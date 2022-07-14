Moody's upgrades BestSecret's CFR to B1 from B2 on proposed refinancing; outlook stable

B1 rating assigned to proposed €315 million backed senior secured notes due 2027

Paris, July 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded PrestigeBidCo GmbH's (BestSecret or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B1 rating to the proposed €315 million backed senior secured floating rate notes due 2027 to be issued by the company. The outlook on all ratings has changed to stable from positive.

The proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used to repay the existing backed senior secured notes due December 2023 totaling €260 million and pay transaction fees and related costs.

Moody's expects the existing backed senior secured notes will be repaid upon closing of the refinancing transaction and to withdraw the B2 rating of this instrument at that stage.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the company's improved liquidity profile, on the basis of the successful completion of its announced refinancing transaction. With the proposed backed senior secured bond issuance the company will address the refinancing risk of its backed senior secured bond due in December 2023 supported by cash on balance sheet of around €83 million as of 30 June 2022. At the same time and despite a slightly higher debt quantum under the proposed transaction, leverage will remain acceptable for a B1 rating rather than a B2. This transaction also demonstrates the company's balanced financial policy, and the fact that the sponsor-owner, Permira, is willing to support the future growth of the business while keeping leverage at a modest level.

Moody's decision to upgrade the CFR also reflects the strong credit metrics of BestSecret, supported by strong trading performance in 2021, with high double digit sales and earnings growth. BestSecret's Moody's-adjusted leverage stood at 3.6x at end-March 2022, below Moody's 4.0x threshold required for an upgrade. While the proposed transaction includes around €55 million of additional debt, BestSecret will retain strong credit metrics, with leverage expected by the rating agency to approach 3.5x before year-end 2022, compared to 3.8x pro forma the transaction at end-March 2022. Despite the current challenging economic environment, Moody's expects BestSecret will continue its solid top line growth trajectory, supported by continued growth in online sales, a trend that has accelerated with the pandemic, and fueled by the company's recent marketing investments and increased digital capabilities. Moody's also believes that the company's off-price offering, with its large discounts, will be favoured by customers in the context of ongoing inflationary pressures.

The company has recently engaged in a new warehouse project in Poland in order to significantly scale up its business operations. With the new warehouse, BestSecret will triple its volume capacity, allowing the company to continue its strong growth trajectory, over time. However, the new warehouse, which is expected to be completed by end-2023, involves significant capital spending, of at least €150 million. This, together with continued investments into the development of technology and data analytics capabilities, will translate into high investments and hence negative free cash flows in the next two years. The new fulfilment centre project also entails some execution risks, linked to inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges, which could delay its completion or increase its cost. At the same time, Moody's believes that this project will significantly support BestSecret's sales and earnings over time.

The B1 CFR reflects BestSecret's (1) strong track record of double-digit online revenue growth in percentage terms, (2) its exclusive, invitation-only membership model and strong supplier relationships; (3) its active customer relationship management, which allows for cost-efficient marketing investments compared to peers and results in high retention rates, supporting margins; (4) its good track record of profitable growth over the past five years including during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing for continued deleveraging; and (5) its adequate liquidity pro forma the transaction, despite substantial capital spending in the next two years.

At the same time, the B1 CFR is constrained by (1) the high capital spending in the next two years for a new warehouse project, which will limit free cash flows (FCF); (2) the company's exposure to the highly competitive online and offline fashion retail industry, where some companies are much larger than BestSecret; (3) reliance on suppliers of popular brands to provide merchandise at attractive prices to satisfy customers' demands; (4) a highly seasonal business model, with high working capital requirements, driven by inventory management; and (5) some revenue concentration in Germany despite strong international growth.

In terms of the company's corporate governance, BestSecret is controlled by Permira, which — as is often the case with private-equity firms — means the shareholders have some tolerance for leverage and governance can be comparatively less transparent than, for example, with publicly listed companies. That being said, to date, the company has demonstrated a good track record in deleveraging, with no dividends since the 2016 leveraged buy-out transaction. Also, the proposed refinancing transaction implies a moderate amount of debt and suggests that Permira favours investment in the future growth of the business rather than shareholder distribution. These governance considerations were key rating drivers in line with Moody's ESG framework.

LIQUIDITY

Pro forma the proposed transaction, BestSecret's liquidity is adequate. The company's liquidity is supported by: (1) an initial cash balance of around €83 million as of 30 June 2022; (2) access to new revolving credit facility (RCF) of €110 million, expected to be fully available at closing of the transaction. Moody's expects these sources of liquidity, together with solid operating cash flows, to be sufficient to cover the company's high capital spending needs for the next two years. Moody's expects at least half of expansion capital spending to be financed through internal cash flows.

The company's business is highly seasonal, with sales, inventory and liquidity subject to intra-year fluctuations. Sales and EBITDA are typically highest in the fourth quarter of the year because of the Christmas shopping season and Cyber week.

The new RCF is subject to a springing senior net leverage covenant, with a limit of 4.75x, tested on a quarterly basis, only when the RCF is drawn more than 40%. The capacity under this covenant is ample pro forma the proposed transaction (pro forma net leverage of 2.4x as of the end of March 2022).

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of continued growth in sales and earnings led by growing online penetration in fashion retailing in the company's main markets. This will lead to a reduction in leverage to around 3.5x in the next 12 to 18 months. The outlook also assumes that the company will continue to invest in the development of its online activities while maintaining adequate liquidity and no significant change in financial policy, with the sponsor-owner continuing to support the development of the business.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B1 rating assigned to the proposed €315 million backed senior secured notes due 2027 issued by PrestigeBidCo GmbH reflects their presence as the largest debt instrument in the capital structure, ranking pari passu with the €110 million RCF. The backed senior secured notes and the RCF benefit from a similar maintenance guarantor package, including upstream guarantees from guarantor subsidiaries, representing substantially all of BestSecret's consolidated EBITDA. Both instruments are secured, on a first-priority basis, by certain share pledges, security assignments over intercompany receivables, and security over material bank accounts.

The probability of default rating of B1-PD reflects the use of a 50% family recovery assumption, consistent with a capital structure including a mix of bond and bank debt. The capital structure has limited covenants overall, with the lenders relying only on incurrence covenants contained in the senior secured notes indentures, as well as one maintenance covenant defined as net leverage, with ample capacity initially, only tested if outstanding borrowings under the RCF are equal to or greater than 40% of the overall commitment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given today's rating action and the inflationary pressures that could constrain earnings growth, further positive rating pressure is unlikely in the next 12-18 months. However, overtime, positive pressure could develop if the company generates sustained revenue growth, EBITDA and margin improvement, such that its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA is sustainably maintained below 3.0x and EBIT/interest expense rises above 3.0x. An upgrade would also require more robust FCF, approaching 10% of Moody's-adjusted gross debt and the maintenance of adequate liquidity, while demonstrating a balanced financial policy.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if earnings weaken such that (1) adjusted Debt/EBITDA increases towards 4.0x; (2) EBIT/Interest falls sustainably below 1.5x; (3) FCF/Debt remains below 5%, or (4) the liquidity profile weakens. Any material debt-funded acquisition or more aggressive financial policy could further put pressure on the ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

PrestigeBidCo GmbH is the 100% shareholder of Best Secret GmbH, which was founded in 1924 as a wholesale fabrics business. The company now operates as a members-only off-price fashion retailer. Headquartered in Munich, the company offers premium and affordable luxury designer brand clothing and accessories at discounted prices for men, women and children through online and in-store channels. In 2021, BestSecret generated 93% of its revenue through its online platform BestSecret, with the remaining 7% generated offline from its four stores. Over the same period, 72% of BestSecret's net sales were generated from Germany and 28% internationally, mainly from Austria, Switzerland and Sweden. In 2021, the company reported revenue of €942.9 million and EBITDA (as adjusted by the company) of €138.7 million.

In 2016, the private equity firm Permira acquired a majority stake in BestSecret from Ardian (previously Axa Private Equity). The two founding families, Schustermann and Borenstein, remain minority shareholders of the company.

