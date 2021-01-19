Moody's upgrades BlueCrest's existing term loan facility on revised structure

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded DMT Solutions Global Corporation's (dba BlueCrest) senior secured term loan due 2024 to B2 from B3. All other ratings are unchanged. The rating outlook remains unchanged at stable.

Subsequent to Moody's rating action on December 1, 2020, BlueCrest revised the contemplated transaction by downsizing the proposed $445 million senior secured term loan due 2027 offering to $225 million and keeping the existing term loan due 2024 in place. Final debt balances and adjusted leverage were largely unchanged from the initial proposal. The upgrade to B2 for the existing term loan due 2024 reflects the new debt capital structure consisting primarily of the upsized senior secured term loans, due 2024 (maturity for the incremental term loan was also revised to 2024 from 2027).

Upgrades:

..Issuer: DMT Solutions Global Corporation

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR incorporates BlueCrest's small scale and challenged growth prospects that reflect the maturity of the mailing industry globally. Given persistent declines in total mail volume in the US, Moody's expects modest earnings growth will result in pro forma debt/EBITDA remaining elevated at more than 4.5 times over the next 12 months.

The B2 CFR is supported by BlueCrest's leading position as a provider of mail inserting and sorting equipment, long standing customer relationships under multiyear contracts, diverse revenue base with no customer accounting for more than 4% of revenue, recurring services revenue streams, and good client retention.

In addition to social risks from the coronavirus outbreak, governance risk is another consideration given BlueCrest's ownership by a financial sponsor. Lack of public financial disclosure and the absence of board independence are also incorporated in BlueCrest's credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that adjusted debt/EBITDA will remain elevated at more than 4.5 times. Moody's expects BlueCrest will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 months supported by growing adjusted free cash flow given the absence of significant one-time cash expenses that were previously required for the carve out from Pitney Bowes.

Ratings could be upgraded if BlueCrest demonstrates stable revenues with adjusted debt to EBITDA being sustained below 3.0 times. Liquidity would need to improve with adjusted free cash flow to debt in the high-single digit percentage range. Ratings could be downgraded if topline performance for BlueCrest tracks below revenue trends for the industry or if Moody's expects adjusted debt to EBITDA will be sustained above 5.0 times. Deteriorating liquidity indicated by limited revolver availability or adjusted free cash flow to debt falling below 3% could also pressure ratings.

DMT Solutions Global Corporation (dba BlueCrest), with headquarters in Danbury, CT, is a global provider of equipment and services related to mail inserting, parcel sorting, and printing. The company historically operated as a division of Pitney Bowes, Inc. and was acquired by Platinum Equity Capital Partners in mid-2018. Pro forma for the acquisition of BCC Software, BlueCrest generated approximately $460 million of net revenue for the last 12 months ended September 30, 2020.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Diversified Technology published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Carl Salas

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

