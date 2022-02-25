Moody's upgrades CNH Industrial N.V. and subsidiaries senior unsecured rating to Baa2 from Baa3, outlook stable

New York, February 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded the senior unsecured ratings of CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) and its supported subsidiaries including CNH Industrial Capital LLC, CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. (CNHI Finance), CNH Industrial Capital Australia Pty. Limited and CNH Industrial Capital Canada Ltd. to Baa2 from Baa3. At the same time, Moody's withdrew CNHI Finance's short-term rating of (P)P-3. The outlook is stable.

The upgrades reflect Moody's expectation that current momentum in operating results will continue well into 2023 as strong price realization should offset persistent elevated input costs and supply chain disruptions. Positive long-term fundamentals in the agriculture sector are driving robust demand, low industry inventory levels and growing backlogs. The upgrades also consider benefits from the recent separation of the historically weak commercial truck and powertrain segments (IVECO Group N.V.), enabling CNHI to focus on its more profitable, and core, agriculture market. Moody's expects the chronically weak construction equipment operations to improve modestly, but margins will remain in the low-single-digits.

Moody's took the following actions:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: CNH Industrial N.V.

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

..Issuer: CNH Industrial Capital Australia Pty. Limited

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

..Issuer: CNH Industrial Capital Canada Ltd.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

..Issuer: CNH Industrial Capital LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

..Issuer: CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A.

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A.

....Short-term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Withdrawn, previously rated (P)P-3

Outlook Actions:

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CNH Industrial N.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: CNH Industrial Capital Australia Pty. Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: CNH Industrial Capital Canada Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: CNH Industrial Capital LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATING RATIONALE

CNHI's rating reflects a strong position in the oligopolistic global farm equipment market enabling it to capitalize on increasing food consumption and greater need for per capita grain output due to a growing global population, an upward trend in crop prices, historically high average fleet ages, strong farmers' balance sheets and increasing need for high-tech, more efficient equipment to generate greater crop yields. CNHI's long-term competitiveness in the precision farming sector will be supported by the Raven Industries, Inc. (Raven) acquisition in late-2021. However, given Raven's modest revenue base, the contribution to overall returns will be minimal over the near term. Moody's expects that CNHI's heightened focus on improving operating efficiencies, product innovation and pricing will support expansion of the agriculture equipment operating margin to over 10% by the end of 2022.

With the separation of IVECO Group N.V., CNHI retained the legacy debt but shed the underperforming commercial truck business which constrained the pace of improvement in the overall credit profile in recent years.

The Baa2 rating reflects Moody's view that CNHI will maintain its commitment to operating and financial discipline. Moody's expects continued focus on maintaining sound inventory management practices, ongoing reduction of industrial debt (down to $5.3 billion at December 31, 2021 from $7.2 billion a year ago and from nearly $10 billion at year end 2014), and initiatives that will gradually improve the competitiveness and margins of the construction equipment operations.

The company's consolidated financial services operations are well-capitalized with debt-to equity below 8x at year-end 2021. Underwriting standards remain prudent (30-day past due accounts are being sustained at approximately 1.7%) and the debt capital structure is improving as secured debt as a percentage of total funding has declined significantly.

The stable outlook includes Moody's expectation that strong demand for agriculture equipment will continue into 2023 with disciplined pricing and cost management enabling steady margin growth over the next couple of years. Strong cash generation and opportunistic debt reduction should add resilience to future industry downcycles, which can be sharp.

CNHI's liquidity is strong despite the need to maintain considerable liquidity for its finance company operations. Total liquidity exceeded $10 billion at December 31 2021, consisting of $5 billion in unrestricted cash and nearly $5.2 billion in undrawn committed borrowing facilities. This provides ample coverage for the finance company debt maturing during the coming twelve months. The finance company had $15.6 billion of debt (excluding Iveco) supporting its roughly $20 billion portfolio of receivables and other finance-related assets at December 31, 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if CNHI demonstrates greater resilience to agriculture industry downcycles as well as progress in improving returns in the construction equipment segment. Key metrics that could support a higher rating include an EBITA margin in excess of 10%, debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 2x and free cash flow-to-debt approaching 15%. An additional critical element in any potential upgrade of CNHI will be the degree to which the company can maintain a sound liquidity position given the heavy borrowings of its finance operations.

The ratings could be downgraded with the inability to improve overall margins over the next couple of years or if construction equipment becomes a greater drag on results. Metrics that could lead to a downgrade include an EBITA margin falling below 6%, debt-to-EBITDA remaining above 3x and free cash flow-to-debt consistently less than 10%. A downgrade could occur with expectations of a more aggressive financial strategy or erosion in the liquidity position.

The principal methodology used in rating CNH Industrial N.V. was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. The principal methodologies used in rating CNH Industrial Capital LLC, CNH Industrial Capital Australia Pty. Limited, CNH Industrial Capital Canada Ltd. and CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. were Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183459, and Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

CNH Industrial N.V. is a leading global manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment. The Agriculture Equipment segment (approximately 75% of pro forma revenue) manufactures a full line of farm machinery (tractors, combines) and the Construction Equipment segment (16%) manufactures a full line of construction equipment (excavators, crawler dozers, backhoe loaders). Financial services operations (9%) provide retail and wholesale financing to support the sales of industrial equipment.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eric Greaser

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

