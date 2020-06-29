Moody's upgrades Booz Allen Hamilton ratings (CFR to Ba1), outlook still positive

Approximately $2.1 billion of rated debt affected

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") , has upgraded its ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. ("BAH" or the "company"), including the company's corporate family rating (to Ba1 from Ba2) and probability of default rating (to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD), and the senior secured bank facility ratings (to Baa3 from Ba1) and senior unsecured bond ratings (to Ba2 from B1). The speculative grade liquidity rating has also been upgraded (to SGL-1 from SGL-2), and the ratings outlook remains positive.

According to lead analyst Bruce Herskovics, "The upgrade of the corporate family rating to Ba1, with a continuing positive rating outlook, reflects discernible progress from Booz Allen Hamilton's business strategy in recent years, with outsized organic growth via market share gains and sustainment of competitive scale within a consolidating defense services market."

Herskovics continued, "While some questions exist around the federal budget for FY2021 and Booz Allen Hamilton's still unresolved DoJ investigation, we nonetheless see the company's market standing as a federal contractor growing solidly, with strong credit metrics and financial policies supportive of continuing positive ratings momentum."

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, a deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on BAH of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure to defense services contracting, which while less affected the most other sectors has not been immune to the adverse impact of the pandemic, and leaves the company vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa3 (LGD3) from Ba1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 CFR broadly reflects BAH's size and backlog growth, a long-held position within defense/intelligence services contracting with good diversity of programs, relatively strong key credit metrics and generally measured and supportive financial policies. Across the past two-year period, BAH's annual revenue growth averaged 10% and EBITDA margins improved by 50bps to 11.2%, notwithstanding higher indirect costs and lower fixed price contracts.

The margin growth reflects progress stemming from BAH's strategic shift in recent years to better fulfill the government's modernization initiatives. After supplementing its long-held consulting and program management heritage with greater technical capability and labor specialization, the company has over the past three years grown faster organically than any other major defense services contractor. Moody's expects that the company's revenues will exceed $8 billion in FY2021, and that leverage will approximate 3x and funds from operation-to-debt will fall into a range between 25% and 30%.

Despite solid growth, BAH is still primarily a US defense/intelligence community contractor (about 70% of revenues), with the company's efforts to expand its commercial and foreign government business lines still a work in progress. The concentration on US defense/intelligence agencies increases vulnerability to a shift in federal spending priorities.

The Ba1 rating also factors in recently increased risk associated with US defense budget uncertainty, as stimulus spending in response to the coronavirus crisis could threaten spending growth. The government's FY2021 will almost surely be partially funded under continuing resolution budget authority which, if prolonged, could reduce marketing opportunities and disrupt operational continuity.

Governance related considerations are somewhat elevated for BAH, as well. Lack of clarity persists toward resolution of the US Department of Justice's civil and criminal investigation regarding the company's indirect cost charging practices with the US government, which commenced three years ago. Moody's continues to view the investigation as primarily one focused on possible violations related to the False Claims Act. Based on the size of BAH's contracts and the range of past penalties/settlements by defense contractors under similar investigations, Moody's believes the matter will unlikely culminate in a substantial charge, if indeed the investigation results in any material findings. BAH also suffered negative publicity related to former rogue employees who stole national security related data from classified programs. Notwithstanding the good backlog trend, good controls will be important to maintaining reputational strength and strong bidding qualifications.

The speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-1 reflects a very good liquidity profile stemming from high cash balances, a sufficiently sized backstop revolving credit facility, and a good level of covenant headroom under the company' bank credit facility financial maintenance covenants. Moody's expects that BAH will generate free cash flow approaching $300 million this year. BAH is in the third year of its plan to deploy $1.4 billion toward M&A, stock repurchases and/or dividends, and the company should be able to meet the target without cash balances declining meaningfully from current levels.

The first lien bank facility rating is Baa3, one notch above the CFR, reflecting the presence of effectively junior unsecured notes that would be loss-absorbing in a stress scenario and thereby benefit first lien creditor recovery prospects. The Ba2 rating on the senior unsecured notes is one notch below the CFR, reflecting the potential for significant loss absorption for this creditor class in a default given the sizeable amount of secured and other priority claims in the company's consolidated capitalization.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings momentum would depend on an expectation of leverage generally remaining at or below 3x and free cash flow of $300 million or more, with a healthy backlog and cash maintained at $350 million or higher. While BAH has not been acquisitive, it could be in the future, and credit metrics could in turn weaken from current levels. Confidence that risk appetite will remain within acceptable bounds for a prospectively higher rating will be a key ratings factor.

Downward ratings pressure would mount with negative contract developments, an unexpectedly negative outcome from the US Department of Justice investigation, leverage exceeding 4x, and/or a significantly diminished liquidity profile.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE: BAH) provider of management and technology consulting and engineering services to governments in the defense, intelligence and civil markets, global corporations and not-for-profit organizations. Booz Allen Hamilton is headquartered in McLean, VA, and reported revenues of approximately $7.5 billion for fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense Industry published in March 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108840. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Bruce Herskovics

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Russell Solomon

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

