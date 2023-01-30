Moody's upgrades Bowlero's CFR to B1 following amend and extend transaction; outlook stable

New York, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Bowlero Corp.'s (Bowlero) ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also upgraded to B1 from B2 the rating on the senior secured revolver issued by Bowlero's subsidiary, Kingpin Intermediate Holdings, LLC (Kingpin). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B1 rating to the new first lien senior secured term loan B issued by Kingpin. Bowlero's SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating is unchanged. The outlook is stable.

The proposed transaction involves upsizing the existing revolver due December 2026 to $200 million from $165 million as well as a newly amended $900 million first lien term loan B due February 2028. Net proceeds from the new term loan will be used primarily to repay Bowlero's existing first lien term loan and the outstanding balance on the revolver. The B2 rating on the existing term loan due 2024 will be withdrawn after repayment.

The upgrade of the CFR to B1 reflects the extension of Bowlero's debt maturity profile as well as Moody's expectation for continued good operating performance and leverage reduction over the next 12 to 18 months. Bowlero's debt-to-EBITDA leverage has declined rapidly over the last year to about 4.8x (pro forma for the transaction and including Moody's standard adjustments) as of the first quarter of the June 2023 fiscal year due to a strong recovery in operating performance from the pandemic. Both revenue and earnings have significantly surpassed the pre-pandemic levels. The improvement was driven by pent up consumer demand, revenue and cost saving initiatives as well as center renovations and new locations. Moody's expects investments and acquisitions will continue to support operating performance going forward and support a further decline in leverage in fiscal 2023 to below 4.5x. The SGL-2 liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation for good liquidity supported by about $113 million of cash pro forma for the refinancing, access to a newly upsized $200 million revolver that will be undrawn after the refinancing, and free cash flow in the range of $50 million over the next 12 months.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Bowlero Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

..Issuer: Kingpin Intermediate Holdings, LLC

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Kingpin Intermediate Holdings, LLC

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Bowlero Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Kingpin Intermediate Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bowlero's B1 CFR reflects its moderately high leverage (4.8x debt-to-EBITDA pro forma for the transaction including Moody's lease adjustments) that Moody's expects will decline to below 4.5x by the fiscal year ended June 2023 driven by continued earnings growth. Operating performance will continue to be driven by revenue and cost saving initiatives as well as center renovations and new locations. In recent periods, costs have increased due to higher staffing levels, but revenue is likely to benefit in the next few quarters from more fully staffed centers that will lead to higher revenue and profitability. Revenue opportunities, expansion activity, and consumer substitution for less expensive entertainment offerings are likely to offset the recessionary pressures that may impact overall consumer discretionary spending in 2023. Bowlero's 2.7x gross debt to covenant EBITDA leverage is below its target leverage level, indicating leverage on this basis is unlikely to move lower. Because Bowlero's covenant EBITDA includes credit for some expenses and improvements that Moody's does not add back, realization of such performance initiatives will contribute to a reduction in Moody's projected leverage. Per center performance has increased significantly from pre-pandemic levels. Moody's believes this is in part attributable to improved operating efficiency and the company's focus on upgrading the facilities and services to improve yield. There is nevertheless risk that per center performance is being boosted by elevated demand related to shifts in consumer behavior that may be temporary because of pandemic influences and extraordinary stimulus. Bowling is a mature sport and significant competition for leisure entertainment spending could also weaken center volumes. Moody's assumes in the ratings that the company's operating strategies are able to sustain per center performance near current levels.

Despite its acquisitive nature, Bowlero has demonstrated a good track record of integrating acquisitions. Bowlero has realized substantial cost savings over the past several years while increasing revenue, and Moody's projects the company will achieve additional revenue and expense reductions at recently acquired locations. Bowlero has been successful increasing the number of higher margin, casual bowlers who are likely to spend more than traditional league bowlers. The company has also demonstrated good discipline with its discount policy, while raising prices and growing its group event business. Bowlero benefits from good geographic diversity and size (326 centers ending December 2022) that will help mitigate the impact of any regional economic declines.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Bowlero's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly-negative (CIS-4) driven by the company's exposure to governance risks (G-4). The company has pursued an aggressive financial policy historically and will continue to pursue additional acquisitions, but Moody's expects Bowlero to maintain leverage levels at the more moderate levels achieved since going public in December 2021. Operating cash flow is likely to be used for renovations, new builds, acquisitions, or stock buybacks. While Bowlero is a public company, the CEO and Atairos Group, Inc. have significant ownership positions and the CEO has voting control through a dual class structure.

Bowlero's SGL-2 reflects Moody's expectation that the company will have good liquidity over the next 12 months, with approximately $113 million of cash and access to the upsized and undrawn $200 million revolving credit facility due December 2026 pro forma for the transaction as of October 2, 2022. Capital spending was curtailed to $43 million in FY 2021 to preserve liquidity during the pandemic, but has increased to $147 million for the 12 months ended October 2, 2022 as Bowlero has ramped up the renovation of existing centers. Moody's expects Bowlero will use operating cash flow ($182 million LTM October 2, 2022) for capex, acquisitions and stock buybacks. Free cash flow was $35 million during the same period and Moody's expects it will increase to a $50 million range over the next 12 months.

The term loan B is covenant lite and the revolver is subject to a springing first lien leverage ratio covenant of 6x when greater than 35% of the facility is drawn. Moody's expects Bowlero will remain well within compliance of the financial covenant over the next twelve months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Bowlero's EBITDA growth will continue to be supported by center renovations, new locations, higher prices, and better revenue opportunities as staffing levels have improved. Moody's also assumes that debt-to-EBITDA leverage will decline to below 4.5x in the fiscal year ended 2023 with free cash flow as a percentage of debt in the low single digits.

The ratings could be upgraded with continued strong operating performance that leads to debt-to-EBITDA leverage sustained below 3.5x (including Moody's standard adjustments) along with maintenance of very good liquidity. A financial policy consistent with the higher rating, including funding renovations and acquisitions within internally generated cash flow would also be required.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates from a decrease in volume, higher costs or other factors that weaken per center performance. An inability or unwillingness to reduce and sustain debt-to-EBITDA leverage below 4.5x (including Moody's standard adjustments) or a decline in Bowlero's liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.

Bowlero Corp. (fka Bowlmor AMF Corp.) is the largest bowling center operator in the US with additional locations in Canada and Mexico. The company completed a De-SPAC transaction in December 2021 after the merger with ISOS Acquisition Corporation and trades under the ticker symbol BOWL. Bowlero was created following the acquisition of AMF by Strike Holdings LLC (Bowlmor) in 2013. The company acquired 85 bowling centers from Brunswick Corporation in 2014. In 2021, Bowlero acquired Bowl America for $44.6 million. The combined company operates bowling centers under the AMF, Bowlero, and Bowlmor brands. Bowlero is a publicly traded company, but Atairos Group, Inc. holds a substantial ownership position. Revenue during the LTM ending October 2, 2022 was approximately $961 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

