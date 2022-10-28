Moody's upgrades Bloomin' Brands' speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1

New York, October 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Bloomin' Brands, Inc.'s ("Bloomin' Brands") speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) to SGL-1 from SGL-2. At the same time, Moody's affirmed all the company's ratings, including the Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), Ba1 senior secured bank credit facility, and B1 senior unsecured notes. The outlook remains stable.

The upgrade of the speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Bloomin' Brands' very good liquidity, supported by around $91 million of cash as of September 2022, nearly $600 million of excess availability under its $1 billion revolving credit facility, lack of near-term debt maturities, and Moody's expectation for solid positive free cash flow and ample covenant cushion.

The affirmation of the Ba3 CFR and stable outlook reflect Bloomin's improved credit metrics stemming from revenue growth, significant margin expansion and debt reduction over the past two years; providing the company with significant cushion to navigate high inflation and an increasingly challenging consumer spending environment over the next 12-18 months.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bloomin' Brands' Ba3 CFR benefits from its high level of brand awareness of its four brands, a greater focus on off-premises, To-Go, and third-party delivery services and large and diversified asset base with 1,462 restaurants spread across the US and about 20% located internationally. Improved operating performance, margins, and debt reduction have resulted in stronger credit metrics, with Moody's lease adjusted debt/EBITDA improving to around 3.2x for the twelve months ended September 25, 2022, down from 9.4x at the fiscal year ended 2020. EBIT/interest improved to around 2.6x from 0.1x over the same period. Bloomin' Brands' credit profile is constrained by industry wide cost inflation that, when coupled with increasing macroeconomic pressure that could temper consumer spending on food away from home and thus profit and margin growth and over the near term. Bloomin' Brands' sizeable concentration of sales within the casual steak category increases vulnerability to consumer spending patterns within the category.

The stable outlook reflects Bloomin' Brands' improved credit metrics stemming from revenue growth, significant margin expansion and debt reduction over the past two years; providing the company with significant cushion to navigate high inflation and an increasingly challenging consumer spending environment over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded should the company demonstrate the ability to navigate the challenging cost and consumer spending environment while maintaining solid credit metrics, including Moody's debt to EBITDA sustained below 4.0 times and EBIT coverage of interest of over 2.75 times. A higher rating would also require maintaining at least good liquidity and a balanced financial policy.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance, liquidity or credit metrics materially weakened such that Moody's debt to EBITDA exceeded 4.75 times or EBIT coverage of interest fell below 1.5 times on a sustained basis. In addition, in the event the company's convertible notes are converted or repaid, the loss of junior support in the capital structure could result in a downgrade of the senior secured revolving credit facility and senior unsecured notes.

Bloomin' Brands owns and operates a diversified base of casual dining concepts which include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. Revenue was around $4.4 billion for the LTM period ending September 25, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74304. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

