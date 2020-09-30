Moody's upgrades CFR of PAE to B2, assigns new senior secured debt B2 ratings; outlook stable

Approximately $890 million debt facility rated

New York, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service upgraded its ratings for PAE Holding Corporation ("PAE" or the "company"), including the corporate family rating (to B2 from B3) and probability of default rating (to B2-PD from B3-PD). Concurrently, Moody's assigned B2 ratings to the company's first lien debt that will feature a $740 million senior secured term loan and a $150 million senior secured delayed draw term loan. Net proceeds from the $740 million term loan tranche will enable PAE to complete a small acquisition and repay all existing debts. A speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-2, denoting a good liquidity profile, has also been assigned. The ratings outlook is stable. Ratings for PAE's existing outstanding first and second lien debt will be withdrawn once the outstanding debts are repaid in conjunction with the debt recapitalization.

According to lead analyst Bruce Herskovics, "The upgrade of the benchmark corporate family rating to B2 anticipates that PAE will employ more conservative and balanced financial policies as a publicly held business (since February 10, 2020) compared to what was previously exhibited when PAE was wholly owned by a private equity sponsor." Herskovics added, "In recent years the revenue base became gradually more dynamic as acquisitions brought large (but often non-definitized) contracts and greater technical credentials, and we now expect 3% intermediate-term annual revenue growth for PAE."

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, a deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on PAE of the modest deterioration in credit quality it has triggered given its exposure to defense contracting, which while less affected than most other sectors has not been immune to the adverse impact of the pandemic and leaves the company somewhat vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

The following rating actions were taken::

Upgrades:

..Issuer: PAE Holding Corporation

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

Assignments:

..Issuer: PAE Holding Corporation

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PAE Holding Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR broadly reflects a healthy backlog level; a long-established presence as a US contractor supporting diplomatic, humanitarian and military missions; and supportive financial metrics, although PAE's acquisition spending will probably continue apace in an effort to grow and expand its technical range and help achieve a more competitive organizational scale. Leverage on a Moody's adjusted basis and pro forma for the pending transactions is expected to be in the low-4x range upon closing of the transaction, but with a likelihood of somewhat more elevated levels (potentially a turn higher) in consideration of anticipated acquisitions.

Like other US defense service contractors working in support of foreign missions, PAE often participates in joint ventures, and while some are reported on a consolidated basis, others are not, complicating visibility and making the free cash flow pattern more difficult to forecast. PAE historically exhibited pronounced volatility of free cash flows, but Moody's believes that volatility would have been less severe in the past year had PAE's ISR unmanned aerial vehicle venture not been so aggressively pursued; that subsidiary was sold at a loss in 2019, and PAE plans to focus more directly on its core defense service portfolio going forward.

The rating also considers PAE's evolving position within a consolidating US defense services segment. The 6% EBITDA margin level is relatively modest when compared to other publicly held defense service contractors because the legacy mission support business features less specialized labor and the underlying contracts require costs related to subcontractors and materials -- which add revenue but carry limited fees for the lead contractor. The margin profile is, however, developing more favorably through M&A.

Moody's expects acquisitions to be a means through which margin growth will occur. Owing to the company's mid-tier scale and the pace of sector consolidation, the rating considers the potential for business combination activity, potentially of a transformational magnitude, to be elevated for PAE. Moody's expects that PAE will minimally use the $150 million delayed draw tranche of the first lien credit facility for acquisition spending near term.

PAE's historical emphasis on US military and diplomatic mission related services, particularly those serving the Mideast region, also carries additional risks within a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape where activity volumes could decline or service requirements can radically shift.

The speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-2, denoting a good liquidity profile, benefits from cash of approximately $140 million that will be on-hand at closing of the transaction, with anticipated free cash flow of at least $70 million near term against low scheduled debt amortization. A $175 million asset-based multi-year revolving credit line will be arranged concurrent with the term loan facility and will be undrawn at inception. PAE's only financial maintenance covenant will be a springing minimum fixed charge test under the revolver and the likelihood of compliance with the same will be very high near term.

The B2 ratings assigned to the planned first lien term loans are on par with the CFR and reflect the term loans' preponderance of consolidated debt within PAE's overall capital structure. In a stress scenario, the effectively senior $175 million asset-based revolving credit facility and effectively junior unsecured non-debt claims would compete for recovery such that the first lien facility would likely recover near the 50% family rate, in Moody's estimation.

The stable ratings outlook recognizes PAE's 2019 backlog of $6.4 billion, which gives good revenue visibility, as well as the supportive budgetary setting near-term, and the variable cost structure and low asset intensity of the defense services business model which tends to support steady free cash flow generation even when indebtedness is high. PAE's revenue diversity across US defense, intelligence, homeland security and state departments also benefits the ratings outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings momentum would depend on an encouraging backlog trend and organic revenue growth suggestive of market share gains, a high likelihood that leverage would be sustained close to 4x with annual free cash flow-to-debt of 10%, and a good liquidity profile.

Downward ratings pressure would mount with negative contract developments, leverage exceeding 6x, and free cash flow-to-debt below 3%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace & Defense Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PAE Holding Corporation, headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, is a holding company that became publicly held on February 10, 2020 through a special purpose acquisition vehicle. Through its subsidiary, Pacific Architects and Engineers Incorporated, PAE provides contract support services to US government agencies, international organizations and foreign governments. Revenues for 2019 were $2.8 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Bruce Herskovics

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Russell Solomon

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

