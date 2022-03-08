Moody's upgrades Brazos' CFR to B2; outlook stable

New York, March 08, 2022 -- Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) upgraded Brazos Delaware II, LLC’s (Brazos) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B3, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD, and its senior secured term loan rating to B2 from B3. The outlook remains stable.

The upgrade of Brazos’ ratings reflects Brazos’ higher EBITDA and significant deleveraging supported by increased volumes on its midstream system in the Delaware basin.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Brazos Delaware II, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Brazos Delaware II, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Brazos’ upgrade to a B2 CFR reflects improving financial leverage. Moody’s expects growing volumes to drive higher EBITDA, positive free cash flow and lower leverage over the next 12-18 months. Volume growth will be driven organically as well as from the acquisition of the Pecos Gas Gathering System in November 2021. Maintenance capital spending needs are modest and Moody’s anticipates capital expenditures to be driven by growth projects, primarily for well connections and compression units that support volume growth. Brazos is supported by customers' acreage dedications in the highly economic Delaware Basin. Brazos' revenue is concentrated among top customers but these include strong producers from both a credit profile and operational capability perspective. Contracts are long-term and fixed fee though there are volume risks. Brazos generates a portion of revenue from its own sale of processed residue gas, natural gas liquids and condensate recovered while processing natural gas. The company’s volume risks and still modest relative scale are the primary constraints to the rating.

Moody’s expects Brazos to maintain good liquidity through 2022. The company is expected to maintain above $50 million balance sheet cash and an undrawn $50 million revolver due 2023. Moody’s expects the company to renew the revolver in the near term to sustain good liquidity.

The company’s $839 million term loan due 2025 is rated B2, the same as the CFR because it comprises the preponderance of the company’s debt. The $50 million revolver (unrated) has a super priority over the term loan. The company also has about $22 million of equipment financing.

The stable outlook reflects Moody’s expectation for growing volumes to support higher EBITDA and lower leverage over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include significantly increased scale; durable growth of volumes and EBITDA; maintenance of good liquidity and conservative financial policies; and debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.5x. Factors that could lead to a downgrade include debt/EBITDA above 5.5x or weakening liquidity.

Brazos Delaware II, LLC (Brazos), headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a privately held company that owns a natural gas and crude oil midstream system in the Delaware Basin in Texas, within the broader Permian Basin. Brazos is majority-owned by North Haven Infrastructure Partners II for which Morgan Stanley Infrastructure, Inc. is advisor and manager. Williams MLP Operating, LLC owns 15% of Brazos. Williams MLP Operating, LLC is a subsidiary of The Williams Companies, Inc. (Baa2 stable).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285021. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

