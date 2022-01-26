Moody's upgrades CEVA to B2; stable outlook

Milan, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
upgraded Financiere Mendel SAS's ("Ceva") corporate
family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and its probability of default rating
(PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. Financiere Mendel SAS
is the parent company of global veterinary health company Ceva Santé
Animale. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to B2 from
B3 the guaranteed senior secured rating of Ceva's existing debt facilities,
comprising a €2.0 billion guaranteed senior secured Term Loan
B, a €50 million guaranteed senior secured acquisition &
capex facility, both maturing in 2026, and a €100 million
guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in
2025, borrowed by the company and its subsidiary Ceva Santé
Animale.
"The upgrade to B2 reflects the company's solid operating performance
in 2021 and the continued positive earnings momentum for the next 18-24
months, supported by favourable industry fundamentals," says
Lorenzo Re, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and
lead analyst for Ceva.
"The rating upgrade also reflects our expectation that the company
will follow a more prudent financial policy, with higher focus on
deleveraging versus shareholder distributions," adds Mr Re.
Financial strategy and risk management is a governance consideration under
Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and
Governance Risk Methodology for assessing ESG risks.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Ceva's operating performance continued to be solid in 2021,
with sales growth of 10.6% (13.8% on a like-for-like
basis) in the first 11 months, supported by continued strong demand
for animal pharma products. A better sales mix and tight cost control
resulted in improved profitability, with a reported EBITDA margin
of 27.7% YTD November 2021, a 150bps increase compared
to same period in 2020. As result, reported EBITDA reached
€358 million, up 17% compared to the previous year and
well above Moody's expectations.
Despite higher EBITDA, cash generation remained negative because
of the large increase in inventories in anticipation of continued sales
growth.
Moody's expects that this positive momentum will continue over the next
18-24 months supported by favourable industry dynamics, the
company's solid competitive position in certain niche segments and
its ability to innovate. This will result in a high single-digit
revenue annual growth rate and in a reported EBITDA approaching €400
million, from around €380 million in 2021. As a result,
Moody's expects that Ceva's leverage will decline from approximately
7.0x in 2021 to below 6.5x in 2022 and towards 6.0x
in 2023, comfortably positioning the rating in the B2 category.
The upgrade also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will
adopt a more conservative financial policy than in the past. In
particular, the current capital structure includes €600 million
worth of PIK notes issued outside of the restricted group which are therefore
not included in Moody's debt metrics. The rating agency expects
that the company's large cash position of close to €380 million
will be deployed to reduce gross leverage or to support EBITDA growth
through additional capex or bolt-on acquisitions, as opposed
to be up-streamed outside the restricted group to repay part of
the PIK notes.
Ceva's rating continues to reflect its established track record of profitable
growth supported by its ability to innovate; the favourable industry
dynamics; its solid competitive position in certain niche segments;
its good liquidity; and a limited degree of concentration in terms
of products and clients. The rating is constrained by Ceva's overall
moderate size in a consolidating industry, where the largest companies
benefit from greater economies of scale; its high leverage;
and a certain degree of event risk because of the company's acquisitive
nature and track record of aggressive financial policies.
LIQUIDITY
Ceva's liquidity is good, supported by €378 million of available
cash as of November 2021 and a fully available €100 million guaranteed
senior secured revolving credit facility. Moody's expects
the company to generate modest or slightly negative free cash flow in
2022, because the improvement in EBITDA will be offset by an increase
in capex to support growth. Free cash flow generation should improve
in 2023 towards €60 million -€70 million on the back
of increased EBITDA and a normalisation of capex.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2 ratings assigned to the guaranteed senior secured debt instruments
reflect their pari passu ranking in the capital structure. The
facilities benefit from the same security package, consisting mainly
of share pledges, bank accounts and intercompany loans, and
are guaranteed by all material subsidiaries, representing at least
80% of consolidated EBITDA.
The guaranteed senior secured RCF contains one springing covenant,
which is only tested if the guaranteed senior secured RCF is drawn by
40% or more. The B2-PD probability of default rating,
in line with the CFR, reflects Moody's assumption of a 50%
family recovery rate that is standard for bank debt structures with a
limited or very loose set of covenants.
The capital structure also includes a shareholder loan, borrowed
by Financière Mendel SAS, maturing in October 2026.
This loan is equity-like, and is not included in Moody's
adjustments to Ceva's debt.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will
continue its profitable growth trajectory and that leverage will reduce
towards 6.0x in the next 24 months mainly driven by an improvement
in revenues and EBITDA. The outlook does not factor any large debt
financed acquisition or shareholder distributions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive pressure on the rating could develop in case Ceva maintains a
solid operating performance reaching an ongoing robust positive free cash
flow generation and reducing its (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio towards 5.5x.
Further upward pressure on the rating could be constrained by the presence
of the PIK notes issued outside the restricted group, which might
be refinanced within the restricted group once sufficient financial flexibility
develops.
Conversely, negative pressure could develop if the company's Moody's
adjusted (gross) leverage does not reduce well below 7.0x after
2021 because of a deterioration in operating performance, debt financed
acquisitions or large shareholder distributions. Negative free
cash flow on a sustained basis leading to a weaker liquidity profile could
also exert downward pressure on the ratings.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Financiere Mendel SAS
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B2 from B3
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to B2 from B3
..Issuer: Ceva Sante Animale
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to B2 from B3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Ceva Sante Animale
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Financiere Mendel SAS
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Financiere Mendel SAS (Ceva) is the parent company of Ceva Santé
Animale, a French-based independent company in the animal
health industry, focusing on the research, development,
production and marketing of pharmaceutical products and vaccines for companion
animals, poultry, ruminant and swine. Ceva is majority-owned
by management. In 2020, Ceva reported revenue of €1.27
billion with a Moody's adjusted EBITDA of €249 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lorenzo Re
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
