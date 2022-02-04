Moody's upgrades Boyd Gaming's CFR to B1; outlook stable

New York, February 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Boyd Gaming Corporation's
("Boyd") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B1 from B2 and Probability
of Default Rating to B1-PD from B2-PD. The company's
senior secured revolver, term loan A, and term loan B were
upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3, and the company's unsecured notes
were upgraded to B3 from Caa1. The company's Speculative Grade
Liquidity rating remains SGL-2 and the outlook is stable.
The upgrade of Boyd's CFR to B1 considers the improvement in operating
performance since the company's casinos have reopened including growth
in revenue and EBITDA, very strong free cash flow generation,
and reduction in debt outstanding versus pre-pandemic levels,
which have driven down leverage to the 3x range. The company has
been able to improve EBITDA margins significantly and increase absolute
EBITDA levels well above pre-pandemic levels while reducing funded
debt levels. The strong operating performance, reduction
in leverage, and good liquidity profile support the upgrade of the
rating to B1.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
Ratings Upgraded:
..Issuer: Boyd Gaming Corporation
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B1 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility (Revolver,
Term Loan A and Term Loan B), Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD2) from Ba3 (LGD2)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to B3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Boyd Gaming Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Boyd's B1 CFR reflects the meaningful reduction in leverage as a result
of strong operating performance at its casinos properties. The
company has generated a significant level of free cash flow and reduced
debt levels meaningfully relative to the pre-pandemic level,
driving debt-to-EBITDA leverage to the 3x range.
The rating also reflects the company's significant size and geographic
diversification. The company is one of the largest regional gaming
operators in terms of net revenue and number of casino assets operated.
Key credit concerns include Boyd's vulnerability to travel disruptions
and unfavorable sudden shifts in discretionary consumer spending and the
uncertainty regarding the sustainability of EBITDA margins. Moody's
expects that EBITDA margins will likely decline from very high levels
when competing entertainment alternatives are restored, and facility
services and marketing spend ramp back up over time. The moderate
leverage position provides flexibility within the rating to absorb margin
contraction, reasonably sized acquisitions, and the reintroduction
of the company's dividend. Longer-term social risk and fundamental
challenges facing Boyd and other regional gaming companies relate to consumer
entertainment preferences and US population demographics that Moody's
believes will move in a direction that does not favor traditional casino-style
gaming.
Boyd's speculative-grade liquidity rating of SGL-2
reflects good liquidity and the demonstrated revenue and EBITDA margin
improvement since casinos have reopened, while generating strong
free cash flow of over $700 million over the last twelve months.
As of year end 2021, the company had approximately $345 million
of unrestricted cash, and an undrawn $1,033.7million
revolving credit facility, with minimal of letters of credit outstanding.
Boyd is currently subject to a minimum interest coverage covenant ratio
of 1.75x and a maximum total leverage ratio covenant of 7.75x.
The company is in compliance with its financial covenants and Moody's
believes the company will maintain sizeable cushion with its covenants
over the next twelve months. Boyd additionally has a considerable
amount of discrete, owned assets that it can sell to raise cash
should the need arise.
The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain
it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and
regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, the recovery
is tenuous, and continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts remains. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. The gaming sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
Boyd remains vulnerable to a renewed spread of the outbreak. Boyd
also remains exposed to discretionary consumer spending that leave it
vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions.
Additional social risks for gaming companies includes high taxes and operating
restrictions imposed by governments to mitigate the effects of problem
gambling, and evolving consumer preferences related to entertainment
choices and population demographics that may drive a change in demand
away from traditional casino-style gaming. Younger generations
may not spend as much time playing casino-style games (particularly
slot machines) as previous generations. Data security and customer
privacy risk is elevated given the large amount of data collected on customer
behavior. In the event of data breaches, the company could
face higher operational costs to secure processes and limit reputational
damage.
Governance risk is considered balanced given public ownership and the
company's track record of managing dividends and share repurchases principally
from cash flow. The company suspended its modest quarterly cash
dividend to conserve liquidity due to the impact of coronavirus on the
company's operations. From a leverage and financial policy perspective,
Boyd has been able to reduce leverage to significantly below pre-pandemic
levels and has stated its intent to maintain current levels of leverage
over the long-term.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook considers the recovery in the company's business and
margin improvement exhibited since reopening, and the expectation
for sustained revenue improvement with potential for some margin deterioration
in 2022. The stable outlook also incorporates the company's good
liquidity and the expectation for leverage to be maintained at current
levels as the business continues to recover and the company pursues growth
initiatives.
Ratings could be downgraded if there is a decline in EBITDA performance
from factors such as volume pressures or higher operating costs,
liquidity deteriorates, or the company is unable to sustain debt-to-EBITDA
below 5.25x. Acquisitions or shareholder distributions that
increase leverage could also lead to a downgrade.
Ratings could be upgraded if the company generates consistent and comfortably
positive free cash flow, revenue is growing, debt-to-EBITDA
is sustained below 4.0x, and the company adheres to financial
policies that maintain low leverage. A stable outlook for regional
gaming demand is also required for a higher rating.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in
June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276316.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Boyd Gaming Corporation owns and operates 28 gaming properties in ten
states: Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa,
Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio,
and Pennsylvania. Revenue for the publicly-traded company
for the last twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021
was approximately $3.4 billion.
