Moody's upgrades Belron's CFR to Ba2; outlook stable

London, March 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD of Belron Group SA (Belron), a leading provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services in Europe, North America, and Australasia.

At the same time, Moody's has upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3 instrument ratings on all the currently outstanding backed senior secured term loans issued by Belron Finance 2019 LLC, Belron Finance US LLC., Belron Luxembourg S.a.r.l. and on the €665 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) issued by Belron Finance Limited. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrade reflect Moody's expectation of continued strong performance with Moody's adjusted EBITDA margins maintained at 22%-23% in 2022 and alongside strong cash flow generation. The rating action also reflects the evolution of Belron's competitive position with market share gains in the US and across most of its key markets. Moody's also positively notes Belron's resilience during the pandemic, when despite the government restrictions and temporary reduction in revenues the company managed to further improve margins and absolute amount of profits. The strong growth continued in 2021 and as a result Belron's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA increased to €1,042 million compared €456 million in 2017. The growth has come through multiple channels, including revenue (8% CAGR since 2017), increasing share of new and more profitable products, such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ADAS recalibration and Value-Adding Products and Services (VAPS, largely includes selling windscreen wipers), cost savings and successful price negotiations with insurers.

Moody's estimates Belron's Moody's adjusted leverage (debt / EBITDA) at 3.9x as of year-end 2021. The company paid several debt-funded dividends since 2017 totalling €2.7 billion, including €1.5 billion in 2021 and will likely continue to do so. More positively, Belron has been adhering to its financial policy and its net leverage has remained below 4x in all but one quarter over the last several years thanks to strong EBITDA growth which has been compensating for higher debt due to the dividend recaps. Moreover, following change of shareholders, the company publicly committed to de-lever to below 3x by 2025, a significant improvement from the previous 4.25x informal target. Moody's expects that any further dividends payments will not lead to the net leverage exceeding 4x this year and that the company will be gradually reducing its leverage to the new 3x target.

Belron's Ba2 CFR is supported by (1) stable business model underpinned by the largely non-discretionary nature of its services, (2) leading market positions across diversified geographies with limited competitors in mainly fragmented markets, (3) well established relationships with large insurers, and (4) stable organic through-the-cycle growth rates, supported by premiumisation and higher complexity of works, despite flat volumes of the auto parc in a few developed markets.

The CFR is constrained by (1) the company's limited product diversity and the execution risks involved in diversifying into new markets, (2) risk of price pressure on contract renewals, mitigated by a solid track record of average price per job growth across all the key markets in the last several years; (3) the material proportion of business not covered by insurers which is vulnerable to competitors and postponement during economic downturns; (4) sharp increase in oil prices coupled with rising risks of economic recession which may lead to lower average miles driven and temporary reduce demand for Belron's services.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's considers the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality.

Belron is owned by a Belgium-based automotive service company D'leteren SA (56%), by private equity firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (23%) and Hellman & Friedman (H&F) (11%) and by BlackRock, Inc. (3%) and GIC (4%). Despite the presence of private equity sponsors and several significant debt-funded dividends paid since 2017, Belron has adhered to its financial policy and also publicly committed to reduce its net leverage to below 3x by 2025 (a credit positive compared to the previous target of 4.25x / 4.1x post-IFRS-16).

The company's business is exposed to weather conditions, unusually bad weather often lead to increased damage to vehicles and vehicle glasses and hence can temporarily boost demand for the company's service. The increased frequency of extreme weather events in the recent years linked to the climate change could support company's revenue and profitability the company in the short-term. However, longer term and more significant consequences of the climate change will likely have more mixed and negative impact on the company and many other industries.

LIQUIDITY

Belron's liquidity is good reflecting Moody's expectation of positive free cash flow in the next 12 to 18 months, a cash balance of €245 million as of December 2021, and full drawing capacity under the newly upsized €665 million RCF.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Ba2-PD PDR is aligned with the Ba2 CFR as typical for capital structures with first lien bank debt with only a springing covenant. The senior secured term loans and RCF are rated Ba2, also in line with the CFR, reflecting their first priority pari passu ranking. These instruments are guaranteed by material subsidiaries representing at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA and are secured by share pledges as well as floating charges over all assets of the US and UK businesses.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation of a continuation of solid operating performance including growth in revenues and stable-to-improving margins, leading to a gradual decrease in Moody's adjusted leverage towards 4x over the next 12-18 months. It also assumes that Belron will comply with its financial policy target of reducing leverage to below 3x by 2025.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could materialise if (1) the Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA decreases towards 3.5x and the rating agency is comfortable that future shareholder distributions or debt funded acquisitions will not increase leverage above that level (2) the Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin is sustained in the high teens, and (3) the Moody's-adjusted free cash flow / debt is well above 10% with a good liquidity profile.

Conversely, negative pressure could be exerted on the rating if (1) the Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio is above 4.5x for a prolonged period or (2) there is a sustained decline in organic revenue or profitability or (3) free cash flow / debt deteriorates below 5% or liquidity materially weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Belron Finance 2019 LLC

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

..Issuer: Belron Finance Limited

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

..Issuer: Belron Finance US LLC

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

..Issuer: Belron Group SA

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

..Issuer: Belron Luxembourg S.a.r.l.

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Belron Finance 2019 LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Belron Finance Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Belron Finance US LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Belron Group SA

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Belron Luxembourg S.a.r.l.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

COMPANY PROFILE

Belron is the market leader in the vehicle glass repair and replacement industry, with an established presence in 40 countries. The group operates under more than seven different brands, with Carglass (Continental Europe), Autoglass (UK) and Safelite (US) being the most well-known. The company generated revenue of €4.6 billion and €1.2 billion of management-adjusted EBITDA in 2021.

