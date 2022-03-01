Moody's upgrades Brinker's CFR to Ba3; outlook remains positive

New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today upgraded Brinker International, Inc.'s ("Brinker") corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from B1-PD. In addition, Moody's upgraded Brinker's guaranteed senior unsecured notes to B1 from B2 and its senior unsecured non-guaranteed notes to B2 from B3. Brinker's speculative grade liquidity rating remains SGL-2. The outlook remains positive.

"The upgrade and positive outlook reflects Brinker's continued improvement in operating performance that has resulted in a significant strengthening of credit metrics despite ongoing inflationary headwinds," stated Bill Fahy, Moody's Senior Credit Officer. Over the LTM period ending December 29, 2021, Brinker's leverage improved to about 4.0 times from about 5.8 times in the same prior year period. "Even though operating performance is expected to moderate as inflationary pressures persist we believe steady consumer demand, selective price increases, costs saving initiatives and a continued focus on debt reduction over and above required amortization will drive stronger credit metrics while maintaining good liquidity," Fahy added.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Brinker International, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

....Gtd Global Notes, Upgraded to B1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Global Notes, Upgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Brinker International, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Brinker's Ba3 CFR benefits from its high level of brand awareness, meaningful scale, improved cost structure, good product pipeline and technology initiatives that are expected to drive incremental traffic and mitigate inflationary pressures over the longer term. The ratings are constrained by the earnings concentration with Chili's, which requires this core brand to generate profitable same restaurant sales trends on a consistent basis. In addition, the uncertainty with regards to the ability and willingness of consumers to maintain or increase their spend on food away from home remains a concern as ongoing inflationary pressures negatively impact purchasing power as price increases are likely throughout the industry.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's view that earnings and credit metrics will gradually improve despite inflationary pressures as consumer demand remains steady and management focuses on debt reduction over and above required amortization. The outlook also anticipates that Brinker follows a prudent financial policy towards dividends and share repurchases and maintains at least good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require a continued strengthening of operating performance that resulted in improved credit metrics with debt to EBITDA sustained below 4.0 times and EBIT coverage of interest sustained above 2.75 times. A higher rating would also require maintaining at least good liquidity and a moderate financial policy.

Ratings could be downgraded should there be a sustained deterioration in credit metrics with debt to EBITDA exceeding 4.75 times or EBIT coverage of interest below 2.0 times. A sustained deterioration in liquidity for any reason could also result in a downgrade.

Brinker's board of directors is a good mix of industry veterans, as well as directors with large company experience and relatively varied periods of board tenure. Brinker's board has 10 members, 9 of which are independent and separate Chairman and CEO roles. Brinker is a publicly traded company.

Restaurants by their nature and relationship with regards to sourcing food and packaging, as well as having an extensive labor force and constant consumer interaction are deeply entwined with sustainability, social and environmental concerns. To this end, Brinker requires its suppliers to adhere to its supplier code of conduct, which sets forth its expectations on business integrity, food safety and food ingredients, animal welfare and sustainability. While these may not directly impact the credit, these factors could impact consumers view of the brand overall.

Brinker International, Inc. ("Brinker") owns, operates and franchises the casual dining concepts Chili's Grill & Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy. As of December 29, 2021, Brinker had about 1,182 company-owned restaurants and approximately 471 franchised restaurants. For the LTM period ending December 29, 2021 revenues were approximately $3.64 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276314. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

