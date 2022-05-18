Moody's upgrades CEMIG and its subsidiaries to Ba2; outlook stable

New York, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais - CEMIG (CEMIG) to Ba2 from Ba3. The baseline credit assessment (BCA) was also upgraded to ba2 from ba3. Concomitantly, Moody's has upgraded the global scale issuer ratings of Cemig Distribuicao S.A. (CEMIG D) and Cemig Geracao e Transmissao S.A. (CEMIG GT) to Ba2 from Ba3. The outlook on all ratings changed to stable from positive.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais - CEMIG

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to ba2 from ba3

..Issuer:Cemig Distribuicao S.A.

.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

..Issuer:Cemig Geracao e Transmissao S.A.

.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais - CEMIG

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer:Cemig Distribuicao S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer:Cemig Geracao e Transmissao S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings' upgrade reflect the favorable operating track record and the substantial improvements in the group's financial policy and risk management over the past three years, following planned asset divestures and liability management initiatives. As of March 2022, the company reported a consolidated cash & cash equivalents position of aproximately BRL2.4 billion, compared to BRL1.1 billion in debt maturities through March 2023. Liquidity available is sufficient to cover all debt maturities over the next 24 months. CEMIG's reduced leverage is also a credit positive, because it will sustain the CFO pre-WC/debt ratio between 28% - 30% and interest coverage between 3.5x-4.0x in the next 12 to 18 months, despite a prospective modest economic growth, high inflationary pressures and interest rates.

Supporting CEMIG's consolidated credit profile is its large scale and leading position as one of the largest integrated power utilities in Brazil, holding an installed generation capacity of 5.8 GW, 98% of which is hydro, 7,960 kilometers of transmission lines, and distributing electricity to 8.9 million consumers located in the State of Minas Gerais. The company's credit profile is benefiting from the increased representation of the more predictable regulated electricity distribution business, closer to 50% of total EBITDA today, up from from 30% between 2014-2017, as power generation concessions expired, and the company continued investing in its distribution network. Moody's recognizes the overall supportive track record of Brazil's regulatory framework for the electricity distribution sector, providing timely compensation for energy costs and investment return through tariffs increases. In 2021, the reversal of certain tax credits to consumers has contributed to relatively low tariff increases in CEMIG's service area, therefore reducing concerns on affordability and delinquencies.

Factored in the ratings are the off-balance sheet contingent obligations in the amount of BRL5 billion related to guaranteed financial debt at non-controlled subsidiaries, which cause a moderate deterioration in pro-forma leverage credit metrics, in addition to the potential expiration of key hydro concessions in 2027 and significant refinancing needs in late 2024. Moreover, the company is exposed to hydrology conditions and foreign currency devaluation, given that its hedging arrangements encompass a cap to devaluation of local currency. Also embedded in the ratings is the view that the weak credit quality of its controlling shareholder, the State of Minas Gerais (B2 stable), reflects in limited availability of parental support. The credit quality of the Government of Brazil (Ba2 stable) also limits the company's ratings given its highly regulated business nature and the exposure to local revenues.

CEMIG is a government related issuer (GRI). The State of Minas Gerais is the shareholder with majority control, with 50.97% ownership of common shares and 17.04% of overall shares. CEMIG's Ba2 ratings consider the following four input factors within Moody's GRI rating methodology: (i) a low-level probability of extraordinary support from the state should CEMIG face financial distress, (ii) Moody's estimates of a very high level of dependence between the company and the state, (iii) Moody´s rating of the state of Minas Gerais, and most importantly, (iv) CEMIG's intrinsic credit profile as captured in the baseline credit assessment of ba2.

The rating actions on CEMIG D's and CEMIG GT's ratings mirrors that of CEMIG because of credit linkages within the group. All subsidiaries' debt are guaranteed by the holding company; at the same time, there are cross default across provisions within the corporate family; and cash flow management is centralized, including the potential use of intracompany lending.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the group's CFO-pre-WC to Debt will be above 18% and the interest coverage will remain above 3.5x, while the company maintains a prudent financial policy, holding a cash balance in excess of 12-month debt maturities. Also, it considers CEMIG's access to different funding sources, as to support planned investments and refinancing needs over the next 24 months.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Cemig's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3), where its ESG attributes are overall considered as having a limited impact on the current rating, with greater potential for future negative impact over time.

The company has a moderate exposure to environmental risks, reflected in the E-3 issuer profile scores mainly driven by its exposure to physical climate risks, mostly in the form of extreme weather patterns. On the other hand, carbon transition risk is low as its generation portfolio is composed of renewable sources.

Social risk exposure is also moderate (S-3 issuer profile score) reflecting the risk that demographic and societal trends could lead to adverse regulatory political intervention, broadly in line with other utilities in Latin America region.

The moderate governance score (G-3 issuer profile) is mainly due to ownership concentration and moderate exposure to financial strategy and risk management reflected in the significant refinancing need in 2024 as well as the uncertainty around some generation plants concession renewal after 2026-27.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely in the short term, due to the stable outlook as well as the company's linkages to the Brazilian government. Upward pressure in the government's rating could lead to a rating upgrade. A rating upgrade would also depend on CEMIG's CFO pre-WC/debt to remain above 22% and interest coverage stays above 4.5x, for a sustainable period.

A rating downgrade could happen upon our understanding of increased liquidity or refinancing risks, such as delays addressing its 2024 debt maturities or if there is an increase in leverage. A ratings downgrade would be considered if the company's consolidated CFO pre-WC/debt remains below 13% and the interest coverage remains below 2.5x, on a sustainable basis. Moody's perception of deterioration in the operating environment for electricity companies in Brazil, due to political interference or unfavorable changes in the regulatory framework, could also trigger a downgrade

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Belo Horizonte in the State of Minas Gerais, CEMIG is a leading Brazilian integrated utility operating in the sectors of electricity distribution, generation and transmission, with 5.8 gigawatts (MW) in installed capacity and around 7,960 km of transmission lines across the country. CEMIG is controlled by the State of Minas Gerais, which owns 50.97% of the company's voting capital. For the 12 months ended in December 2021, CEMIG had net revenue of BRL33.6 billion and EBITDA of BRL7.8 billion (according to Moody's standard adjustments). As of 2021, the company's generated 48% of its consolidated EBITDA from the distribution business, 24% from power generation, 13% from electricity transmission and 8% from gas distribution.

The principal methodologies used in rating Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais - CEMIG were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. The principal methodology used in rating Cemig Distribuicao S.A. was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. The principal methodology used in rating Cemig Geracao e Transmissao S.A. was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

