Moody's upgrades Brookfield's senior rating to A3; outlook stable

New York, December 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the long-term debt ratings of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ("Brookfield") and its financing subsidiaries by one-notch. The rating action follows the company's move to transfer its asset management businesses into a new "Asset Management Company." Brookfield will retain 75% ownership of this company, and spin-off 25% into a new a publicly traded entity, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. At the same time, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will be renamed Brookfield Corporation. As a consequence, Brookfield Corporation will retain 75% of the earnings of the Asset Management Company, and shareholders of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will receive 25%. Moody's has also affirmed the P-2 short-term rating of Brookfield Corporate Treasury Ltd., a wholly owned, guaranteed subsidiary of Brookfield. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Brookfield's ratings reflects the strengthening of the company's credit profile over the last several years driven by significant growth across all of Brookfield's businesses. Fee-bearing capital of $407 billion as of 30 September 2022 had increased 19% from the prior year. Fee related earnings had grown to $2.3 billion for the twelve-month period, an increase of 19%. Distributable earnings (before realizations) were $4.2 billion were up 29% from the prior year and included $2.8 billion of distributions from investments and insurance solution operating earnings.

With the growth of its asset management business, Brookfield has achieved greater balance, as fee-related earnings now contribute nearly half of distributable earnings before realizations. Thematically, Brookfield's focus on alternative assets, including real estate, infrastructure, and renewables, as well as credit and private equity, position it to generate additional scale and earnings.

The distribution of a 25% interest in Brookfield's asset management business is dilutive to debtholders, but Moody's has weighed the net dilutive effect against the significant investment income and share of fee-related earnings and carried interest that Brookfield Corporation will retain after the separation.

Going forward, the Asset Management Company will be a holding entity for the asset management businesses, including Brookfield's 64% share of Oaktree Capital Group, LLC. It will receive all the fee-related earnings of the existing management businesses, and, eventually, two-thirds of the carried interest from Brookfield's managed funds. Brookfield Corporation (the rated entity) will retain a 75% ownership of this entity, limiting the dilution to debtholders, who remain creditors of Brookfield Corporation. In addition, Brookfield Corporation will continue to receive distributions and realized gains on its invested capital, including its perpetual vehicles, as well as from its growing insurance business.

Moody's believes the dilution from to Brookfield Corporation's earnings from the 25% minority interest in the Asset Management Company will increase leverage modestly, by approximately 0.2x EBITDA as calculated by Moody's, to 2.1x. The long-term perpetual nature of the company's invested capital supports the rating, as does the stable, dividend yield on its invested capital in its public partnerships.

However, Moody's notes that Brookfield's earnings will arise from a complex, layered organization, with leverage carried (on a non-recourse basis) at the level of individual basis. While diversification and asset resilience are strengths, the complexity of the organizational structure can give rise to governance risks.

The A3 rating is generally supported by factors such as Brookfield's revenue scale, which exceeds $8 billion, and the stability of its asset base and high organic growth rate, which has exceeded 10% annually over the past three years. In addition, pretax margins have been strong, exceeding 50%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Brookfield's rating and/or outlook (and the ratings and outlooks of the entities it supports) could be subject to positive pressure if the following occurs: 1) consistent growth in stable, fee bearing capital, 2) prudent funding of future strategic actions with a balance of debt and equity capital, and 3) Debt/EBITDA below 1.5x on a consistent basis, assuming listed partnership and private funds remain at or below current leverage levels (based upon cash flow generation, inclusive of preferred securities).

However, the long-term rating could face negative pressure if the following occurs: 1) Debt/EBITDA approaching 2.0x on a sustained basis, 2) significant deterioration in the performance of core listed holdings resulting in a decline in distributions up to Brookfield, 3) increased leverage at the listed partnerships and private funds, or 4) subsequent distributions of interests in the Asset Management Company that are dilutive to creditors.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a global investment management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The firm had $762 billion of assets under management as of 30 September 2022.

The last rating action on Brookfield was on 2 December 2022, when Moody's assigned a Prime-2 rating to a new commercial paper program ("CP Program") of Brookfield Corporate Treasury Ltd., a financial subsidiary.

