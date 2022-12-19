Moody's upgrades Brookfield Residential Properties' unsecured notes to B1; affirms B1 CFR

Approximately $1.6 billion of rated debt

Toronto, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded Brookfield Residential Properties ULC's (BRP, formerly dba Brookfield Residential Properties Inc.) senior unsecured notes to B1 from B2. At the same time, Moody's affirmed BRP's B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD Probability of Default Rating. The company's SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remain unchanged. The outlook remains stable.

The upgrade of BRP's senior unsecured notes to B1 (in-line with the CFR) reflects the decrease in higher ranking secured construction loans at the company's OliverMcMillan Spectrum Emery LLC subsidiary following the sale of Fifth + Broadway mixed used property and the repayment of related project debt. Moody's expects a further decrease of secured construction loans with the completion of the Lilia mixed use project at the OliverMcMillan Kuhio LLC subsidiary and the repayment of related debt over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects the amount outstanding under the construction loans to decrease by about $600 million pro forma for the Fifth + Broadway property sale and as the company completes the remaining projects over the next 12-18 months.

This B1 CFR affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that BRP's credit metrics and liquidity will likely remain supportive of its credit profile despite softening housing market demand. The affirmation comes shortly after BRP's announced organizational restructuring, whereby the company will acquire the 89.6% interest of Brookfield Residential US Holdings LLC's that it did not previously own from Brookfield US Inc. (BUSI) in exchange for common shares and exchange its 9.1% interest in BUSI for partial redemption of the company's common shares (Transaction). The Transaction will likely simplify the company's corporate structure with the company owning and reporting 100% of the North American land and housing business and divesting its partial ownership in the equity accounted BUSI subsidiary.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Brookfield Residential Properties ULC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Brookfield Residential Properties ULC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Brookfield Residential Properties ULC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

BRP's B1 CFR benefits from: geographic diversification with operations in Canada and the US, including homebuilding, land development and mixed-use properties; sizeable, low-cost land holdings providing flexibility around pace of investment in new lot inventory; presence in markets characterized by favorable housing trends; and solid gross profit margins (28% LTM Sep-22).

The company's rating is constrained by: revenue concentration in California (nearly 40% of housing revenues in 2021); exposure to volatile and capital intensive mixed-use property development business; and cash distributions to parent (Brookfield Corporation, A3 stable) limiting cash flow capacity to reduce leverage (51% debt to capitalization at Sep-22 pro forma for the Transaction and repayment of related project-specific debt).

BRP has adequate liquidity (SGL-3). We estimate sources total about $420 million compared to uses of around $220 million. Pro forma for the sale of Fifth + Broadway property and repayment of project-specific debt and 364-day mezzanine loan, liquidity sources include about $343 million in cash on hand (net of restricted cash), and about $74 million available under the company's committed $675 million revolver due August 2025. Uses of cash include Moody's forecast for negative free cash flow of around $200 million through September 2023 and mandatory debt repayment of about $17 million. The company has strong sources of alternate liquidity to raise cash given its robust land inventory position, with assets largely unencumbered. We expect the company to maintain an adequate cushion under its covenants, including a maximum total debt to capitalization of 65% and proposed minimum tangible net worth of $1.9 billion.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will sustain gross margins around 23% and debt to capitalization at around 43% while maintaining adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

» Gross debt to capitalization sustained below 40%

» Sustained gross profit margins around 25%

» Maintenance of a good liquidity profile

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

» Weakening liquidity

» Gross debt to capitalization sustained above 60%

» Gross profit margins declining toward 20%

Brookfield Residential Properties ULC, incorporated in Ontario, Canada, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation and has been developing land and building homes in Canada and the US for over 60 years. Revenues are approximately $1.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding and Property Development published in October 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/394515. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

