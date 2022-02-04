Moody's upgrades Boyd Gaming's CFR to B1; outlook stable

New York, February 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Boyd Gaming Corporation's ("Boyd") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B1 from B2 and Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD from B2-PD. The company's senior secured revolver, term loan A, and term loan B were upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3, and the company's unsecured notes were upgraded to B3 from Caa1. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains SGL-2 and the outlook is stable.

The upgrade of Boyd's CFR to B1 considers the improvement in operating performance since the company's casinos have reopened including growth in revenue and EBITDA, very strong free cash flow generation, and reduction in debt outstanding versus pre-pandemic levels, which have driven down leverage to the 3x range. The company has been able to improve EBITDA margins significantly and increase absolute EBITDA levels well above pre-pandemic levels while reducing funded debt levels. The strong operating performance, reduction in leverage, and good liquidity profile support the upgrade of the rating to B1.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: Boyd Gaming Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility (Revolver, Term Loan A and Term Loan B), Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD2) from Ba3 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Boyd Gaming Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Boyd's B1 CFR reflects the meaningful reduction in leverage as a result of strong operating performance at its casinos properties. The company has generated a significant level of free cash flow and reduced debt levels meaningfully relative to the pre-pandemic level, driving debt-to-EBITDA leverage to the 3x range. The rating also reflects the company's significant size and geographic diversification. The company is one of the largest regional gaming operators in terms of net revenue and number of casino assets operated. Key credit concerns include Boyd's vulnerability to travel disruptions and unfavorable sudden shifts in discretionary consumer spending and the uncertainty regarding the sustainability of EBITDA margins. Moody's expects that EBITDA margins will likely decline from very high levels when competing entertainment alternatives are restored, and facility services and marketing spend ramp back up over time. The moderate leverage position provides flexibility within the rating to absorb margin contraction, reasonably sized acquisitions, and the reintroduction of the company's dividend. Longer-term social risk and fundamental challenges facing Boyd and other regional gaming companies relate to consumer entertainment preferences and US population demographics that Moody's believes will move in a direction that does not favor traditional casino-style gaming.

Boyd's speculative-grade liquidity rating of SGL-2 reflects good liquidity and the demonstrated revenue and EBITDA margin improvement since casinos have reopened, while generating strong free cash flow of over $700 million over the last twelve months. As of year end 2021, the company had approximately $345 million of unrestricted cash, and an undrawn $1,033.7million revolving credit facility, with minimal of letters of credit outstanding. Boyd is currently subject to a minimum interest coverage covenant ratio of 1.75x and a maximum total leverage ratio covenant of 7.75x. The company is in compliance with its financial covenants and Moody's believes the company will maintain sizeable cushion with its covenants over the next twelve months. Boyd additionally has a considerable amount of discrete, owned assets that it can sell to raise cash should the need arise.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, the recovery is tenuous, and continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around our forecasts remains. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Boyd remains vulnerable to a renewed spread of the outbreak. Boyd also remains exposed to discretionary consumer spending that leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

Additional social risks for gaming companies includes high taxes and operating restrictions imposed by governments to mitigate the effects of problem gambling, and evolving consumer preferences related to entertainment choices and population demographics that may drive a change in demand away from traditional casino-style gaming. Younger generations may not spend as much time playing casino-style games (particularly slot machines) as previous generations. Data security and customer privacy risk is elevated given the large amount of data collected on customer behavior. In the event of data breaches, the company could face higher operational costs to secure processes and limit reputational damage.

Governance risk is considered balanced given public ownership and the company's track record of managing dividends and share repurchases principally from cash flow. The company suspended its modest quarterly cash dividend to conserve liquidity due to the impact of coronavirus on the company's operations. From a leverage and financial policy perspective, Boyd has been able to reduce leverage to significantly below pre-pandemic levels and has stated its intent to maintain current levels of leverage over the long-term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook considers the recovery in the company's business and margin improvement exhibited since reopening, and the expectation for sustained revenue improvement with potential for some margin deterioration in 2022. The stable outlook also incorporates the company's good liquidity and the expectation for leverage to be maintained at current levels as the business continues to recover and the company pursues growth initiatives.

Ratings could be downgraded if there is a decline in EBITDA performance from factors such as volume pressures or higher operating costs, liquidity deteriorates, or the company is unable to sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 5.25x. Acquisitions or shareholder distributions that increase leverage could also lead to a downgrade.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company generates consistent and comfortably positive free cash flow, revenue is growing, debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x, and the company adheres to financial policies that maintain low leverage. A stable outlook for regional gaming demand is also required for a higher rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276316. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Boyd Gaming Corporation owns and operates 28 gaming properties in ten states: Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Revenue for the publicly-traded company for the last twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 was approximately $3.4 billion.

