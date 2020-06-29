Moody's upgrades Booz Allen Hamilton ratings (CFR to Ba1), outlook still positive

Approximately $2.1 billion of rated debt affected
New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") , has upgraded its ratings
for Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. ("BAH" or the "company"),
including the company's corporate family rating (to Ba1 from Ba2) and
probability of default rating (to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD),
and the senior secured bank facility ratings (to Baa3 from Ba1) and senior
unsecured bond ratings (to Ba2 from B1). The speculative grade
liquidity rating has also been upgraded (to SGL-1 from SGL-2),
and the ratings outlook remains positive.
According to lead analyst Bruce Herskovics, "The upgrade of
the corporate family rating to Ba1, with a continuing positive rating
outlook, reflects discernible progress from Booz Allen Hamilton's
business strategy in recent years, with outsized organic growth
via market share gains and sustainment of competitive scale within a consolidating
defense services market."
Herskovics continued, "While some questions exist around the
federal budget for FY2021 and Booz Allen Hamilton's still unresolved
DoJ investigation, we nonetheless see the company's market
standing as a federal contractor growing solidly, with strong credit
metrics and financial policies supportive of continuing positive ratings
momentum."
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, a deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the
impact on BAH of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered,
given its exposure to defense services contracting, which while
less affected the most other sectors has not been immune to the adverse
impact of the pandemic, and leaves the company vulnerable to shifts
in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
The following rating actions were taken:
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.
....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Ba1 from Ba2
....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded
to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD
....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to Baa3 (LGD3) from Ba1 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba1 CFR broadly reflects BAH's size and backlog growth,
a long-held position within defense/intelligence services contracting
with good diversity of programs, relatively strong key credit metrics
and generally measured and supportive financial policies. Across
the past two-year period, BAH's annual revenue growth
averaged 10% and EBITDA margins improved by 50bps to 11.2%,
notwithstanding higher indirect costs and lower fixed price contracts.
The margin growth reflects progress stemming from BAH's strategic
shift in recent years to better fulfill the government's modernization
initiatives. After supplementing its long-held consulting
and program management heritage with greater technical capability and
labor specialization, the company has over the past three years
grown faster organically than any other major defense services contractor.
Moody's expects that the company's revenues will exceed $8
billion in FY2021, and that leverage will approximate 3x and funds
from operation-to-debt will fall into a range between 25%
and 30%.
Despite solid growth, BAH is still primarily a US defense/intelligence
community contractor (about 70% of revenues), with the company's
efforts to expand its commercial and foreign government business lines
still a work in progress. The concentration on US defense/intelligence
agencies increases vulnerability to a shift in federal spending priorities.
The Ba1 rating also factors in recently increased risk associated with
US defense budget uncertainty, as stimulus spending in response
to the coronavirus crisis could threaten spending growth. The government's
FY2021 will almost surely be partially funded under continuing resolution
budget authority which, if prolonged, could reduce marketing
opportunities and disrupt operational continuity.
Governance related considerations are somewhat elevated for BAH,
as well. Lack of clarity persists toward resolution of the US Department
of Justice's civil and criminal investigation regarding the company's
indirect cost charging practices with the US government, which commenced
three years ago. Moody's continues to view the investigation
as primarily one focused on possible violations related to the False Claims
Act. Based on the size of BAH's contracts and the range of
past penalties/settlements by defense contractors under similar investigations,
Moody's believes the matter will unlikely culminate in a substantial charge,
if indeed the investigation results in any material findings. BAH
also suffered negative publicity related to former rogue employees who
stole national security related data from classified programs.
Notwithstanding the good backlog trend, good controls will be important
to maintaining reputational strength and strong bidding qualifications.
The speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-1 reflects a very
good liquidity profile stemming from high cash balances, a sufficiently
sized backstop revolving credit facility, and a good level of covenant
headroom under the company' bank credit facility financial maintenance
covenants. Moody's expects that BAH will generate free cash flow
approaching $300 million this year. BAH is in the third
year of its plan to deploy $1.4 billion toward M&A,
stock repurchases and/or dividends, and the company should be able
to meet the target without cash balances declining meaningfully from current
levels.
The first lien bank facility rating is Baa3, one notch above the
CFR, reflecting the presence of effectively junior unsecured notes
that would be loss-absorbing in a stress scenario and thereby benefit
first lien creditor recovery prospects. The Ba2 rating on the senior
unsecured notes is one notch below the CFR, reflecting the potential
for significant loss absorption for this creditor class in a default given
the sizeable amount of secured and other priority claims in the company's
consolidated capitalization.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward ratings momentum would depend on an expectation of leverage generally
remaining at or below 3x and free cash flow of $300 million or
more, with a healthy backlog and cash maintained at $350
million or higher. While BAH has not been acquisitive, it
could be in the future, and credit metrics could in turn weaken
from current levels. Confidence that risk appetite will remain
within acceptable bounds for a prospectively higher rating will be a key
ratings factor.
Downward ratings pressure would mount with negative contract developments,
an unexpectedly negative outcome from the US Department of Justice investigation,
leverage exceeding 4x, and/or a significantly diminished liquidity
profile.
Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE: BAH)
provider of management and technology consulting and engineering services
to governments in the defense, intelligence and civil markets,
global corporations and not-for-profit organizations.
Booz Allen Hamilton is headquartered in McLean, VA, and reported
revenues of approximately $7.5 billion for fiscal year ended
March 31, 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
Industry published in March 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108840.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
