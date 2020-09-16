Moody's upgrades CEMIG and its subsidiaries to Ba3/A1.br; outlook positive

Sao Paulo, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's America Latina ("Moody's") has upgraded the corporate family ratings (CFR) of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais - CEMIG (CEMIG) to Ba3/A1.br from B1/Baa1.br respectively in global and national scale. The baseline credit assessment (BCA) was also upgraded to ba3 from b1. The outlook is positive.

Concomitantly, Moody's has upgraded the global scale issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Cemig Distribuicao S.A. (CEMIG D) to Ba3 from B1 and the national scale issuer and senior unsecured ratings to A1.br from Baa1.br. The outlook is positive. Moody's has also upgraded the global scale issuer, senior unsecured, and senior secured ratings of Cemig Geracao e Transmissao S.A. (CEMIG GT) to Ba3 from B1, and the national scale issuer, senior unsecured, and senior secured ratings to A1.br from Baa1.br. The outlook is positive.

CEMIG is a government related issuer (GRI). The State of Minas Gerais (B2 stable) is the shareholder with majority control, with 50.97% ownership of common shares and 17.04% of overall shares. CEMIG's Ba3/A1.br ratings consider the following four input factors within Moody's GRI rating methodology: (i) a low-level probability of extraordinary support from the state should CEMIG face financial distress, (ii) Moody's estimates of a very high level of dependence between the company and the state, (iii) Moody´s rating of the state of Minas Gerais, and most importantly, (iv) CEMIG's intrinsic credit profile as captured in the baseline credit assessment of ba3.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions reflect the track record of substantial improvements in financial policy and risk management over the past three years. The most notable improvement is in the company's liquidity position. As of June 2020, the company reported a consolidated cash position of BRL3.5 billion, and short-term debt maturities of BRL3.0 billion. The cash position was aided by funds related to the successful award of a legal claim related to tax disputes. Furthermore, in July 2020 the company received approximately BRL1.2 billion from a total amount of BRL1.4 billion that it is entitled to receive as per the syndicated regulated support package entitled 'Covid-Account'. Liquidity available is sufficient to cover all debt maturities for the next 18 months. Furthermore, during the pandemic, the company reduced capital expenditures, reduced and delayed dividend distributions, and lengthened debt terms.

The ratings further consider maintenance of a low leverage profile, with an expectation of debt/EBITDA below 4.0x and CFO pre WC/debt between 17%-22%. Factored in the ratings are the off-balance sheet contingent obligations related to financial debt at non-controlled subsidiaries, which cause a 20% deterioration in credit metrics if added in full to the debt balance, the potential expiration of key hydro concessions in 2025, and the turnover in key management positions. Also embedded in the ratings is the view that the company's credit quality is less linked to that of its controlling shareholder, the State of Minas Gerais (B2 stable).

The rating actions on Cemig Distribuicao S.A.'s and Cemig Geracao e Transmissao S.A.'s ratings mirrors that of CEMIG. All debts are guaranteed by the holding; there is cross default across the corporate family; and cash flow management is centralized, including with the use of intracompany lending.

CEMIG's credit profile reflects its large scale and leading position as one of the largest integrated power utilities in Brazil, holding an installed generation capacity of 6.1 GW, 97% of which is hydro, 9,830 kilometers of transmission lines, and distributing electricity to 8.6 million consumers located in the State of Minas Gerais. The company's credit profile is benefiting from the increased representation of the more predictable regulated electricity distribution business, closer to 50% of total EBITDA today from 30% between 2014-2017, as power generation concessions expired, and the company continued investing in its distribution network.

The wider service area and more diverse profile of its customer base has contributed positively in lowering the impact of the economic consequences imposed by the spread of the coronavirus, with electricity distribution declining 6% in the second quarter of 2020 relative to same period 2019, while the overall Brazilian system declined 10%. In fact, electricity consumption across the country has demonstrated to be much more resilient than most sectors, and to have reacted quickly, with consumption reaching same levels of 2019 as of the first week of July.

Power generation increased 5.4% in the second quarter, function of improved hydrology conditions, but revenue declined approximately 15% with lower demand from industrial customers. The balance was sold in the spot market with prices averaging 75% of that in 2019. Within the power generation sector, we continue to view the large size of the company's energy trading business as a source of potential risk despite showing a proven track record. Its energy purchases between 2020 and 2023 are on average 140% of its generation levels and exposes the company to price risks in the long term, with more than one gigawatt of excess energy supply as of 2024. These risks are magnified by the expiration of the Sá Carvalho, Emborcação, and Nova Ponte hydro power plants in late 2024 and mid-2025. These power plants represent approximately 50% of CEMIG GT's physical guarantee.

Underpinning continued growth of its distribution business is the investment in its network. Annual investments between BRL1.4--1.7 billion will continue to support its regulated asset base and contribute to improvement in operating parameters. Another BRL220-280 million will be spent annually in its transmission business, also supporting revenue growth. Annual spending of less than BRL100 million is allocated for maintenance of the generation infrastructure.

CEMIG's leverage has presented stable metrics when adjusted for non-recurring effects. CFO pre WC/debt has oscillated between 17%-20% since 2016, and we expect that to remain the same over the next three years. If we adjust the debt balance to incorporate the fact the protections embedded in its foreign currency debt hedging mechanism, that range improves slightly to 18%-22%. The credit view is not constrained by leverage even when adjusted to incorporate the BRL4.6 billion of off-balance sheet guaranteed debt incurred by certain non-controlled subsidiaries.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that CFO-pre-WC to Debt will be above 18% on a sustainable basis and that the company will maintain a prudent financial policy, holding a cash balance in excess of 12-month debt maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CEMIG's ratings can be upgraded upon continued progress in its liability management strategy, including management of foreign exchange risks and strategies to address large year-specific debt maturities, while maintaining strong credit metrics such that CFO-pre-WC/debt remains above 18% on a sustainable basis.

A rating downgrade could happen if we believe that the company's liquidity risks are not being prudently managed or if there is a sustainable increase in leverage such that the company's consolidated CFO pre-WC/debt remains below 15% on a sustainable basis.

RATING METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in rating Cemig Distribuicao S.A. was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. The principal methodology used in rating Cemig Geracao e Transmissao S.A. was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. The principal methodologies used in rating Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais - CEMIG were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Belo Horizonte in the State of Minas Gerais, CEMIG is a leading Brazilian integrated utility operating in the sectors of electricity distribution, generation and transmission, with 6.1 gigawatts (MW) in installed capacity and around 9,830 km of transmission lines across the country. Cemig is controlled by the State of Minas Gerais, which owns 50.97% of the company's voting capital. For the 12 months ended June 2020, Cemig had net revenue of BRL23.0 billion and EBITDA of BRL5.0 billion, respectively (according to Moody's standard adjustments).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

Information types used to prepare the rating are the following: financial data, economic and demographic data, debt documentations, legislation, by-laws and legal documents, operating data, historical performance data, public information, Moody's information, government policy documents, and regulatory filings.

Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1235261.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.

Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Please see the ratings disclosure page on www.moodys.com.br for general disclosure on potential conflicts of interests.

Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1242791 for detailed information.

Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities' related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the link

http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1242794 for a list of entities receiving products/services from these related entities and the products/services received.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action for Cemig Distribuicao S.A. was 03/09/2019.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action for Cemig Geracao e Transmissao S.A. was 15/07/2020.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais - CEMIG was 03/09/2019.

Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed at least once during every 12-month period.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.br.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see the ratings disclosure page on our website www.moodys.com.br for further information.

Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions page on www.moodys.com.br for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com.br for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Bernardo Costa

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's America Latina Ltda.

Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551

16th Floor, Room 1601

Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903

Brazil

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Alejandro Olivo

Associate Managing Director

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's America Latina Ltda.

Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551

16th Floor, Room 1601

Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903

Brazil

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

