Moody's upgrades CF Industries, Inc. to Baa3, outlook changed to stable

New York, April 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the senior unsecured rating of CF Industries, Inc. to Baa3 from Ba1 and changed the outlook to stable from positive. At the same time, Moody's withdrew CF Industries Holdings, Inc.'s Ba1 corporate family rating, Ba1-PD probability of default rating and SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating.

"The upgrade to investment grade reflects expected reduction in debt to the targeted $3 billion, which will result in investment-grade level credit metrics even in the trough of the cycle," said Anastasija Johnson, VP-Senior Credit Officer at Moody's Investors Service. "The upgrade also reflects expectations of exceptionally strong credit metrics over the next 12-18 months due to higher projected nitrogen fertilizer prices as a result of dislocations in the fertilizer supply and natural gas availability in Europe."

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-1

Upgrades:

..Issuer: CF Industries, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1 (LGD 4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Positive

..Issuer: CF Industries, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to investment grade reflects absolute reduction in debt that has positioned the company to better weather the next cyclical downturn and pursue growth opportunities in the future. With $3 billion of balance sheet debt, Moody's expected debt/EBITDA including standard adjustments for pensions and leases will not to exceed 3.5x at the trough of the cycle. Pro forma for the announced redemption of the $500 million notes due in 2023, CF Industries' leverage as adjusted by Moody's was 1.2x in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. We expect leverage to fall below 1.0x in 2022 due to record nitrogen fertilizer prices as a combination of high European natural gas prices and financial sanctions on Russia will reduce supply of fertilizers and keep prices at elevated levels through 2022 and likely into 2023. Even if prices begin to decline in 2023, we do not expect the return to the recent pricing trough levels last seen in 2020 due to high commodity crop prices and potential structural shift of the global cost curve because of higher European gas prices.

Peak nitrogen pricing conditions are supporting earnings growth, cash flows and returns to shareholders in the near term, however, longer-term growth is constrained by CF's current capacity. CF Industries is pursuing green and blue ammonia projects, which can be funded with internally generated cash ($385 million committed to clean energy investments through 2025). Moody's views these projects as credit positive, but we do not expect them to significantly improve the company's current earnings profile. Current strong nitrogen fertilizer pricing levels and free cash flow generation allow the company to build a significant amount of cash on the balance sheet to support potential future organic and inorganic growth opportunities. The company has not committed to any large capacity expansion projects at this time and Moody's believes that it would take a number of years before the company could pursue a new large scale ammonia complex. Given the focus on clean energy growth, the company may also seek partners if it pursues large scale blue or green ammonia projects, mitigating financial risks of the project. However, without any announced projects management will likely also feel pressure from shareholders to distribute cash it generates. The company pays a steady regular dividend and the board has approved a $1.5 billion share repurchase program through 2024, which can be funded with internally generated cash in the current nitrogen pricing environment. Although the company has not publicly committed to maintaining a significant cash cushion on the balance sheet for future growth, Moody's believes with a $3 billion balance sheet debt, CF Industries is better positioned to pursue future growth projects and maintain investment-grade rating.

CF Industries' Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's position as a leading global producer of nitrogen fertilizers with world scale production facilities at the lower end of the global cost curve and consistently high operating rates. CF's concentration in a single commodity fertilizer nutrient, reliance on the weather dependent and seasonal agricultural market and resultant earnings volatility remain constraining factors for the credit. The rating is also constrained by expected low level of retained cash flow to debt (below 15%) in trough pricing conditions due to ongoing dividend payments and distributions to a minority holder, but we expect the company to remain free cash flow positive and maintain excellent liquidity.

Moody's expects the company will have excellent liquidity over the next 12 months. We expect the company's total liquidity sources to exceed projected uses by more than 2 times. Liquidity sources include about $1.1 billion of balance sheet cash pro forma for the $500 million debt paydown and full availability under the company's $750 million revolver due in December 2024. The company is expected to generate close to $5 billion of EBITDA over the next four quarters. The company is projected to have over $2 billion of uses over the next four quarters, including interest, common dividend and minority distributions, capex and taxes. Projected capex increased to $550 million whic includes funding of clean energy projects. The revolver has the minimum interest coverage covenant of 2.75x and the maximum total leverage covenant of 3.75x, which can step up to 4.25x for four quarters in case of an acquisition. We expect the company to remain in compliance with its covenants.

As an owner and operator of nitrogen facilities, we view CF Industries as having high environmental credit risks, including carbon transition risks, and high social credit risks because its operations could have a negative impact on local communities. Over time, the company could face increasingly stringent regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions which could increase its costs. Moody's believes the company has established expertise in complying with these risks, and has incorporated procedures to address them in its operational planning and business models. The company is pursuing green and blue ammonia projects which are viewed as more environmentally friendly. Fertilizer applications by farmers also cause greenhouse gas emissions, while fertilizer runoff from farms can also cause nutrient pollution and contribute to algae growth, raising social risks such as public and regulatory concerns. CF, as a manufacturer, isn't responsible for overapplication of fertilizer and has taken initiatives to educate potential buyers on responsible usage.

Governance risk is low, as CF is a public company with clear and transparent reporting. Management has reached its balance sheet debt target and wants to maintain investment grade rating, and has to balance the need to fund growth with shareholder returns.

The stable outlook reflects expectations of strong credit metrics due to record commodity nitrogen prices and strong demand.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider an upgrade if the company announces projects or offtake agreements that would significantly improve the earnings profile without weakening credit metrics. For an upgrade to be considered, Debt/EBITDA needs to be below 2.0x on a sustained basis and RCF to debt needs to be close to 30% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if adjusted financial leverage is sustained above 3.5x times, retained cash flow to debt is sustained below 20%; the company experiences substantive deterioration of liquidity. The rating could also be downgraded if the company changes its financial policy or capital allocation prioritizing shareholder returns.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CF Industries, Inc., headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, is a leading global producer manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products. CF's production facilities include five nitrogen manufacturing complexes in the US, two in Canada, two in the U.K. and a joint venture in Trinidad and Tobago. The company has annual capacity to produce between 19 - 20 million product tons of various nitrogen products. The company generated annual revenues of $6.5 billion for the LTM ending December 31, 2021.

