Moody's upgrades Bumi Resources to B3; outlook stable

Singapore, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Bumi Resources Tbk (P.T.) (Bumi) to B3 from Caa3.

Moody's has also changed the outlook to stable from ratings under review.

Today's rating action concludes the review for upgrade, which was initiated on 13 October 2022.

"The upgrade reflects the substantial improvement in Bumi's capital structure following the repayment of around $1.6 billion of debt with new share issuance proceeds," says Maisam Hasnain, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"Subsequently, Bumi's credit quality will continue to benefit from its position as Indonesia's largest coal producer, through its majority stakes in P.T. Kaltim Prima Coal (KPC) and PT Arutmin Indonesia, while operating with little or no debt at the holding company (HoldCo) level," adds Hasnain, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst for Bumi.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In recent weeks, Bumi has repaid its Tranche B facilities, Series B notes, Series C facilities, contingent value rights and residual principal under its mandatory convertible bonds (MCBs), aggregating around $1.6 billion. The company also intends to use its internal cash to clear all outstanding accrued interest under its MCBs due December 2024, of around $150 million within the next few months. Subsequently, Bumi will have no HoldCo debt.

In terms of Bumi's financial policies and growth plans, Moody's expects Bumi to use internal cash over the next 1-2 years to fund its business diversification initiatives, which potentially include investments into the coal downstream segment or into non-coal minerals. Bumi is also unable to pay dividends until it can clear its large $2.5 billion negative retained earnings as of September 2022.

Following the repayment of all its debt, Bumi will no longer retain the services of an independent monitoring accountant. Under the terms of its 2017 restructuring, Bumi's lenders had appointed KPMG Services Pte. Ltd. to oversee Bumi's adherence to the terms under its cash account management agreement (CAMA) with lenders.

However, despite the recent change in shareholding composition following its new share issuance and the subsequent repayment of its restructured debt, Bumi intends to maintain the presence of independent members on its board of commissioners to provide oversight to mitigate governance risks.

Bumi's B3 CFR also incorporates its heavy reliance on dividends from its 51%-owned coal mining company KPC to service its HoldCo cash needs. Such a situation also exposes Bumi to very high credit exposure to environmental risk, and high credit exposure to social risk associated with thermal coal mining operations. Bumi's diversification initiatives could reduce its exposure to these risks over time, but will entail execution risk.

Moody's expects Bumi to maintain very good liquidity at the holding company level over the next 18 months given no committed capital spending or shareholder returns during this period. In the absence of any large investments, Bumi's cash balance will continue to increase during this period as the company accumulates dividends from its coal mining companies.

The rating outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that Bumi will maintain very good liquidity and a sustainable capital structure as it executes its growth and diversification strategy over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade over the next 12 months is unlikely following the recent upgrade. However, Moody's could upgrade the rating if Bumi demonstrates a track record of solid corporate governance with conservative financial policies around its investments and shareholder distributions.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if Bumi's (1) liquidity weakens such that dividends received from subsidiaries are insufficient to cover HoldCo cash needs over the next 12-18 months, or (2) financial policies or growth plans result in an unsustainable capital structure.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Bumi Resources Tbk (P.T.) (Bumi) is Indonesia's largest thermal coal producer with around 74 million tons of coal for the 12 months ended September 2022. Its principal assets include a 51% stake in Kaltim Prima Coal (P.T.) (KPC) and a 90% stake in Arutmin Indonesia (P.T.).

