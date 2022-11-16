Moody's upgrades CONSOL to B1

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded CONSOL Energy Inc.'s ("CONSOL") corporate family rating ("CFR") to B1 from B2, its probability of default rating to B1-PD from B2-PD, the ratings on its senior secured first lien revolving credit facilities and term loan to Ba3 from B1, the ratings on its senior secured second lien notes to B3 from Caa1 as well as its solid waste disposal bonds for Pennsylvania Economic Dev. Fin. Auth. to B3 from Caa1. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating ("SGL") is upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3. The rating outlook remains stable.

"The upgrade of CONSOL's ratings reflects gross debt reduction progress to date, with the potential for more next year as higher contracted prices translate into strong free cash flow", said Sandeep Sama, Moody's Vice President – Senior Analyst and lead analyst for CONSOL.

Governance considerations, including financial strategy under Moody's ESG framework, were key drivers of the rating action.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: CONSOL Energy Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

....GTD Senior Secured First Lien Revolver Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....GTD Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Pennsylvania Economic Dev. Fin. Auth.

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to B3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CONSOL Energy Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

CONSOL's B1 CFR is supported by its solid contract position, its low-cost longwall mines, relatively stable customer base, good access to export markets through its ownership of the CONSOL Marine Terminal, and improved credit profile following significant debt repayment year-to-date. Despite the company's good business position, CONSOL is fairly concentrated compared to other coal companies with reliance on a single mining complex with three operating coal mines for the majority of its earnings and cash flow, although the diversification will improve slightly with the start-up of the Itmann met coal mine. The rating is also constrained by meaningful legacy liabilities, consistent with many rated coal companies, although CONSOL has reduced this position significantly following the sale of certain assets.

CONSOL generated cumulative unadjusted free cash flow of around $570 million since YE2020, reduced unadjusted gross debt by around $260 million (pro-forma for the payments in 4Q22 to-date), and increased its cash balance by around $220 million over that timeframe. CONSOL has indicated a gross debt target of $300 million compared to the current balance of around $400 million (pro-forma for the payments in 4Q22 to-date), which we expect they will be able to achieve next year, assuming continued prioritization of free cash flow for debt pay down.

The SGL-2 rating reflects good liquidity. CONSOL had an unrestricted cash balance of $269 million at September 30, 2022, and $272 million of availability under its revolving credit facility. However, CONSOL's revolver capacity drops to $260 million from $400 million in March 2023 through its maturity in July 2026. CONSOL has been carrying a higher unrestricted cash balance in order to offset the liquidity impact of this reduced revolver capacity. CONSOL's revolver is subject to covenants including maximum first lien gross leverage ratio, maximum total net leverage ratio, and minimum fixed charge coverage ratio. Additionally, CONSOL has an Accounts Receivable Securitization facility (due July 2025) with a maximum capacity of $100 million. At September 30, 2022, the facility had borrowing capacity of $61 million, almost all of which was utilized by outstanding letters of credit.

Moody's also believes that investor concerns about the coal industry's ESG profile are intensifying and coal producers will be increasingly challenged by access to capital issues in the early 2020s. An increasing portion of the global investment community is reducing or eliminating exposure to the coal industry with greater emphasis on moving away from thermal coal. The aggregate impact on the credit quality of the coal industry is that debt capital will become more expensive over this horizon, particularly in the public bond markets, and other business requirements, such as surety bonds, which together will lead to much more focus on individual coal producers' ability to fund their operations and articulate clearly their approach to addressing environmental, social, and governance considerations -- including reducing net debt in the near-to-medium term.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation for continued strong free cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months due to a highly contracted position, with majority of the proceeds going towards reducing gross debt to ~$300 million, before increasing the allocation towards shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

We could upgrade the rating with improved longer-term demand outlook for thermal coal along with better revenue visibility, continued reduction in gross debt levels, and any progress towards a meaningful reduction in non-debt liabilities.

We could downgrade the rating with expectations for adjusted financial leverage above 2.00x, negative free cash flow, substantive deterioration in liquidity, or further intensification of ESG concerns that call into question the company's ability to handle upcoming financing requirements or access capital markets on economic terms.

CONSOL Energy Inc. is a coal producer created through the separation of CONSOL's coal and natural gas assets in November 2017. The company has 100% economic ownership and operational control of the Pennsylvania Mining Complex ("PAMC", consisting of three underground mines - Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey - and related infrastructure), 100% ownership of the CONSOL Marine Terminal, and 100% ownership of approximately 1.4 billion tons of undeveloped reserves and resources. The company generated $1.8 billion in revenues during the LTM period ending September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sandeep Sama, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

