Moody's upgrades CEVA to B2; stable outlook

Milan, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Financiere Mendel SAS's ("Ceva") corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. Financiere Mendel SAS is the parent company of global veterinary health company Ceva Santé Animale. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to B2 from B3 the guaranteed senior secured rating of Ceva's existing debt facilities, comprising a €2.0 billion guaranteed senior secured Term Loan B, a €50 million guaranteed senior secured acquisition & capex facility, both maturing in 2026, and a €100 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2025, borrowed by the company and its subsidiary Ceva Santé Animale.

"The upgrade to B2 reflects the company's solid operating performance in 2021 and the continued positive earnings momentum for the next 18-24 months, supported by favourable industry fundamentals," says Lorenzo Re, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Ceva.

"The rating upgrade also reflects our expectation that the company will follow a more prudent financial policy, with higher focus on deleveraging versus shareholder distributions," adds Mr Re. Financial strategy and risk management is a governance consideration under Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risk Methodology for assessing ESG risks.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ceva's operating performance continued to be solid in 2021, with sales growth of 10.6% (13.8% on a like-for-like basis) in the first 11 months, supported by continued strong demand for animal pharma products. A better sales mix and tight cost control resulted in improved profitability, with a reported EBITDA margin of 27.7% YTD November 2021, a 150bps increase compared to same period in 2020. As result, reported EBITDA reached €358 million, up 17% compared to the previous year and well above Moody's expectations.

Despite higher EBITDA, cash generation remained negative because of the large increase in inventories in anticipation of continued sales growth.

Moody's expects that this positive momentum will continue over the next 18-24 months supported by favourable industry dynamics, the company's solid competitive position in certain niche segments and its ability to innovate. This will result in a high single-digit revenue annual growth rate and in a reported EBITDA approaching €400 million, from around €380 million in 2021. As a result, Moody's expects that Ceva's leverage will decline from approximately 7.0x in 2021 to below 6.5x in 2022 and towards 6.0x in 2023, comfortably positioning the rating in the B2 category.

The upgrade also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will adopt a more conservative financial policy than in the past. In particular, the current capital structure includes €600 million worth of PIK notes issued outside of the restricted group which are therefore not included in Moody's debt metrics. The rating agency expects that the company's large cash position of close to €380 million will be deployed to reduce gross leverage or to support EBITDA growth through additional capex or bolt-on acquisitions, as opposed to be up-streamed outside the restricted group to repay part of the PIK notes.

Ceva's rating continues to reflect its established track record of profitable growth supported by its ability to innovate; the favourable industry dynamics; its solid competitive position in certain niche segments; its good liquidity; and a limited degree of concentration in terms of products and clients. The rating is constrained by Ceva's overall moderate size in a consolidating industry, where the largest companies benefit from greater economies of scale; its high leverage; and a certain degree of event risk because of the company's acquisitive nature and track record of aggressive financial policies.

LIQUIDITY

Ceva's liquidity is good, supported by €378 million of available cash as of November 2021 and a fully available €100 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility. Moody's expects the company to generate modest or slightly negative free cash flow in 2022, because the improvement in EBITDA will be offset by an increase in capex to support growth. Free cash flow generation should improve in 2023 towards €60 million -€70 million on the back of increased EBITDA and a normalisation of capex.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 ratings assigned to the guaranteed senior secured debt instruments reflect their pari passu ranking in the capital structure. The facilities benefit from the same security package, consisting mainly of share pledges, bank accounts and intercompany loans, and are guaranteed by all material subsidiaries, representing at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA.

The guaranteed senior secured RCF contains one springing covenant, which is only tested if the guaranteed senior secured RCF is drawn by 40% or more. The B2-PD probability of default rating, in line with the CFR, reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate that is standard for bank debt structures with a limited or very loose set of covenants.

The capital structure also includes a shareholder loan, borrowed by Financière Mendel SAS, maturing in October 2026. This loan is equity-like, and is not included in Moody's adjustments to Ceva's debt.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue its profitable growth trajectory and that leverage will reduce towards 6.0x in the next 24 months mainly driven by an improvement in revenues and EBITDA. The outlook does not factor any large debt financed acquisition or shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the rating could develop in case Ceva maintains a solid operating performance reaching an ongoing robust positive free cash flow generation and reducing its (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio towards 5.5x. Further upward pressure on the rating could be constrained by the presence of the PIK notes issued outside the restricted group, which might be refinanced within the restricted group once sufficient financial flexibility develops.

Conversely, negative pressure could develop if the company's Moody's adjusted (gross) leverage does not reduce well below 7.0x after 2021 because of a deterioration in operating performance, debt financed acquisitions or large shareholder distributions. Negative free cash flow on a sustained basis leading to a weaker liquidity profile could also exert downward pressure on the ratings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Financiere Mendel SAS

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 from B3

..Issuer: Ceva Sante Animale

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 from B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ceva Sante Animale

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Financiere Mendel SAS

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Financiere Mendel SAS (Ceva) is the parent company of Ceva Santé Animale, a French-based independent company in the animal health industry, focusing on the research, development, production and marketing of pharmaceutical products and vaccines for companion animals, poultry, ruminant and swine. Ceva is majority-owned by management. In 2020, Ceva reported revenue of €1.27 billion with a Moody's adjusted EBITDA of €249 million.

