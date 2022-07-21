Moody's upgrades CEC Entertainment's CFR to B3

New York, July 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded CEC Entertainment, LLC's (CEC) ratings including its corporate family rating to B3 from Caa1, its probability of default rating to B3-PD from Caa1-PD, amd its senior secured rating to B3 from Caa1. The outlook is stable.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: CEC Entertainment, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CEC Entertainment, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The upgrade reflects CEC's earnings recovery over the last few quarters driven by pent up consumer demand for childrens' gatherings and special events. Moody's expects that these demand trends will continue over the second half of the year driving leverage to improve to about 5.0x over the next 12-18 months despite a challenging inflationary environment that has affected commodity costs and labor expenses," said Matt Furbish, Moody's Analyst. For the LTM period ending May 1, 2022, Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA was 5.3x.

CEC's B3 CFR is supported by its improved debt/EBITDA, meaningful scale in terms of number of locations, the brand awareness of "Chuck E. Cheese", its good margins versus restaurant peers driven by its mix of entertainment/gaming offerings, and its good liquidity. The credit profile, however, is constrained by high inflation that has impacted labor and food costs industrywide and meaningfully compressed margins. The level to which inflation further weakens CEC's earnings could result in negative free cash flow during the fiscal year ending January 2023, due to growth capital expenditures needed for investment in store remodels and other upgrades. However, CEC's meaningful cash balances provides it with a solid buffer to support any potential cash flow deficits. CEC's credit profile is also constrained by its currently weak EBIT/interest of less than 1.0x. The credit profile also incorporates the company's high seasonality with annual earnings typically concentrated in the first quarter and its store concentration in California, Texas and Florida.

The stable outlook reflects CEC's good liquidity and Moody's view that EBIT/interest coverage will strengthen even as the company navigates a challenging macro-economic backdrop.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded should operational improvement be sustained to a level where debt/EBITDA is maintained around 5.5x and EBIT/interest coverage above 1.5x. An upgrade would also require the maintenance of good liquidity including positive free cash flow.

Ratings could be downgraded if earnings were to deteriorate or negative free cash flow were to weaken liquidity for any reason. Quantitatively, a downgrade could occur should EBIT/interest coverage remain below 1.0x.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, CEC Entertainment, LLC owns, operates and franchises about 675 Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza locations that provide family-oriented dining and entertainment in 47 states and 17 foreign countries. CEC is owned by a group that includes prepetition debt lenders. Revenue for the fiscal year ending January 2022 was about $668 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74304. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

