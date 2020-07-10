Moody's upgrades CFR (to B1) for Alion Science and Technology following mezzanine debt repayment; assigns Ba1 and B1 ratings to new first-out revolver and term loan

Approximately $400 million of new debt rated

New York, July 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service upgraded the corporate family rating for Alion Science and Technology Corporation ("Alion" or the "company") -- to B1 from B3 -- in recognition of the company's pending debt reduction/recapitalization and concurrent mezzanine debt repayment using its extra cash and refinanced debt. The company's probability of default rating was upgraded to B1-PD from B3-PD, and new Ba1 and B1 ratings were assigned to the planned first-out/first-lien revolver and second-out/first-lien term loan. Existing Ba3/B1 ratings for the first-out/second-out secured debt that is being refinanced are unchanged and will be withdrawn following successful completion of the pending recapitalization. The ratings outlook is stable.

According to lead analyst Bruce Herskovics, "The improved corporate family rating reflects deleveraging to the mid-4x range, from the low-6x range, that will accompany Alion's debt recapitalization, along with good booking and revenue momentum that should continue as the company's technical qualifications are increasingly well suited to the equipment/system modernization phase unfolding across the US defense sector."

Herskovics continued, "However, the B1 rating assigned to the planned second-out/first-lien term loan reflects its standing as the preponderance of debt capital in the consolidated structure following repayment of junior-ranking mezzanine debt with previously derived divestiture proceeds, and the ensuing reduced recovery prospects for this debt in a default scenario given the absence of such junior-ranking claims."

The spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, low and volatile oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The commercial aerospace and defense sector has been adversely affected by the shock given its indirect exposure to the severely pressured airline industry and its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Alion's exposure to government services programs render it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, but the company's contracts have largely been deemed essential and service hours continue without much disruption. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on Alion of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 CFR broadly reflects supportive leverage and coverage levels despite somewhat less robust scale, and a healthy backlog and revenue trend of late suggesting market share gains which, notwithstanding ownership by a financial sponsor, reduces the likelihood of M&A activity. The company's strong R&D heritage is becoming more relevant as US defense modernization requires innovative adapters of new technology to existing systems. Alion possesses a competitive set of qualifications for the contracts it will likely lead because the range of US defense sub-systems requiring incremental changes is very broad. Moody's expects the company will generate free cash flow of $20 million near term, and increasing amounts growing to more than $50 million in FY2022, or about 10%-15% of debt.

Alion's focus on technology development will likely sustain a cost-based contract portfolio emphasis, constraining EBITDA margins to no higher than 8% despite good revenue growth. The ability to quickly recruit talent to continue growing backlog may prove a limitation, as well, but Moody's nonetheless envisions a runway toward $1.2 billion in revenue by FY2022, up from $1 billion for the LTM period ended March 31, 2020.

The Ba1 rating assigned to the first-out/first-lien revolving credit facility reflects its effectively senior position relative to the larger second-out/first-lien term loan. The B1 rating for the term loan is on par with the CFR as it constitutes the bulk of debt in the company's consolidated capitalization, now with only a modest amount of debt cushion afforded by Alion's general unsecured claims in an event of default scenario.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation of an adequate liquidity profile for Alion, with Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of less than 4x and EBITDA-to-interest in excess of 4x during FY2022 (ending September 2022). Alion's two largest contracts comprise almost 25% of sales, but these programs will not be up for recompete for several years, and contract concentration beyond the top two programs is low. New business development goals could result in contracts that carry some investment requirements or that ramp up at a rate that lessens working capital efficiency, and thereby lessens the realization of anticipated free cash flow. Assuming leverage and liquidity considerations meanwhile remain commensurate, Moody's would likely view such a circumstance to be a product of the company's size and not necessarily inconsistent with the rating.

The first lien draft credit agreement contains provisions for incremental debt capacity of up to $50 million plus all non-debt funded voluntary prepayments and commitment reductions, plus an additional uncapped ratio based amount with a maximum First Lien Net Leverage Ratio of 4.05x. The additional debt capacity would have the same guarantees and be secured by the same collateral on a pari-passu basis as the senior secured facilities provided that no event of default exists or would exist after the incremental debt raise, the representations and warranties in the credit agreement are true and correct, and the final maturity date of the additional revolver or term loan commitments shall be no earlier than the revolving maturity date in 2024 or the term loan maturity date in 2025, respectively. The guarantors are the collective of the holding company and subsidiaries excluding any foreign subsidiary, non-material subsidiary, and a subsidiary for which a guarantee is legally prohibited.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings momentum would depend on revenues approaching $2 billion, leverage sustained below 4x, free cash flow-to-debt above 15% and a good liquidity profile.

Downward ratings pressure would mount with negative contract developments, leverage exceeding 5x, free cash flow below $20 million, or a weakening of the liquidity profile such as from dependence on the revolving credit facility or diminishing covenant headroom cushion.

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Alion Science and Technology Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B3-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Alion Science and Technology Corporation

....Senior Secured 1st Lien, 1st Out Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba1 (LGD1)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Alion Science and Technology Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Alion Science and Technology Corporation is a provider of advanced engineering, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, research development test and evaluation, live virtual and constructive training, electronic warfare, and cybersecurity solutions primarily to U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community customers. Last twelve months revenue as of March 31, 2020 were $1 billion. Alion is majority-owned by entities of financial sponsor Veritas Capital.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

