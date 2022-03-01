Moody's upgrades Brinker's CFR to Ba3; outlook remains positive

New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today upgraded Brinker International,
Inc.'s ("Brinker") corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1
and probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from B1-PD.
In addition, Moody's upgraded Brinker's guaranteed senior unsecured
notes to B1 from B2 and its senior unsecured non-guaranteed notes
to B2 from B3. Brinker's speculative grade liquidity rating
remains SGL-2. The outlook remains positive.
"The upgrade and positive outlook reflects Brinker's continued improvement
in operating performance that has resulted in a significant strengthening
of credit metrics despite ongoing inflationary headwinds," stated
Bill Fahy, Moody's Senior Credit Officer. Over the LTM period
ending December 29, 2021, Brinker's leverage improved to about
4.0 times from about 5.8 times in the same prior year period.
"Even though operating performance is expected to moderate as inflationary
pressures persist we believe steady consumer demand, selective price
increases, costs saving initiatives and a continued focus on debt
reduction over and above required amortization will drive stronger credit
metrics while maintaining good liquidity," Fahy added.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Brinker International, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Ba3 from B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD
....Gtd Global Notes, Upgraded to B1
(LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)
....Senior Global Notes, Upgraded to
B2 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Brinker International, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
Brinker's Ba3 CFR benefits from its high level of brand awareness,
meaningful scale, improved cost structure, good product pipeline
and technology initiatives that are expected to drive incremental traffic
and mitigate inflationary pressures over the longer term. The ratings
are constrained by the earnings concentration with Chili's, which
requires this core brand to generate profitable same restaurant sales
trends on a consistent basis. In addition, the uncertainty
with regards to the ability and willingness of consumers to maintain or
increase their spend on food away from home remains a concern as ongoing
inflationary pressures negatively impact purchasing power as price increases
are likely throughout the industry.
The positive outlook reflects Moody's view that earnings and credit metrics
will gradually improve despite inflationary pressures as consumer demand
remains steady and management focuses on debt reduction over and above
required amortization. The outlook also anticipates that Brinker
follows a prudent financial policy towards dividends and share repurchases
and maintains at least good liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade would require a continued strengthening of operating performance
that resulted in improved credit metrics with debt to EBITDA sustained
below 4.0 times and EBIT coverage of interest sustained above 2.75
times. A higher rating would also require maintaining at least
good liquidity and a moderate financial policy.
Ratings could be downgraded should there be a sustained deterioration
in credit metrics with debt to EBITDA exceeding 4.75 times or EBIT
coverage of interest below 2.0 times. A sustained deterioration
in liquidity for any reason could also result in a downgrade.
Brinker's board of directors is a good mix of industry veterans,
as well as directors with large company experience and relatively varied
periods of board tenure. Brinker's board has 10 members,
9 of which are independent and separate Chairman and CEO roles.
Brinker is a publicly traded company.
Restaurants by their nature and relationship with regards to sourcing
food and packaging, as well as having an extensive labor force and
constant consumer interaction are deeply entwined with sustainability,
social and environmental concerns. To this end, Brinker requires
its suppliers to adhere to its supplier code of conduct, which sets
forth its expectations on business integrity, food safety and food
ingredients, animal welfare and sustainability. While these
may not directly impact the credit, these factors could impact consumers
view of the brand overall.
Brinker International, Inc. ("Brinker") owns, operates
and franchises the casual dining concepts Chili's Grill & Bar (Chili's)
and Maggiano's Little Italy. As of December 29, 2021,
Brinker had about 1,182 company-owned restaurants and approximately
471 franchised restaurants. For the LTM period ending December
29, 2021 revenues were approximately $3.64 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published
in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276314.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
William V. Fahy
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
