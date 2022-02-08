Moody's upgrades Boardwalk Pipelines to Baa2; stable outlook

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Boardwalk Pipelines, LP's (Boardwalk) senior unsecured ratings to Baa2 from Baa3. Moody's also upgraded the senior unsecured ratings of Gulf South Pipeline Company, LLC (Gulf South) and Texas Gas Transmission, LLC (Texas Gas) to Baa1 from Baa2. The rating outlook for all three entities is stable. Gulf South and Texas Gas are wholly owned subsidiaries of Boardwalk.

"Boardwalk has reduced debt and financial leverage to levels that support an upgrade to Baa2," commented Pete Speer, Moody's Senior Vice President. "The reorientation of its customer base to demand pull, moderately sized growth projects tied to natural gas and NGL users, flexible distributions and conservative financial policies position Boardwalk to sustain its lower leverage going forward."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Boardwalk Pipelines, LP

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

..Issuer: Gulf South Pipeline Company, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Issuer: Texas Gas Transmission, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Boardwalk Pipelines, LP

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Gulf South Pipeline Company, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Texas Gas Transmission, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

In 2021, Boardwalk generated its highest EBITDA in many years, with its fee-based pipeline earnings incrementally aided by strong natural gas volumes led by LNG, power and industrial demand on the US Gulf Coast. Its natural gas liquid (NGL) pipeline and storage business also benefited from rising volumes and demand to move NGLs and ethylene from Texas to Louisiana. The strong cash flow funded growth projects and a consistent annual $102 million distribution to its parent company, Loews Corporation (A3 stable), leaving free cash flow to repay all outstanding borrowings on its revolver. The debt reduction and strong EBITDA reduced Debt/EBITDA to 4x at year end 2021. While cash flow could somewhat decline in 2022, Boardwalk is well positioned to sustain Debt/EBITDA comfortably below 4.5x and follow financial policies that support its upgrade to Baa2.

This rating action reflects Boardwalk's debt reduction, revenues supported by long-term contracts, low capital intensity and consistent free cash flow generation that bolster its capacity to withstand negative credit impacts from carbon transition risks. The partnership also benefits from its focus on natural gas, for which demand is expected to peak later and decline more slowly than oil under various transition scenarios. While Boardwalk's financial performance will continue to be influenced by industry cycles, compared to historical experience, Moody's expects future profitability and cash flow in this sector to be less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough because global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources.

Boardwalk's Baa2 senior unsecured ratings are supported by the largely fee-based nature of its revenue backed by firm capacity reservations and limited direct commodity price risk. The partnership's core natural gas pipeline and storage assets benefit from predominantly investment grade customers that are users of gas (i.e. demand pull), driving consistent contract renewals with limited price variation. Capital projects in recent years have extended its pipeline system connections to LNG, gas-fired electrical generation and industrial users backed by firm long-term contracts. Its NGL pipeline and storage assets are also well positioned to benefit from rising chemicals production in Louisiana. All these factors combine to provide stable and predictable cash flow.

The partnership's cash flow well exceeds its maintenance capital expenditure requirements, providing it with significant flexibility to allocate excess cash flow to growth capital investment and distributions to its parent and thereby keep its financial leverage around its 4x target with strong distribution coverage. Boardwalk benefits from Loews' sole ownership and governance that supports prudent financial policies and Loews' ability to support larger growth projects if such opportunities arise. Moody's also expects that any cost resulting from the ultimate resolution of the litigation over Loews' 2018 purchase of the remaining third party equity ownership in Boardwalk will be borne by Loews and will have no effect on Boardwalk's financial policies over distributions or financial leverage.

Gulf South's and Texas Gas' Baa1 senior unsecured ratings reflect their creditors' priority claims to the respective pipeline's assets. The ratings are supported by both pipeline's stand-alone market positions, quality of supply sources, contract quality, and very low standalone financial leverage relative to Boardwalk. Although neither pipeline guarantees Boardwalk's senior notes, their positive credit attributes are restrained by their importance to Boardwalk's ability to service its debts and make distributions. The implicit burden of Boardwalk's debt and distributions are incorporated into the pipelines' ratings.

Boardwalk has good liquidity, supported by free cash flow generation and ample borrowing capacity on its revolving credit facility. As of December 31, 2021, the partnership had $39 million of cash and full availability on its $1 billion revolving credit facility. The partnership pays an annual distribution that is determined in the fourth quarter of each year, which was $102 million in December 2021. Boardwalk has ample cash flow under our forecasts in 2022 and 2023 to cover capital spending and distributions at 2021 levels with the flexibility to allocate capital to more growth projects or distributions depending on its opportunity set.

The company has a $1 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility that matures in May 2026. The revolver has a Debt/EBITDA covenant limitation of 5x and the ratio is adjusted to include projected EBITDA from expansion projects. It also is increased to 5.5x for three quarters following the closing of an acquisition having a purchase price of $100 million or more. The partnership has good covenant headroom that Moody's expects to continue through 2023. Boardwalk's debt maturities are manageable. It has $300 million of senior notes (issued by Gulf South) maturing in June 2022, another $300 million in 2023 and $600 million in 2024. Moody's expects the partnership to continue to proactively refinance its debts in the ordinary course.

The rating outlook is stable based on the partnership's stable cash flow, manageable growth projects and flexible distributions that enable Boardwalk to maintain its financial leverage in line with its Baa2 ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In order for Boardwalk's, Gulf South's and Texas Gas' ratings to be upgraded, Boardwalk would have to meaningfully increase its scale and maintain its business profile through long term contracts with strong counterparties that insulate the partnership from volume risk. Debt/EBITDA would have to fall below 3.5x and be maintained at that level with continued strong distribution coverage.

If business risk or leverage were to rise because of growth projects, acquisitions or unanticipated earnings deterioration then Boardwalk's, Gulf South's and Texas Gas' ratings could be downgraded. Debt/EBITDA above 4.5x at Boardwalk could result in a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in rating Boardwalk Pipelines, LP was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. The principal methodology used in rating Gulf South Pipeline Company, LLC and Texas Gas Transmission, LLC was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Boardwalk Pipelines, LP is an operating partnership subsidiary of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Loews Corporation. BWP fully and unconditionally guarantees Boardwalk's debt. Boardwalk's operations are primarily focused on transporting natural gas throughout the Gulf Coast and Midwestern US through its wholly owned interstate pipeline subsidiaries, Gulf South and Texas Gas. Boardwalk also owns and operates natural gas storage facilities and natural gas liquids pipeline and storage facilities located in Texas and Louisiana.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Speer

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

