Moody's upgrades CFR of PAE to B2, assigns new senior secured debt B2 ratings; outlook stable

Approximately $890 million debt facility rated
New York, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service upgraded its ratings for PAE Holding Corporation
("PAE" or the "company"), including the
corporate family rating (to B2 from B3) and probability of default rating
(to B2-PD from B3-PD). Concurrently, Moody's
assigned B2 ratings to the company's first lien debt that will feature
a $740 million senior secured term loan and a $150 million
senior secured delayed draw term loan. Net proceeds from the $740
million term loan tranche will enable PAE to complete a small acquisition
and repay all existing debts. A speculative grade liquidity rating
of SGL-2, denoting a good liquidity profile, has also
been assigned. The ratings outlook is stable. Ratings for
PAE's existing outstanding first and second lien debt will be withdrawn
once the outstanding debts are repaid in conjunction with the debt recapitalization.
According to lead analyst Bruce Herskovics, "The upgrade of
the benchmark corporate family rating to B2 anticipates that PAE will
employ more conservative and balanced financial policies as a publicly
held business (since February 10, 2020) compared to what was previously
exhibited when PAE was wholly owned by a private equity sponsor."
Herskovics added, "In recent years the revenue base became
gradually more dynamic as acquisitions brought large (but often non-definitized)
contracts and greater technical credentials, and we now expect 3%
intermediate-term annual revenue growth for PAE."
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, a deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on
PAE of the modest deterioration in credit quality it has triggered given
its exposure to defense contracting, which while less affected than
most other sectors has not been immune to the adverse impact of the pandemic
and leaves the company somewhat vulnerable to shifts in market demand
and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
The following rating actions were taken::
Upgrades:
..Issuer: PAE Holding Corporation
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B2 from B3
Assignments:
..Issuer: PAE Holding Corporation
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Assigned SGL-2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: PAE Holding Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR broadly reflects a healthy backlog level; a long-established
presence as a US contractor supporting diplomatic, humanitarian
and military missions; and supportive financial metrics, although
PAE's acquisition spending will probably continue apace in an effort
to grow and expand its technical range and help achieve a more competitive
organizational scale. Leverage on a Moody's adjusted basis and
pro forma for the pending transactions is expected to be in the low-4x
range upon closing of the transaction, but with a likelihood of
somewhat more elevated levels (potentially a turn higher) in consideration
of anticipated acquisitions.
Like other US defense service contractors working in support of foreign
missions, PAE often participates in joint ventures, and while
some are reported on a consolidated basis, others are not,
complicating visibility and making the free cash flow pattern more difficult
to forecast. PAE historically exhibited pronounced volatility of
free cash flows, but Moody's believes that volatility would
have been less severe in the past year had PAE's ISR unmanned aerial
vehicle venture not been so aggressively pursued; that subsidiary
was sold at a loss in 2019, and PAE plans to focus more directly
on its core defense service portfolio going forward.
The rating also considers PAE's evolving position within a consolidating
US defense services segment. The 6% EBITDA margin level
is relatively modest when compared to other publicly held defense service
contractors because the legacy mission support business features less
specialized labor and the underlying contracts require costs related to
subcontractors and materials -- which add revenue but carry limited
fees for the lead contractor. The margin profile is, however,
developing more favorably through M&A.
Moody's expects acquisitions to be a means through which margin
growth will occur. Owing to the company's mid-tier
scale and the pace of sector consolidation, the rating considers
the potential for business combination activity, potentially of
a transformational magnitude, to be elevated for PAE. Moody's
expects that PAE will minimally use the $150 million delayed draw
tranche of the first lien credit facility for acquisition spending near
term.
PAE's historical emphasis on US military and diplomatic mission
related services, particularly those serving the Mideast region,
also carries additional risks within a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape
where activity volumes could decline or service requirements can radically
shift.
The speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-2, denoting
a good liquidity profile, benefits from cash of approximately $140
million that will be on-hand at closing of the transaction,
with anticipated free cash flow of at least $70 million near term
against low scheduled debt amortization. A $175 million
asset-based multi-year revolving credit line will be arranged
concurrent with the term loan facility and will be undrawn at inception.
PAE's only financial maintenance covenant will be a springing minimum
fixed charge test under the revolver and the likelihood of compliance
with the same will be very high near term.
The B2 ratings assigned to the planned first lien term loans are on par
with the CFR and reflect the term loans' preponderance of consolidated
debt within PAE's overall capital structure. In a stress
scenario, the effectively senior $175 million asset-based
revolving credit facility and effectively junior unsecured non-debt
claims would compete for recovery such that the first lien facility would
likely recover near the 50% family rate, in Moody's
estimation.
The stable ratings outlook recognizes PAE's 2019 backlog of $6.4
billion, which gives good revenue visibility, as well as the
supportive budgetary setting near-term, and the variable
cost structure and low asset intensity of the defense services business
model which tends to support steady free cash flow generation even when
indebtedness is high. PAE's revenue diversity across US defense,
intelligence, homeland security and state departments also benefits
the ratings outlook.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward ratings momentum would depend on an encouraging backlog trend and
organic revenue growth suggestive of market share gains, a high
likelihood that leverage would be sustained close to 4x with annual free
cash flow-to-debt of 10%, and a good liquidity
profile.
Downward ratings pressure would mount with negative contract developments,
leverage exceeding 6x, and free cash flow-to-debt
below 3%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace & Defense
Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
PAE Holding Corporation, headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia,
is a holding company that became publicly held on February 10, 2020
through a special purpose acquisition vehicle. Through its subsidiary,
Pacific Architects and Engineers Incorporated, PAE provides contract
support services to US government agencies, international organizations
and foreign governments. Revenues for 2019 were $2.8
billion.
