefits from lower interest payments until 2026 as compared with scheduled interest payments before the restructuring, thereby supporting Belize's fiscal strength assessment.

Although the reduction in the debt/GDP ratio benefits from a statistical nominal GDP rebasing effect that broadens the economic base the rebasing also highlights the government's inability before the restructuring to service a lower than initially assumed debt/GDP burden, underscoring Belize's continued weak debt tolerance.

The stable outlook indicates that upside and downside risks are balanced. Upside risks relate to the prospect of fiscal and economic reform implementation outlined by the government that strengthens economic resiliency and reduces the risk of re-default in the future. Downside risks stem from the economy's limited external shock absorption capacity with repercussions on the government's access to external liquidity for external debt service payments.

Concurrently, Belize's local currency (LC) ceiling has been raised to B3 from Caa1, reflecting persistent external imbalances and moderate predictability and reliability of institutions and government actions. Similarly, the foreign currency (FC) ceiling has been raised to Caa1 from Caa2 reflecting moderate external indebtedness, a weak track record of policy effectiveness and potential capital account restrictions to safeguard the currency peg to the US dollar in times of stress.

RATINGS RATIONALE

DEBT RESTRUCTURING IMPROVES FISCAL STRENGTH ASSESSMENT

Belize's debt/GDP ratio declined to 82.3% of GDP in 2021 from 104.5% in 2020 following the buyback of the $556 million "superbond" at 55 cents on the dollar in November 2021. Under the terms of the $364 million Blue Bond incurred to buy back the "superbond", debt affordability benefits from lower interest payments as a share of revenue and a significant maturity extension that supports Belize's fiscal strength assessment. Looking forward, Moody's expects the debt/GDP ratio to decline further and converge toward 72% of GDP in 2023 supported by the maintenance of balanced primary accounts, while interest/revenue remains below 10% over the next three years. Belize's credit profile also benefits from a currency peg, which has remained stable even when the country has experienced acute external liquidity pressures, an element that reduces risks to the government's balance sheet derived from exchange rate shocks.

The reduction in the debt/GDP ratio benefited from a statistical nominal GDP rebasing effect undertaken in 2022 which raised GDP by around 25-35%, but it also highlighted the sovereign's inability to service debt even though the ratio to GDP was lower than assumed before the rebasing, underscoring Belize's weak debt tolerance.

NORMALIZATION OF TOURISM FLOWS SUPPORTS ECONOMIC ACTIVITY AND STRENGTHENS FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVE BUFFER

After a sharp contraction of 13.7% in 2020, Belize's real GDP level expanded by 16.3% in 2021, boosting Belize's real GDP back to pre-pandemic levels at the end of 2021, with a further solid expansion at 5.9% expected for 2022 before a gradual convergence towards a relatively low trend growth at about 2%. The economic recovery was mainly driven by a strong rebound in the crucial tourism industry which accounts for almost 40% of economic activity when taking indirect effects into account. As of September 2022, tourist arrivals have recovered to 76% of arrivals in September 2019. Looking forward, Moody's expects growth to benefit from previously delayed investment projects in the tourism industry, including the implementation of several cruise port projects in full compliance with Belize's nature conservancy commitments assumed under the Blue Bond debt restructuring.

On the external side, liquid FX reserves rose to $416 million in August 2022, or about four months of import cover, from a low of $222 million in March 2020, despite the widening trade deficit on the back of higher food and energy imports. Very strong services exports at an annualized $795 million at the end of June 2022 as compared to $676 million in March 2020 before the outbreak of the pandemic mitigate the trade balance impact on the current account which Moody's expects to remain relatively large within the 6-7% of GDP range. Looking forward, Moody's expects FX reserves to converge toward the $300-$350 million range which is below current levels, but sufficient to cover about three months of imports and meet external debt service payments.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook indicates that upside and downside risks are balanced. Upside risks relate to the prospect of fiscal and economic reform implementation outlined by the government that strengthens economic resiliency and reduces the risk of re-default in the future. Downside risks stem from the economy's limited external shock absorption capacity with repercussions on the government's access to external liquidity for external debt service payments.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNMENTAL CONSIDERATIONS

Belize's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting a highly negative social risk issuer profile score, a weak governance profile, and high exposure to environmental risks that lead to volatile economic performance.

Belize's exposure to environmental risks is highly negative (E-4 issuer profile score), related to physical climate risks. The country's infrastructure gap, low lying areas near the coast, and its geographic location make it vulnerable to climate events like hurricanes and tropical storms that have had negative economic and fiscal implications for Belize's credit profile. Droughts can also lead to production shocks in the primary and electricity sectors that negatively impact economic performance.

Exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score). An onerous pension scheme with a retirement age of 55 is weighing on public finances. However, dependency ratios are low and are expected to remain low relative to other countries in Central America and the Caribbean. Relatively low income levels and the country's infrastructure gap result in limited access to basic public services and education, and although this has not resulted in social unrest, a deteriorating security situation may be a reflection of the low State presence and limited availability of basic services within the sparsely populated territory.

Belize has a highly negative governance profile score (G-4 issuer profile), balancing a stable political environment, underpinned by a general consensus around key policy issues, with governance challenges stemming from low population density, large infrastructure gaps, the large size of the informal economy and the government's small size that limits policy implementation. A track-record of defaults, reflecting low debt tolerance also weighs on our assessment.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 8,858 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 16.3% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 4.9% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.4% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -6.7% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 59.5% (2021)

Economic resiliency: b3

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

On 11 November 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Belize, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have improved. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, has not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially increased. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could develop over time from a shift to consistent primary surpluses if fiscal reforms prove effective in containing current expenditures -- i.e., wages, transfers and subsidies -- and enhancing the government's revenue intake. Structural reforms that incentivize investment and increase potential growth would improve the sustainability of public finances. A sustained increase in Belize's foreign exchange reserves commensurate with a pegged exchange rate regime would be key to reduce foreign currency liquidity risks.

The rating could be downgraded if we conclude that a renewed tightening in external and/or domestic liquidity conditions will undermine the government's debt service capacity. Higher-than-expected accumulation of government debt in a post-restructuring environment would exacerbate solvency concerns, as well as a renewed drawdown of foreign exchange reserves which takes import cover below the three month mark.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

