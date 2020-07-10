Moody's upgrades CFR (to B1) for Alion Science and Technology following mezzanine debt repayment; assigns Ba1 and B1 ratings to new first-out revolver and term loan

Approximately $400 million of new debt rated
New York, July 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service upgraded the corporate family rating for
Alion Science and Technology Corporation ("Alion" or the "company") --
to B1 from B3 -- in recognition of the company's pending
debt reduction/recapitalization and concurrent mezzanine debt repayment
using its extra cash and refinanced debt. The company's probability
of default rating was upgraded to B1-PD from B3-PD,
and new Ba1 and B1 ratings were assigned to the planned first-out/first-lien
revolver and second-out/first-lien term loan. Existing
Ba3/B1 ratings for the first-out/second-out secured debt
that is being refinanced are unchanged and will be withdrawn following
successful completion of the pending recapitalization. The ratings
outlook is stable.
According to lead analyst Bruce Herskovics, "The improved
corporate family rating reflects deleveraging to the mid-4x range,
from the low-6x range, that will accompany Alion's debt recapitalization,
along with good booking and revenue momentum that should continue as the
company's technical qualifications are increasingly well suited
to the equipment/system modernization phase unfolding across the US defense
sector."
Herskovics continued, "However, the B1 rating assigned
to the planned second-out/first-lien term loan reflects
its standing as the preponderance of debt capital in the consolidated
structure following repayment of junior-ranking mezzanine debt
with previously derived divestiture proceeds, and the ensuing reduced
recovery prospects for this debt in a default scenario given the absence
of such junior-ranking claims."
The spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global
economic outlook, low and volatile oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The commercial aerospace
and defense sector has been adversely affected by the shock given its
indirect exposure to the severely pressured airline industry and its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. Alion's exposure to government
services programs render it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in
these unprecedented operating conditions, but the company's
contracts have largely been deemed essential and service hours continue
without much disruption. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect
the impact on Alion of the breadth and severity of the shock, and
the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B1 CFR broadly reflects supportive leverage and coverage levels despite
somewhat less robust scale, and a healthy backlog and revenue trend
of late suggesting market share gains which, notwithstanding ownership
by a financial sponsor, reduces the likelihood of M&A activity.
The company's strong R&D heritage is becoming more relevant
as US defense modernization requires innovative adapters of new technology
to existing systems. Alion possesses a competitive set of qualifications
for the contracts it will likely lead because the range of US defense
sub-systems requiring incremental changes is very broad.
Moody's expects the company will generate free cash flow of $20
million near term, and increasing amounts growing to more than $50
million in FY2022, or about 10%-15% of debt.
Alion's focus on technology development will likely sustain a cost-based
contract portfolio emphasis, constraining EBITDA margins to no higher
than 8% despite good revenue growth. The ability to quickly
recruit talent to continue growing backlog may prove a limitation,
as well, but Moody's nonetheless envisions a runway toward
$1.2 billion in revenue by FY2022, up from $1
billion for the LTM period ended March 31, 2020.
The Ba1 rating assigned to the first-out/first-lien revolving
credit facility reflects its effectively senior position relative to the
larger second-out/first-lien term loan. The B1 rating
for the term loan is on par with the CFR as it constitutes the bulk of
debt in the company's consolidated capitalization, now with only
a modest amount of debt cushion afforded by Alion's general unsecured
claims in an event of default scenario.
The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation of an adequate
liquidity profile for Alion, with Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
of less than 4x and EBITDA-to-interest in excess of 4x during
FY2022 (ending September 2022). Alion's two largest contracts
comprise almost 25% of sales, but these programs will not
be up for recompete for several years, and contract concentration
beyond the top two programs is low. New business development goals
could result in contracts that carry some investment requirements or that
ramp up at a rate that lessens working capital efficiency, and thereby
lessens the realization of anticipated free cash flow. Assuming
leverage and liquidity considerations meanwhile remain commensurate,
Moody's would likely view such a circumstance to be a product of the company's
size and not necessarily inconsistent with the rating.
The first lien draft credit agreement contains provisions for incremental
debt capacity of up to $50 million plus all non-debt funded
voluntary prepayments and commitment reductions, plus an additional
uncapped ratio based amount with a maximum First Lien Net Leverage Ratio
of 4.05x. The additional debt capacity would have the same
guarantees and be secured by the same collateral on a pari-passu
basis as the senior secured facilities provided that no event of default
exists or would exist after the incremental debt raise, the representations
and warranties in the credit agreement are true and correct, and
the final maturity date of the additional revolver or term loan commitments
shall be no earlier than the revolving maturity date in 2024 or the term
loan maturity date in 2025, respectively. The guarantors
are the collective of the holding company and subsidiaries excluding any
foreign subsidiary, non-material subsidiary, and a
subsidiary for which a guarantee is legally prohibited.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward ratings momentum would depend on revenues approaching $2
billion, leverage sustained below 4x, free cash flow-to-debt
above 15% and a good liquidity profile.
Downward ratings pressure would mount with negative contract developments,
leverage exceeding 5x, free cash flow below $20 million,
or a weakening of the liquidity profile such as from dependence on the
revolving credit facility or diminishing covenant headroom cushion.
The following rating actions were taken:
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Alion Science and Technology Corporation
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B1 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B1-PD from B3-PD
Assignments:
..Issuer: Alion Science and Technology Corporation
....Senior Secured 1st Lien, 1st Out
Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Ba1 (LGD1)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Alion Science and Technology Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Alion Science and Technology Corporation is a provider of advanced engineering,
intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, research development
test and evaluation, live virtual and constructive training,
electronic warfare, and cybersecurity solutions primarily to U.S.
Department of Defense and Intelligence Community customers. Last
twelve months revenue as of March 31, 2020 were $1 billion.
Alion is majority-owned by entities of financial sponsor Veritas
Capital.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1224306.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
