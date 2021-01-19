Moody's upgrades CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc.'s CFR to Caa2; outlook stable

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc.'s ("Community") Corporate Family Rating to Caa2 from Caa3 and Probability of Default Rating to Caa2-PD from Caa3-PD. The rating agency also upgraded Community's existing instrument ratings, including its senior secured first lien ratings to Caa1 from Caa2, its senior secured junior notes to Caa3 from Ca, and its unsecured notes to Ca from C. Moody's also assigned a Caa3 rating to Community's new senior secured junior notes and changed its Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3 from SGL-4. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the new senior secured junior note issuance will be used to repay a portion of the company's 9.875% senior secured junior notes due June 2023. Moody's views this leverage-neutral transaction as being credit positive. The ratings upgrade reflects the lengthening of Community's debt maturity profile and reduction in refinancing risk over the past year, as well as the reduction in its cash interest expense, and improved liquidity. Refinancings have dramatically extended Community's debt maturity profile, which previously included roughly $5.5 billion of maturities in 2023. Finally, the upgrade also reflects the completion of Community's multi-year divestiture effort, in which the company successfully shed several weaker performing hospitals. The change in the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3 reflects the company's $1.8 billion cash balance as of September 30, 2020, supported in large part by aid received from the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc.

Ratings assigned:

Senior secured junior notes due 2029 at Caa3 (LGD 5)

Ratings upgraded:

Corporate Family Rating to Caa2 from Caa3

Probability of Default Rating to Caa2-PD from Caa3-PD

Senior secured first lien notes to Caa1 (LGD 3) from Caa2 (LGD 3)

Senior secured junior notes to Caa3 (LGD 5) from Ca (LGD 5)

Senior unsecured notes to Ca (LGD 6) from C (LGD 6)

Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3 from SGL-4

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Community's Caa2 Corporate Family Rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to operate with very high financial leverage in the mid-7 times. The rating is also constrained by Moody's expectation for negative free cash flow over the next 12-18 months because of Community's high interest costs, the significant capital requirements of the business, and the need to begin repaying the accelerated Medicare payments over the April 2021-September 2022 timeframe. The rating is also constrained by industry-wide operating headwinds which will limit operational improvement despite Community's turnaround initiatives. The rating is supported by Community's large scale, geographic diversity and the successful execution of its divestiture program. Moody's expects proceeds from divestitures to be used to repay debt and reinvest in the business. Despite the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on volumes, Community's liquidity has been significantly helped by substantial government aid to hospitals.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the current ratings adequately reflect Community's weak operating performance and elevated probability of default.

With respect to governance, Community has been unable to demonstrate a consistent track record for meeting its own financial guidance. As a for-profit hospital operator, Community also faces high social risk. The affordability of hospitals and the practice of balance billing has garnered substantial social and political attention. Hospitals are now required to publicly provide pricing for several services, although compliance and practice is inconsistent across the industry. Additionally, hospitals rely on Medicare and Medicaid for a substantial portion of reimbursement. Any changes to reimbursement to Medicare or Medicaid directly impacts hospital revenue and profitability. Further, as Community is focused on non-urban communities, slow population growth tempers the company's capacity to grow admissions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if there is deterioration in Community's earnings, if liquidity weakens or if, for any other reason, the probability of default rises or recovery prospects weaken.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if operational initiatives result in improved volume growth and margin expansion. Community would also need to improve its free cash flow and liquidity and reduce financial leverage -- creating a more sustainable capital structure -- before Moody's would consider an upgrade.

CHS/Community Health Services, Inc., headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, is an operator of general acute care hospitals in non-urban and mid-sized markets throughout the US. Revenues in the last twelve months ended September 30, 2020 were approximately $12 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

