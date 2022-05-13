Moody's upgrades CMA CGM's corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba3; outlook positive

Stockholm, May 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of CMA CGM S.A. (CMA CGM or the company) to Ba2 from Ba3 and its probability default rating to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD. Concurrently, the company's senior unsecured ratings were upgraded to Ba3 from B2. At the same time, Moody's withdrew the Ba3 CFR of CEVA Logistics SA (CEVA) and assigned a long term issuer rating of Ba3 to CEVA, in line with the senior unsecured rating of CMA CGM. The outlook on both issuers remains positive.

"The upgrade to Ba2 was prompted by continued reduction in financial leverage, improved liquidity and increase in unencumbered assets, supported by more favourable industry conditions but equally important a focus on balance sheet enhancements" says Daniel Harlid, the Vice President - Senior Analyst and the lead analyst for CMA CGM." While we expect weaker market conditions in 2023-24, CMA now has a balance sheet well prepared to meet such a scenario", Mr. Harlid continues.

A full list of debt can be found in the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

During the last three years CMA CGM has undergone a transformational journey, diversifying its revenue sources away from container shipping and into logistics and freight forwarding. It has done so by first acquiring CEVA Logistics SA in 2019, adding further capabilities during with three additional acquisitions announced over the last 12 months which will all be paid for for in cash. This has been possible due to an unprecedented market environment for the container shipping industry following the recovery from the pandemic, where CMA generated a Moody's-adjusted free cash flow of $15 billion in 2021 and is expected by Moody's to generate another $13 billion in 2022. CMA has used this environment to significantly reduce its financial debt load by almost 40% since before the CEVA acquisition. Despite these record high free cash flow figures, the company has shown a disciplined financial policy, only paying out a fraction to its shareholders and instead reinvesting into the business.

We note that the next two years (2023-24) could potentially prove to be two challenging years for the industry as the global fleet is poised to grow by around 8% annually. This is considerably higher than market projections for demand growth of around 3%-4%. Such demand supply / gap has historically put negative pressure on freight rates and carrier profitability. Nevertheless, the Ba2 rating is well positioned to defend these downside risks, as the current capital structure provides cushion for a weaker market environment. The positive outlook indicates that a higher rating is possible should such a weakening in the environment be less severe than what the industry has experienced in the past.

Further underpinning the rating actions is the company's significantly increased pool of unencumbered assets, resulting in an unencumbered assets ratio that maps to a Ba sub score in our shipping methodology. As we understand the intention is to finance the lion share of capex this year with cash as well as continuing to repay secured, Moody's foresee this ratio to continue to increase.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectations of strong key credit metrics in 2022 and a high likelihood of sustained credit metrics through the cycle, albeit with a normalization of the EBIT margin toward high single digits in percentage terms. This should translate to a debt / EBITDA of 2.0x – 3.0x but a still very strong RCF / Net debt of at least 60% but with potential for a significantly higher ratio depending on the environment.

While credit metrics may indicate upward pressure this year, we do not expect an upgrade to take place before the second half of 2023 once we can assess the potential financial impact on CMA CGM and its peers from the very sizeable inflow of new vessels in 2023 and 2024. Future rating actions will also depend on how the industry behaves in an environment where supply greatly exceeds demand.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

CMA CGM's bond rating is one notch below its CFR, reflecting the contractual subordination to the secured debt existing within the group (primarily vessel and container financing), as well as a pari passu ranking with all other unsecured debt issued by CMA CGM. The reduction to one notch from two notches reflects; (1) an increased proportion of unencumbered assets; (2) a higher rating level (3) a reduction of secured debt vs unsecured debt and (4) the expectation that the trend in lower recourse to secured debt is likely to continue.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although current key credit metrics positions the rating strongly, a prerequisite for positive ratings pressure is a sustained robust performance in a weaker market environment and a continuation of its conservative policy. Furthermore, the following key credit ratios would have to be met and sustained; (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining comfortably below 3.0x; (2) High-single-digit EBIT margin in percentage terms; (3) Retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt at least in the high-20s in percentage terms and (4) maintaining good liquidity at all times.

Conversely, the ratings would be negatively affected if, on a sustained basis, the following key credit ratios would weaken; (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA above 3.0x; (2); EBIT margin below 5% over the cycle; (3) Retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt falling towards 15% or (4) a weakened liquidity profile because of negative free cash flow generation or large-scale M&A transactions.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in rating CMA CGM S.A. was Shipping published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276306. The principal methodology used in rating CEVA Logistics SA was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296092. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: CMA CGM S.A.

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 from B2

Assignments:

..Issuer: CEVA Logistics SA

....LT Issuer Rating, Assigned Ba3

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: CEVA Logistics SA

....Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba3-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CMA CGM S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Positive

..Issuer: CEVA Logistics SA

....Outlook, Remains Positive

COMPANY PROFILE

Based in Marseille, France, CMA CGM is the third largest provider of global container shipping services. The company operates primarily in the international containerized maritime transportation of goods, but its activities also include container terminal operations, intermodal, inland transport and logistics. In 2021, the company reported revenue of $56 billion and EBITDA of $23 billion. The company is ultimately owned by the Saade family (73%), Yildrim Holding (24%) and BPI France (3%).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

