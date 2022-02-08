Moody's upgrades Boardwalk Pipelines to Baa2; stable outlook

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded
Boardwalk Pipelines, LP's (Boardwalk) senior unsecured ratings to
Baa2 from Baa3. Moody's also upgraded the senior unsecured ratings
of Gulf South Pipeline Company, LLC (Gulf South) and Texas Gas Transmission,
LLC (Texas Gas) to Baa1 from Baa2. The rating outlook for all three
entities is stable. Gulf South and Texas Gas are wholly owned subsidiaries
of Boardwalk.
"Boardwalk has reduced debt and financial leverage to levels that
support an upgrade to Baa2," commented Pete Speer, Moody's
Senior Vice President. "The reorientation of its customer
base to demand pull, moderately sized growth projects tied to natural
gas and NGL users, flexible distributions and conservative financial
policies position Boardwalk to sustain its lower leverage going forward."
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Boardwalk Pipelines, LP
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3
..Issuer: Gulf South Pipeline Company, LLC
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2
..Issuer: Texas Gas Transmission, LLC
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Boardwalk Pipelines, LP
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Gulf South Pipeline Company, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Texas Gas Transmission, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
In 2021, Boardwalk generated its highest EBITDA in many years,
with its fee-based pipeline earnings incrementally aided by strong
natural gas volumes led by LNG, power and industrial demand on the
US Gulf Coast. Its natural gas liquid (NGL) pipeline and storage
business also benefited from rising volumes and demand to move NGLs and
ethylene from Texas to Louisiana. The strong cash flow funded growth
projects and a consistent annual $102 million distribution to its
parent company, Loews Corporation (A3 stable), leaving free
cash flow to repay all outstanding borrowings on its revolver.
The debt reduction and strong EBITDA reduced Debt/EBITDA to 4x at year
end 2021. While cash flow could somewhat decline in 2022,
Boardwalk is well positioned to sustain Debt/EBITDA comfortably below
4.5x and follow financial policies that support its upgrade to
Baa2.
This rating action reflects Boardwalk's debt reduction, revenues
supported by long-term contracts, low capital intensity and
consistent free cash flow generation that bolster its capacity to withstand
negative credit impacts from carbon transition risks. The partnership
also benefits from its focus on natural gas, for which demand is
expected to peak later and decline more slowly than oil under various
transition scenarios. While Boardwalk's financial performance
will continue to be influenced by industry cycles, compared to historical
experience, Moody's expects future profitability and cash
flow in this sector to be less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the
cycle trough because global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate
change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift
to less environmentally damaging energy sources.
Boardwalk's Baa2 senior unsecured ratings are supported by the largely
fee-based nature of its revenue backed by firm capacity reservations
and limited direct commodity price risk. The partnership's core
natural gas pipeline and storage assets benefit from predominantly investment
grade customers that are users of gas (i.e. demand pull),
driving consistent contract renewals with limited price variation.
Capital projects in recent years have extended its pipeline system connections
to LNG, gas-fired electrical generation and industrial users
backed by firm long-term contracts. Its NGL pipeline and
storage assets are also well positioned to benefit from rising chemicals
production in Louisiana. All these factors combine to provide stable
and predictable cash flow.
The partnership's cash flow well exceeds its maintenance capital expenditure
requirements, providing it with significant flexibility to allocate
excess cash flow to growth capital investment and distributions to its
parent and thereby keep its financial leverage around its 4x target with
strong distribution coverage. Boardwalk benefits from Loews' sole
ownership and governance that supports prudent financial policies and
Loews' ability to support larger growth projects if such opportunities
arise. Moody's also expects that any cost resulting from
the ultimate resolution of the litigation over Loews' 2018 purchase
of the remaining third party equity ownership in Boardwalk will be borne
by Loews and will have no effect on Boardwalk's financial policies over
distributions or financial leverage.
Gulf South's and Texas Gas' Baa1 senior unsecured ratings reflect their
creditors' priority claims to the respective pipeline's assets.
The ratings are supported by both pipeline's stand-alone market
positions, quality of supply sources, contract quality,
and very low standalone financial leverage relative to Boardwalk.
Although neither pipeline guarantees Boardwalk's senior notes, their
positive credit attributes are restrained by their importance to Boardwalk's
ability to service its debts and make distributions. The implicit
burden of Boardwalk's debt and distributions are incorporated into the
pipelines' ratings.
Boardwalk has good liquidity, supported by free cash flow generation
and ample borrowing capacity on its revolving credit facility.
As of December 31, 2021, the partnership had $39 million
of cash and full availability on its $1 billion revolving credit
facility. The partnership pays an annual distribution that is determined
in the fourth quarter of each year, which was $102 million
in December 2021. Boardwalk has ample cash flow under our forecasts
in 2022 and 2023 to cover capital spending and distributions at 2021 levels
with the flexibility to allocate capital to more growth projects or distributions
depending on its opportunity set.
The company has a $1 billion senior unsecured revolving credit
facility that matures in May 2026. The revolver has a Debt/EBITDA
covenant limitation of 5x and the ratio is adjusted to include projected
EBITDA from expansion projects. It also is increased to 5.5x
for three quarters following the closing of an acquisition having a purchase
price of $100 million or more. The partnership has good
covenant headroom that Moody's expects to continue through 2023.
Boardwalk's debt maturities are manageable. It has $300
million of senior notes (issued by Gulf South) maturing in June 2022,
another $300 million in 2023 and $600 million in 2024.
Moody's expects the partnership to continue to proactively refinance its
debts in the ordinary course.
The rating outlook is stable based on the partnership's stable cash
flow, manageable growth projects and flexible distributions that
enable Boardwalk to maintain its financial leverage in line with its Baa2
ratings.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
In order for Boardwalk's, Gulf South's and Texas Gas' ratings to
be upgraded, Boardwalk would have to meaningfully increase its scale
and maintain its business profile through long term contracts with strong
counterparties that insulate the partnership from volume risk.
Debt/EBITDA would have to fall below 3.5x and be maintained at
that level with continued strong distribution coverage.
If business risk or leverage were to rise because of growth projects,
acquisitions or unanticipated earnings deterioration then Boardwalk's,
Gulf South's and Texas Gas' ratings could be downgraded. Debt/EBITDA
above 4.5x at Boardwalk could result in a ratings downgrade.
The principal methodology used in rating Boardwalk Pipelines, LP
was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
The principal methodology used in rating Gulf South Pipeline Company,
LLC and Texas Gas Transmission, LLC was Natural Gas Pipelines published
in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Boardwalk Pipelines, LP is an operating partnership subsidiary of
Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP), an indirect wholly
owned subsidiary of Loews Corporation. BWP fully and unconditionally
guarantees Boardwalk's debt. Boardwalk's operations are primarily
focused on transporting natural gas throughout the Gulf Coast and Midwestern
US through its wholly owned interstate pipeline subsidiaries, Gulf
South and Texas Gas. Boardwalk also owns and operates natural gas
storage facilities and natural gas liquids pipeline and storage facilities
located in Texas and Louisiana.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peter Speer
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
