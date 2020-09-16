Moody's upgrades CEMIG and its subsidiaries to Ba3/A1.br; outlook positive

Sao Paulo, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's America Latina ("Moody's") has upgraded the corporate family ratings
(CFR) of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais - CEMIG (CEMIG) to
Ba3/A1.br from B1/Baa1.br respectively in global and national
scale. The baseline credit assessment (BCA) was also upgraded to
ba3 from b1. The outlook is positive.
Concomitantly, Moody's has upgraded the global scale issuer and
senior unsecured ratings of Cemig Distribuicao S.A. (CEMIG
D) to Ba3 from B1 and the national scale issuer and senior unsecured ratings
to A1.br from Baa1.br. The outlook is positive.
Moody's has also upgraded the global scale issuer, senior unsecured,
and senior secured ratings of Cemig Geracao e Transmissao S.A.
(CEMIG GT) to Ba3 from B1, and the national scale issuer,
senior unsecured, and senior secured ratings to A1.br from
Baa1.br. The outlook is positive.
CEMIG is a government related issuer (GRI). The State of Minas
Gerais (B2 stable) is the shareholder with majority control, with
50.97% ownership of common shares and 17.04%
of overall shares. CEMIG's Ba3/A1.br ratings consider the
following four input factors within Moody's GRI rating methodology:
(i) a low-level probability of extraordinary support from the state
should CEMIG face financial distress, (ii) Moody's estimates of
a very high level of dependence between the company and the state,
(iii) Moody´s rating of the state of Minas Gerais, and most
importantly, (iv) CEMIG's intrinsic credit profile as captured in
the baseline credit assessment of ba3.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating actions reflect the track record of substantial improvements
in financial policy and risk management over the past three years.
The most notable improvement is in the company's liquidity position.
As of June 2020, the company reported a consolidated cash position
of BRL3.5 billion, and short-term debt maturities
of BRL3.0 billion. The cash position was aided by funds
related to the successful award of a legal claim related to tax disputes.
Furthermore, in July 2020 the company received approximately BRL1.2
billion from a total amount of BRL1.4 billion that it is entitled
to receive as per the syndicated regulated support package entitled 'Covid-Account'.
Liquidity available is sufficient to cover all debt maturities for the
next 18 months. Furthermore, during the pandemic, the
company reduced capital expenditures, reduced and delayed dividend
distributions, and lengthened debt terms.
The ratings further consider maintenance of a low leverage profile,
with an expectation of debt/EBITDA below 4.0x and CFO pre WC/debt
between 17%-22%. Factored in the ratings are
the off-balance sheet contingent obligations related to financial
debt at non-controlled subsidiaries, which cause a 20%
deterioration in credit metrics if added in full to the debt balance,
the potential expiration of key hydro concessions in 2025, and the
turnover in key management positions. Also embedded in the ratings
is the view that the company's credit quality is less linked to
that of its controlling shareholder, the State of Minas Gerais (B2
stable).
The rating actions on Cemig Distribuicao S.A.'s and
Cemig Geracao e Transmissao S.A.'s ratings mirrors
that of CEMIG. All debts are guaranteed by the holding; there
is cross default across the corporate family; and cash flow management
is centralized, including with the use of intracompany lending.
CEMIG's credit profile reflects its large scale and leading position
as one of the largest integrated power utilities in Brazil, holding
an installed generation capacity of 6.1 GW, 97% of
which is hydro, 9,830 kilometers of transmission lines,
and distributing electricity to 8.6 million consumers located in
the State of Minas Gerais. The company's credit profile is
benefiting from the increased representation of the more predictable regulated
electricity distribution business, closer to 50% of total
EBITDA today from 30% between 2014-2017, as power
generation concessions expired, and the company continued investing
in its distribution network.
The wider service area and more diverse profile of its customer base has
contributed positively in lowering the impact of the economic consequences
imposed by the spread of the coronavirus, with electricity distribution
declining 6% in the second quarter of 2020 relative to same period
2019, while the overall Brazilian system declined 10%.
In fact, electricity consumption across the country has demonstrated
to be much more resilient than most sectors, and to have reacted
quickly, with consumption reaching same levels of 2019 as of the
first week of July.
Power generation increased 5.4% in the second quarter,
function of improved hydrology conditions, but revenue declined
approximately 15% with lower demand from industrial customers.
The balance was sold in the spot market with prices averaging 75%
of that in 2019. Within the power generation sector, we continue
to view the large size of the company's energy trading business
as a source of potential risk despite showing a proven track record.
Its energy purchases between 2020 and 2023 are on average 140%
of its generation levels and exposes the company to price risks in the
long term, with more than one gigawatt of excess energy supply as
of 2024. These risks are magnified by the expiration of the Sá
Carvalho, Emborcação, and Nova Ponte hydro power
plants in late 2024 and mid-2025. These power plants represent
approximately 50% of CEMIG GT's physical guarantee.
Underpinning continued growth of its distribution business is the investment
in its network. Annual investments between BRL1.4--1.7
billion will continue to support its regulated asset base and contribute
to improvement in operating parameters. Another BRL220-280
million will be spent annually in its transmission business, also
supporting revenue growth. Annual spending of less than BRL100
million is allocated for maintenance of the generation infrastructure.
CEMIG's leverage has presented stable metrics when adjusted for non-recurring
effects. CFO pre WC/debt has oscillated between 17%-20%
since 2016, and we expect that to remain the same over the next
three years. If we adjust the debt balance to incorporate the fact
the protections embedded in its foreign currency debt hedging mechanism,
that range improves slightly to 18%-22%. The
credit view is not constrained by leverage even when adjusted to incorporate
the BRL4.6 billion of off-balance sheet guaranteed debt
incurred by certain non-controlled subsidiaries.
RATINGS OUTLOOK
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that CFO-pre-WC
to Debt will be above 18% on a sustainable basis and that the company
will maintain a prudent financial policy, holding a cash balance
in excess of 12-month debt maturities.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
CEMIG's ratings can be upgraded upon continued progress in its liability
management strategy, including management of foreign exchange risks
and strategies to address large year-specific debt maturities,
while maintaining strong credit metrics such that CFO-pre-WC/debt
remains above 18% on a sustainable basis.
A rating downgrade could happen if we believe that the company's liquidity
risks are not being prudently managed or if there is a sustainable increase
in leverage such that the company's consolidated CFO pre-WC/debt
remains below 15% on a sustainable basis.
RATING METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in rating Cemig Distribuicao S.A.
was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
The principal methodology used in rating Cemig Geracao e Transmissao S.A.
was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in
May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389.
The principal methodologies used in rating Companhia Energetica de Minas
Gerais - CEMIG were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br
for a copy of these methodologies.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Belo Horizonte in the State of Minas Gerais, CEMIG
is a leading Brazilian integrated utility operating in the sectors of
electricity distribution, generation and transmission, with
6.1 gigawatts (MW) in installed capacity and around 9,830
km of transmission lines across the country. Cemig is controlled
by the State of Minas Gerais, which owns 50.97% of
the company's voting capital. For the 12 months ended June 2020,
Cemig had net revenue of BRL23.0 billion and EBITDA of BRL5.0
billion, respectively (according to Moody's standard adjustments).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
Information types used to prepare the rating are the following:
financial data, economic and demographic data, debt documentations,
legislation, by-laws and legal documents, operating
data, historical performance data, public information,
Moody's information, government policy documents, and
regulatory filings.
Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information
from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These
sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available
in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1235261.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on www.moodys.com.br
for general disclosure on potential conflicts of interests.
Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible
Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the
12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the
report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated
by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1242791
for detailed information.
Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities'
related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties
related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings
activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action.
Please go to the link
http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1242794
for a list of entities receiving products/services from these related
entities and the products/services received.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action for Cemig Distribuicao S.A.
was 03/09/2019.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action for Cemig Geracao e Transmissao
S.A. was 15/07/2020.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action for Companhia Energetica de
Minas Gerais - CEMIG was 03/09/2019.
Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time
ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed
at least once during every 12-month period.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.br.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on our website www.moodys.com.br
for further information.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions
page on www.moodys.com.br for further information
on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and
recovery.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com.br for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Bernardo Costa
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Alejandro Olivo
Associate Managing Director
Sub-Sovereign Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653