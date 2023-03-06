Moody's upgrades BellRing's CFR to B1; outlook is stable

New York, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the ratings of BellRing Brands, Inc. ("BellRing") including the company's Corporate Family Rating to B1 from B2, Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD from B2-PD and senior unsecured notes rating to B2 from B3. The senior secured revolving credit facility is not rated. The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is unchanged. The rating outlook is stable.

The rating upgrades reflect the continued deleveraging progress over the last year as BellRing's debt/EBITDA (on a Moody's adjusted basis) has declined to 3.5x for the LTM period ended December 31, 2022 from 4.2x as of December 31, 2021, pro forma for the financing transaction and the one-time cash dividend related to the spin off transaction of Post's majority ownership completed in March 2022. Deleveraging is being driven by earnings growth. The upgrades also reflect easing capacity constraints that will drive further earnings growth, deleveraging, and solid free cash flow over the next 12-18 months.

Specifically, Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to decline to 3.0x by the fiscal year ending in September 2023, and to approximately 2.5x by the end of fiscal 2024. Moody's expects free cash flow to rebound strongly from $16 million in fiscal 2022 (excluding dividends related to the spin off transaction) to nearly $200 million in both fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024. Fiscal 2022 free cash flow was weaker because of a large working capital cash drag related to higher costs, rebuilding of inventory levels, and timing of sales/collections. Moody's expects working capital to normalize over the next 18 months as inventory balances have improved substantially and cost increases have moderated. Given limited prepayable debt in the capital structure other than the revolver, Moody's expects the company to use its free cash flow to reduce its outstanding revolver balance ($114 million as of December 31, 2022), repurchase outstanding shares, invest in organic or inorganic growth opportunities, and build additional cash on the balance sheet. The company does not pay a dividend.

Moody's expects that BellRing will generate solid sales and EBITDA growth this fiscal year (ending September 2023) of approximately 16% and 18% respectively as carry over pricing flows through from the prior year, capacity constraints ease and cost pressures moderate. Moody's projects further high single digit revenue and EBITDA growth in fiscal 2024 as incremental capacity comes online, marketing and promotions return, and a full range of shake flavors are back on shelf.

BellRing reported strong results for 1Q23 ended December 31, 2022 as revenue and EBITDA (on a Moody's adjusted basis) grew 18% and 38% respectively compared to the prior year. Premier Protein revenue grew 23%, and importantly returned to positive volume growth of +4.9% after four consecutive quarters of declines. The volume declines over this period were driven by capacity constraints that resulted in the company putting certain products on allocation, temporarily reducing SKUs, and pulling back on trade promotion and consumer marketing. The inflection of volumes in 1Q23 reflected increased shake production and category strength. The company expects shake production to grow at a low double digit rate in fiscal 2023 with incremental capacity in fiscal 2024 of more than 20% as three new co-manufacturers are planned to come online in 2023. The capacity additions consist of one small co-manufacturer in late 2Q with a large step up in 4Q with two greenfield facilities coming online including the shake processing facility that Post is building dedicated to Premier Protein and another facility that has dedicated specific shake lines to BellRing. Moody's projects Premier Protein volumes to grow at a mid-single digit rate in fiscal 2023 as capacity ramps up throughout the year with volumes projected to increase further in fiscal 2024. Dymatize revenue grew only 2% in 1Q23 compared to the prior year due to discontinued products and because of shipment timing for the international and specialty channels. However, consumption trends remained strong, and Moody's expects Dymatize to generate low to mid-single digit volume growth for fiscal 2023. Dymatize has regained lost shelf space with a major club customer and will begin to lap the discontinuations in the second half of the fiscal year.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: BellRing Brands, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BellRing Brands, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

BellRing's B1 CFR reflects high concentrations in its narrow protein shake, powder and bar product lines, customer base, and supply chain. Specifically, the Premier Protein brand and ready-to-drink ("RTD") shakes currently generate over 80% of the company's sales; approximately 50% of company sales are generated through club channels; and production is highly concentrated among a few contract manufacturers, although manufacturing concentration will decline over the next few years as additional capacity ramps up. The high product concentration creates potential earnings volatility given the highly competitive market for shakes, powders, and bars including new entrants. The competition creates continual investment needs to sustain the good competitive position. The company's credit profile benefits from favorable demand dynamics, reflecting growing consumer demand for healthy, convenient, protein-enriched food and beverages. The credit profile is also supported by BellRing's attractive profit margins, improving scale with revenue of approximately $1.4 billion, solid projected free cash flow exceeding $150 million annually, and very good liquidity. Acquisitions could lead to periodic increases in leverage as the company ultimately seeks to invest in growth and diversify the product portfolio and geographic reach, but the free cash flow and the 3x leverage target (based on the company's calculation; 3.1x as of December 2022) provide the ability to reduce leverage following an acquisition.

BellRing's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects the company's very good liquidity, including $136 million of availability under its $250 million senior secured revolving credit facility (net of $114 million drawn) and a cash balance of $44 million as of December 31, 2022. Moody's expects the company to generate more than $150 million of free cash flow over the next 12 months. The forecast reflects low annual capital expenditure requirements of less than $5 million as the company primarily uses co-manufacturers for its products. The forecast also reflects a normalization in working capital trends compared to fiscal 2022, as higher inventory prices, inventory rebuilding, and timing of sales/collections led to a significant working capital cash use in the fiscal year ended September 2022. Moody's expects the company to generate sufficient free cash flow over the next 12 months to pay down the outstanding $114 million revolver balance, although additional share repurchases could delay the full repayment. The revolver is governed by a total net debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio covenant not to exceed 6.00x. Moody's projects good covenant cushion over the next year. The company has no material debt maturities until the revolving credit facility expires in March 2027.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that BellRing will remain highly concentrated in its product offering, customer base, and supply chain. Moody's also assumes in the stable outlook that the company will continue to generate modest growth and increasingly stable earnings, free cash flow will improve to more than $150 million over the next year, and that a focus on operating execution with new capacity coming online limits the potential for leveraging transactions such as acquisitions over the next year.

A rating downgrade could occur if operating performance deteriorates, debt/ EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x, free cash flow does not improve as expected, or liquidity deteriorates. A major supply disruption or loss of or volume at a key customer could also result in a rating downgrade.

A rating upgrade could occur if BellRing is able to materially diversify its product offerings, geographic reach, and supply chain. Steady organic growth with stable profitability is also necessary for an upgrade. The company would also need to sustain debt/EBITDA below 3.0x and free cash flow-to-debt above 12.5% to be upgraded.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations have a highly negative credit impact (CIS-4) on BellRing's rating. The CIS score reflects the weight placed on BellRing's governance, including its high leverage for its business profile that includes significant product, brand, supplier, and co-manufacturer concentrations. BellRing is also moderately negatively exposed to social and environmental risks. The company's concentrations create risk around product recalls, brand reputation, supply chain, and shifts in consumer preferences.

BellRing's credit exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3). Moderately negative exposure to natural capital risks reflects the company's reliance on many agricultural inputs (including milk-based and whey-based proteins) that require use of land and fertilizers that could harm the environment, and which could additionally be affected by climate change. BellRing also has moderately negative exposure to waste and pollution risks as the company creates waste in food manufacturing, packaging, and disposal. Regulations and consumer preferences are likely to evolve to reduce packaging or improve recyclability or biodegradability of packaging, which could increase the cost of compliance in the future. On packaging, the company has made substantial efforts on its sustainable packaging, including introducing a cap made from plant-based sugarcane, and the use of the TetraPak, which is made from 65% paperboard. BellRing's credit exposure to physical climate risks are neutral-to-low because it largely outsources manufacturing, although there is some indirect exposure because the company has co-manufacturer and supplier concentration in certain regions, including Missouri. Adverse events affecting such co-manufacturers or suppliers may impact operating performance.

BellRing's credit exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3). Moderately negative exposure to customer relations and responsible production risks reflects the need to invest in product development and marketing to maintain relevance with consumers and minimize exposure to potential litigation related to product labeling, marketing, recalls, and contamination. BellRing's brand and product concentration with its Premier Protein ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes also exposes the company to brand perception risk related to these issues. Supply chain risk reflects BellRing's lack of diversity across co-manufacturers and suppliers, and limited control given its high use of co-manufacturers. However, BellRing is actively expanding and diversifying its co-manufacturing network. BellRing's credit exposure to demographic and societal trends is neutral to low as its portfolio has benefitted from consumers' preference for more nutritious products and a gradual channel shift from grocery to club over time, where BellRing primarily sells its products. While these trends have led to solid organic growth for the business, the company is exposed to a potential shift in consumer preferences. Given the company's concentration in club stores and Premier Protein RTD shakes, there is risk that BellRing may not be able to effectively introduce new products in response to such changes. Neutral-to-low exposure to health & safety risks reflects the company's use of co-manufacturers for a majority of its products.

BellRing's credit exposure to governance risks is highly negative (G-4). This score reflects BellRing's relatively high leverage for its business profile that includes significant product, brand, supplier, and co-manufacturer concentrations. BellRing has stated that its financial policy includes maintaining net debt/EBITDA at around 3.0x (3.1x as of December 31, 2022 per the company's calculation) with potential to increase temporarily up to 5.0x for an acquisition. The company does not pay a dividend and the preferred mode of distributing cash to shareholders is stock buybacks. Share repurchases weaken the credit profile but are more discretionary than dividends, which allows the company flexibility to redirect free cash flow to debt reduction or reinvestment. Also, less than 75% of the board members are independent and there is also some concentrated ownership in BellRing shares, including by Route One Investment Company, which owned approximately 10% of BellRing shares as of December 31, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, BellRing sells convenient nutrition products such as ready-to-drink protein shakes, other RTD beverages, protein powders, and nutrition bars. Prior to the company's IPO in October 2019, BellRing was reported as the Active Nutrition segment under Post Holdings. Following the IPO, Post retained a majority ownership interest in BellRing. Post exited from its remaining ownership position in BellRing through a series of transactions in 2022, and as of December 31, 2022 Post had no ownership of BellRing common stock. The company's primary brand is Premier Protein, which generates over 80% of total sales. Other key brands include Dymatize and Power Bar. Revenue for the last 12-month period ended December 31, 2022 was approximately $1.4 billion.

