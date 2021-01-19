Moody's upgrades BlueCrest's existing term loan facility on revised structure

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded
DMT Solutions Global Corporation's (dba BlueCrest) senior secured
term loan due 2024 to B2 from B3. All other ratings are unchanged.
The rating outlook remains unchanged at stable.
Subsequent to Moody's rating action on December 1, 2020,
BlueCrest revised the contemplated transaction by downsizing the proposed
$445 million senior secured term loan due 2027 offering to $225
million and keeping the existing term loan due 2024 in place. Final
debt balances and adjusted leverage were largely unchanged from the initial
proposal. The upgrade to B2 for the existing term loan due 2024
reflects the new debt capital structure consisting primarily of the upsized
senior secured term loans, due 2024 (maturity for the incremental
term loan was also revised to 2024 from 2027).
Upgrades:
..Issuer: DMT Solutions Global Corporation
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR incorporates BlueCrest's small scale and challenged growth
prospects that reflect the maturity of the mailing industry globally.
Given persistent declines in total mail volume in the US, Moody's
expects modest earnings growth will result in pro forma debt/EBITDA remaining
elevated at more than 4.5 times over the next 12 months.
The B2 CFR is supported by BlueCrest's leading position as a provider
of mail inserting and sorting equipment, long standing customer
relationships under multiyear contracts, diverse revenue base with
no customer accounting for more than 4% of revenue, recurring
services revenue streams, and good client retention.
In addition to social risks from the coronavirus outbreak, governance
risk is another consideration given BlueCrest's ownership by a financial
sponsor. Lack of public financial disclosure and the absence of
board independence are also incorporated in BlueCrest's credit profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that adjusted debt/EBITDA
will remain elevated at more than 4.5 times. Moody's
expects BlueCrest will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 months
supported by growing adjusted free cash flow given the absence of significant
one-time cash expenses that were previously required for the carve
out from Pitney Bowes.
Ratings could be upgraded if BlueCrest demonstrates stable revenues with
adjusted debt to EBITDA being sustained below 3.0 times.
Liquidity would need to improve with adjusted free cash flow to debt in
the high-single digit percentage range. Ratings could be
downgraded if topline performance for BlueCrest tracks below revenue trends
for the industry or if Moody's expects adjusted debt to EBITDA will be
sustained above 5.0 times. Deteriorating liquidity indicated
by limited revolver availability or adjusted free cash flow to debt falling
below 3% could also pressure ratings.
DMT Solutions Global Corporation (dba BlueCrest), with headquarters
in Danbury, CT, is a global provider of equipment and services
related to mail inserting, parcel sorting, and printing.
The company historically operated as a division of Pitney Bowes,
Inc. and was acquired by Platinum Equity Capital Partners in mid-2018.
Pro forma for the acquisition of BCC Software, BlueCrest generated
approximately $460 million of net revenue for the last 12 months
ended September 30, 2020.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Diversified Technology
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130737.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
