Moody's upgrades CEL to B1 stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, March 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Consolidated Energy Limited's (CEL or the company) long term corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also upgraded the rating of the guaranteed senior secured bank credit facilities to Ba3 from B1 and the rating of the guaranteed senior unsecured instruments to B2 from B3 issued by Consolidated Energy Finance, S.A. (CEF). The outlook on both entities changed to stable from positive.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of CEL's rating reflects the company's gross debt reduction since 2020 using free cash flow (FCF) that has been generated, and the expectation that management will continue to focus on gross debt reduction enabled by further free cash flow generation.

As of December 2022 CEL has reduced its Moody's adjusted gross debt to around $2.95 billion (excluding the cash collateralized Big Lake Fuels LLC bond issuance) from $3.33 billion as of December 2020. Moody's estimates that Moody's adjusted gross leverage as of 2022 was at around 2.7x. These low leverage levels were also supported by favorable pricing environment for methanol and nitrogen fertilizers leading to very strong profitability and cash flows. The upgrade of CEL's rating reflects Moody's expectation that CEL's Moody's adjusted gross debt will reduce further to $2.8 billion by year end 2023 and to around $2.6 billion in 2024. This leverage reduction is supported by a free cash flow generation, which Moody's expects to amount to around 7% of adjusted debt even in a scenario where prices are substantially lower than in 2022. This positions the company much better to withstand the earnings volatility inherent to the methanol and nitrogen fertilizer markets and Moody's expects that even under a return to mid-cycle pricing leverage will remain around 5x.

The mid-cycle leverage forecast is based on Moody's assumption that operating rates at CEL's Trinidad and Tobago methanol plants, AUM complex and Natgasoline LLC will be above 80%. Hence, operational underperformance poses a risk to this forecast. Moody's expects that the 2021 gas supply agreement with National Gas Company of Trinidad & Tobago (NGC Ba2 stable) will reduce gas supply related disruptions over the next years and at the same time not significantly hurt CEL's profitability.

The rating upgrade also reflects Moody' expectation that the company will maintain a good liquidity profile, which includes the timely refinancing of upcoming debt maturities including the refinancing of the currently undrawn $60 million senior secured revolving credit facility (rated B1) at Natgasoline LLC (Natgasoline B1 stable), which is due in November 2023 and the $149 million local facility at Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited (MHTL), which is due in September 2023.

The rating is constrained by the company's complex capital structure with debt at various levels of the group and the fact that cash generated at its Natgasoline joint venture (JV) can only be used to reduce leverage at Natgasoline or can be upstreamed via dividends, which will result in an outflow of minority dividends. CEL's rating positively reflects its leading market position in methanol, which is underpinned by its competitive cost position, as demonstrated by its high EBITDA margin. Its methanol plants and anhydrous ammonia, urea, ammonium nitrate and melamine (AUM) complex in Trinidad and Tobago benefit from natural gas purchased at prices referenced to the market prices of methanol and ammonia. This places the company well on the global cost curve, in particular when gas prices in other regions, such as Europe, increase over proportionally, and somewhat mitigates the impact of volatile selling prices of end products on its profitability.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

CEL's liquidity is good. As of December 2022, the company had $248 million of cash on balance sheet (excluding restricted cash). Furthermore, the group had access to a $45 million cash availability under its undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) at Natgasoline and $225 million of availability under its guaranteed senior secured RCF at the CEL level. In combination with expected FFO generation in excess of $300 million, these sources are sufficient to accommodate working capital swings and capital spending of around $120 million. Moody's assessment of CEL's liquidity profile takes into account the expectation that debt maturities including Natgasoline's RCF and the local MHTL term loan will be addressed well in advance.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATION

Consolidated Energy Finance, S.A.'s (CEF) outstanding guaranteed senior unsecured bonds are rated B2, one notch below the B1 long term corporate family rating (CFR), reflecting the priority ranking of the guaranteed senior secured term loan B facilities and the $225 million guaranteed senior secured RCF, which are rated Ba3. The rating of the guaranteed unsecured bonds also reflects the structural subordination of CEF's creditors to those of its US-based operating subsidiary, Natgasoline LLC, which is not a guarantor to CEF's bonds and whose financial debt is largely secured against respective assets. The rating of the guaranteed senior secured term loan B facilities is Ba3, one notch above CEL's CFR, because of their priority ranking in the capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade CEL's rating if its leverage under mid-cycle conditions would decrease to below 4.5x and the consistently would generate RCF / debt well above 10%.

An upgrade furthermore would require the company to maintain a conservatively managed liquidity profile and capital structure through the cycle also in times of capacity additions.

Moody's could consider downgrading CEL's rating if the company fails to reduce and maintain Moody's adjusted gross debt at around $2.5 billion as a result of FCF falling behind our expectations reflected by FCF/debt consistently in the low single digits or negative.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Consolidated Energy Finance, S.A.

Upgrades:

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 from B3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Consolidated Energy Limited

Upgrades:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

