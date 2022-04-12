info

Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades Boubyan's deposit ratings to A2/P-1 from A3/P-2; stable outlook

12 Apr 2022

Limassol, April 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded Boubyan Bank K.S.C.P. (Boubyan or Boubyan Bank)'s deposit ratings to A2/P-1 from A3/P-2, its long term Counterparty Risk Assessment to A1(cr) from A2(cr) and the bank's long term Counterparty Risk Ratings to A1 from A2. The rating upgrades were driven by Moody's decision to also upgrade the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to baa3 from ba1. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed all the bank's existing short-term ratings of P-1, and maintained the stable outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings. A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

Boubyan is an Islamic bank established in 2004 in Kuwait and a subsidiary of National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P (NBK; A1 stable, a3), which has a stake of approximately 60% in the bank.

RATINGS RATIONALE

--- UPGRADE OF THE BANK'S STANDALONE BCA

Moody's decision to upgrade Boubyan's BCA to baa3 from ba1 reflects its growing domestic retail and corporate franchise, which supports its solid recurring profitability, strong asset quality and capital buffers with an upcoming capital raising, as well as a stable funding profile. These strengths are somewhat moderated by the downside risks to the bank's asset quality owing to some credit concentrations, combined with a fast growing financing book in recent years. Additional funding will need to keep pace with the bank's expected strong asset growth in coming years.

The bank's growing domestic retail and corporate franchise has continued to increase domestic market share (including both conventional and Islamic banks) to 11.2% in gross financings and 10.5% in customer deposits as of December 2021, from 5.8% and 5.4% respectively back in 2014. Boubyan's focus on salary accounts and digital offerings mainly to the younger generation domestically, is complemented by its corporate franchise and by the digital bank, called 'Nomo Bank' of its UK subsidiary (Bank of London and the Middle East), which provides private banking and wealth management services targeting high-end clients in the GCC.

Boubyan's robust business growth in recent years, has supported its recurring earnings and profitability, with its 2021 bottom-line performance recovering from a decline in 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The bank's net profit grew by 41% in 2021, on the back of 8% growth in pre-provision income and 14% lower provisioning charges, achieving a return on average assets of around 0.7% and return on average equity of 7.8% compared to 0.6% and 5.3% respectively in 2020. The rating agency expects this earnings growth momentum to continue this year, within the Kuwaiti economy that will benefit from higher oil prices in 2022, allowing the bank to further improve its profitability in line with its pre-pandemic track record.

In addition, the bank's BCA upgrade is driven by its consistently excellent asset quality with a decline in its nonperforming financings/loans (NPLs) ratio to 0.9% in 2021 from 1.1% in 2020, and a high provisioning coverage of 315% from 229% the year before. Despite the bank's high financings growth in the last few years, which could lead to risks as the portfolio seasons, the bank has been able to maintain an NPL ratio close to 1% since 2015, which Moody's believes is testament to its strong underwriting standards and good quality of its underlying portfolio. The rating agency expects that the bank will continue to maintain such strong asset quality without compromising its credit standards to attract new business.

Boubyan's BCA of baa3 also takes into consideration its good capital buffers (11.7% Tangible Common Equity (TCE) to Risk Weighted Assets), and regulatory capital metrics with a common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 12%, Tier 1 ratio of 15.2%, and capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 16.4% as of December 2021. More importantly, Moody's said that the BCA upgrade also incorporates the bank's capital raising of KWD200 million planned for the second quarter of 2022, which will increase its CET1 ratio by 400 basis points to around 16%. The new capital will not only fund the bank's future growth, but will also increase its loss absorption buffers and accordingly the protection afforded to its creditors.

These strengths are balanced against downside risks to the bank's asset quality, owing to some credit concentrations combined with the fast growing financing book. More specifically, the bank's exposure to the volatile construction and real estate sectors represented 276% of its TCE and 26.8% of total gross financings at year-end 2021. Moreover, the bank's top 20 exposures also confer some concentration risks, comprising approximately 240% of its TCE, although these are mainly long-standing corporate clients with good financial position. While the bank currently has a comfortable funding and liquidity profile, with a 10% deposit growth in 2021 and a recent issuance of $500 million senior unsecured sukuk, this may come under some pressure going forward to keep pace with the continued strong asset growth.

--- AFFILIATE AND GOVERNMENT SUPPORT DRIVE THE BANK'S DEPOSIT RATING FOUR NOTCHES HIGHER FROM ITS BCA

The upgrade in the long-term deposit ratings also reflects Moody's view that Boubyan's strategic and financial importance to its parent NBK and to the domestic financial system, warrants a very high likelihood of parental and government support in case of need. These support assumptions result in four notches in total of rating uplift for the bank's long-term deposit ratings of A2, from its BCA of baa3.

In view of the bank's growing systemic importance to the banking system, Moody's has decided to incorporate explicit government support into Boubyan's ratings, compared to its previous approach that inferred potential government support through the parent bank's deposit ratings. The breakdown and the rationale of the two types of external support for Boubyan is explained in more detail below.

Affiliate Support:

The very high likelihood of parental support from NBK, in case of need, translates into a two-notch rating uplift from its BCA of baa3. This assessment reflects Boubyan's growing domestic market share in terms of financings, which increases the bank's strategic importance to its parent, contributing more than 12% of its earnings. Accordingly, we use NBK's BCA of a3 as affiliate support anchor, which results in Boubyan Bank's Adjusted BCA of baa1 from a3 previously.

Government support:

In addition, we also assume very high government support in Boubyan's ratings, which results into two notches of additional rating uplift from its Adjusted BCA of baa1 to its final deposit ratings of A2. This is based on its systemic importance as the third largest bank in terms of deposits and also considering that Kuwaiti authorities have a strong track record of supporting financial institutions when needed.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Boubyan Bank's long-term deposit ratings reflects Moody's view that the current rating level appropriately captures the bank's credit profile and balances its underlying risks. It also considers the rating agency's expectation that its solid core profitability and capitalisation, as well as stable funding, are moderated by downside risks stemming from the bank's rapid financing growth and high credit and deposit concentrations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on Boubyan's ratings could develop from (1) a combination of material reduction in financing concentrations and continued low level of problem exposures in its financing book; and/or (2) significant through-the-cycle strengthening of the bank's profitability, resulting in sufficient capital retention that allows the bank to maintain comfortable capital metrics.

Downward pressure on the bank's ratings could develop from (1) a weakening in its strategic relationship with NBK; and/or (2) a material deterioration in the bank's asset quality and earnings profile that will erode its capital, or a significant weakening in the bank's funding and liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Boubyan Bank K.S.C.P.

Upgrades:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to baa3 from ba1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to A1(cr) from A2(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Upgraded to A1 from A2

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Upgraded to A2 from A3, Outlook Remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Upgraded to P-1 from P-2

Downgrade:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to baa1 from a3

Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Boubyan Sukuk Limited

Upgrades:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A3

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities or their designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nondas Nicolaides
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol, CY 3301
Cyprus
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Henry MacNevin
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol, CY 3301
Cyprus
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

