Moody's upgrades Brazos' CFR to B1; assigns B1 to new term loan

New York, January 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Brazos Delaware II, LLC's (Brazos) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and assigned a B1 rating to its proposed $800 million senior secured term loan due 2030. The outlook remains stable.

Brazos is refinancing the outstanding amount of its $830 million senior secured term loan due 2025 with proceeds from a proposed $800 million senior secured term loan 2030 and cash on the balance sheet. As part of the transaction, it is also refinancing its $90 million senior secured super priority revolver due 2024 (unrated) with a proposed $150 million senior secured super priority revolver due 2028 (unrated).

"The upgrade of Brazos' ratings reflects our expectation for continued growth in EBITDA and deleveraging, and positive free cash flow generation, supported by increasing volumes on the company's midstream system in the Delaware Basin," commented Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Brazos Delaware II, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Brazos Delaware II, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Assigned B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Brazos Delaware II, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Brazos' CFR to a B1 reflects improving financial leverage, and good liquidity supported by positive free cash flow generation as the company grows volumes and EBITDA. Moody's expects Brazos' interest coverage to remain solid in 2023 even though affected by rising interest rates.

Brazos's revenues are supported by customers' acreage dedications in the highly economic Delaware Basin within the broader Permian Basin. The revenue is concentrated among top customers, but these include strong producers from both a credit profile and operational capability perspective. Contracts are long-term and benefit from fixed fee pricing, with modest exposure to commodity price risk and volume risk. Brazos generates a small portion of revenue from its own sale of processed residue gas, natural gas liquids and condensate recovered while processing natural gas.

Moody's expects Brazos to generate solid free cash flow in 2023. The capital expenditures will be driven by well connections and need to add compression units to support volume growth. Growth in volumes could result in the need for additional processing capacity toward the end of 2024. Moody's expects that the company will use its operating cash flow, accumulated cash balances and some borrowing to fund growth capital in a manner that maintains the company's recently reduced level of leverage.

Moody's expects Brazos to maintain good liquidity into 2024. As of December 31, 2022 and pro forma for the refinancing transaction, the company would have roughly $45 million of cash. The new $150 million revolver due 2028 will be undrawn at close of the transaction. The revolver and term loan will have minimum debt service coverage ratio covenants of 1.1x. The revolver will also have a maximum super senior leverage ratio of 1.25x. Moody's expects Brazos to maintain good cushion to these covenants through 2023.

Brazos' proposed $800 million senior secured term loan due 2030 is rated B1, the same rating level as the CFR, because it comprises the preponderance of the company's debt. The proposed $150 million revolver due 2028 will have a super priority ranking over the term loan. Moody's expects Brazos to generate solid free cash flow and not to rely on borrowing under its revolver in 2023-24. Greater than expected usage of the revolver or an increase in size of the revolver could result in a downgrade of the term loan rating.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for growing volumes on Brazos' system to support higher EBITDA, and for leverage to be maintained below 4.5x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include significantly increased scale, debt/EBITDA below 3.5x, positive free cash flow, maintenance of good liquidity and conservative financial policies.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include debt/EBITDA above 4.5x, negative free cash flow or weakening liquidity.

Brazos, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a privately held company that owns a natural gas and crude oil midstream infrastructure system in the Delaware Basin in Texas, within the broader Permian Basin. Brazos is majority-owned by North Haven Infrastructure Partners II for which Morgan Stanley Infrastructure, Inc. is advisor and manager. Williams MLP Operating, LLC (a subsidiary of The Williams Companies, Inc., Baa2 stable) owns 15% of Brazos.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

