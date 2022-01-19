Moody's upgrades Builders FirstSource's CFR to Ba1; outlook stable

Approximately $2.4 billion of rated debt affected

New York, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Builders FirstSource, Inc.'s (BLDR) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD. Moody's also upgraded the ratings on BLDR's secured notes due 2027 to Ba1 from Ba2 and both senior unsecured notes to Ba2 from Ba3. BLDR is issuing an additional $300 million to its senior unsecured notes due 2032. Proceeds from the add-on will be used to term out a similar amount of borrowings used for general corporate purposes including recent acquisitions under BLDR's asset based revolving credit facility. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating is maintained at SGL-1. The outlook is changed to stable from positive.

The upgrade of BLDR's CFR to Ba1 from Ba2 reflects Moody's expectation that BLDR will continue to perform well, generating solid operating margin and cash flow. Moody's forecasts good operating performance, with EBITDA margin sustained above 12% through 2023. High profitability should translate into low leverage, remaining below 2x through 2023 and free cash flow-to-debt in excess of 25% over the next two years. BLDR's ability to generate robust free cash flow also supports the upgrade.

The change in rating outlook to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectation that BLDR will continue to benefit from ongoing demand in the US residential construction market, the main driver of BLDR's revenue. A very good liquidity profile and conservative financial policies further support the stable outlook.

"Builders FirstSource has come a long way over the past eight years when we rated the company Caa1," said Peter Doyle, Vice President at Moody's. "Market leadership, national footprint, record margins, low leverage and more conservative financial policies support Builder's rating upgrade, the highest rating ever," added Doyle.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Builders FirstSource, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD5) from Ba3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Builders FirstSource, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

BLDR's Ba1 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that BLDR will maintain very good liquidity and that the company will benefit from end market dynamics that support growth. Moody's projects 1.63 million new housing starts in 2022, a 6% increase from our forecast of 1.54 million in 2021. Also, it appears that BLDR is successfully merging with BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMC), which combined with BLDR in January 2021, and is contributing to BLDR's success.

Although we expect good growth prospects over the next two years, new home construction is very volatile and is the greatest challenge facing BLDR. This volatility dictates that BLDR maintain a low amount of debt in its capital structure to contend with the inevitable downturn in new home construction. Also, the company is enhancing shareholder returns through share repurchases. This is capital that could otherwise be deployed towards enhancing liquidity for acquisitions, future working capital needs or for debt reduction. BLDR will also continue to pursue bolt-on acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be predicated on sustaining debt-to-EBITDA below 2.0x and EBITDA margin maintained above 15%. An upgrade would also require preservation of the company's very good liquidity profile, a capital structure that ensures maximum financial flexibility and continuing conservative financial policies.

A downgrade could occur should BLDR adopt an aggressive financial strategy, particularly with respect to share repurchases and acquisitions, or experience a weakening of liquidity. Negative rating pressure would also likely result from debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 3.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Builders FirstSource, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the largest national distributor of lumber, trusses, millwork, and other building products and a provider of construction services.

