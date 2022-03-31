Moody's upgrades CBAC Gaming's CFR to Caa1, outlook stable

New York, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service upgraded CBAC Gaming, LLC's ("CBAC" or "Horseshoe Baltimore") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from Caa2 and Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD. The company's senior secured revolver and term loan were upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade of CBAC's CFR to Caa1 considers the improvement in operating performance since the company's Horseshoe Baltimore casino reopened following the 2020 closure. The company's improved EBITDA margin since reopening including performance year to date in 2021, positive free cash flow and adequate liquidity, coupled with some debt reduction, have reduced leverage levels from the peaks hit during the coronavirus. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA leverage will be sustained below 7.5x.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: CBAC Gaming, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Upgraded to Caa1(LGD3) from Caa2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from Caa2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CBAC Gaming, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

CBAC's Caa1 CFR reflects the company's small, single property, geographically concentrated gaming operations, high debt-to-EBITDA leverage relative to its scale of operations and continued competition from Live!, its closest competitor, and MGM's National Harbor casino. CBAC's gaming revenue was pressured due to competition in the market even before the coronavirus outbreak. As a casino operator, social risk is elevated, as evolving consumer preferences related to entertainment choices and population demographics may drive a change in demand away from traditional casino-style gaming. Positive credit consideration is given to a recovery in the business with improved margins, although revenue remains below pre-pandemic levels. Additional positive considerations include the population density of the Washington D.C. to Baltimore area that should enable the market to eventually absorb the supply and 76% ownership and management by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. and access to its rewards program.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around our forecasts remains. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, CBAC remains vulnerable to a renewed spread of the outbreak. CBAC also remains exposed to discretionary consumer spending that leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

Additional social risk for gaming companies includes evolving consumer preferences related to entertainment choices and population demographics that may drive a change in demand away from traditional casino-style gaming. Younger generations may not spend as much time playing casino-style games (particularly slot machines) as previous generations. Data security and customer privacy risk is elevated given the large amount of data collected on customer behavior. In the event of data breaches, the company could face higher operational costs to secure processes and limit reputational damage.

Governance risk is somewhat offset by the 76% ownership by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. The management agreement provides access to the over 60 million Caesars Rewards program members, which allows for more direct and effective marketing spend. The rewards program also entices local customers to choose Horseshoe Baltimore, as rewards points earned at this location can be used for other destination locations, such as Atlantic City or Las Vegas. Financial policy has been conservative since opening, with the first dividend taken in 2017 to cover the tax obligations of owners. Moody's expects dividends to fund partnership taxes will continue. Leverage is elevated and includes an adjustment for leases, which includes the company's 40-year ground lease with the city of Baltimore.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook considers the recovery in the company's business and margin improvement exhibited since reopening. The stable outlook also incorporates the company's adequate liquidity which incorporates near $50 million in cash and positive projected free cash flow that includes limited sizable capital spending needs for the next few years. CBAC remains vulnerable to unfavorable sudden shifts in discretionary consumer spending and the uncertainty regarding the sustainable EBITDA margin and the pace at which consumer spending at its casino will continue. Moody's assumes in the stable outlook the CBAC will refinance its revolver expiring in July 2022, but the revolver is undrawn with no usage expected given the sizable cash balance.

Ratings could be downgraded if there is a decline in EBITDA performance from factors such as volume pressures, higher operating costs or competition, liquidity deteriorates, or the company is unable to sustain debt-to-EBITDA on an LTM basis below 8x.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company generates consistent positive free cash flow, debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 6.0x, and the company successfully addresses its upcoming revolver maturity and maintains adequate liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276316. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CBAC developed and opened the Horseshoe Baltimore casino in Baltimore, MD on August 26, 2014. The company is 76% owned by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. and is managed by Caesars. Horseshoe Baltimore features more than 2,200 slot machines, including more than 150 video poker machines, a 25-table WSOP Poker Room and over 150 table games. CBAC is a private company. Revenue for the 12 months ended September 2021 was approximately $217 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

