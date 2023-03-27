Moody's upgrades CPI Card to B2 CFR; outlook stable

New York, March 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded CPI Card Group Inc.'s ("CPI") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B2 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B2-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded CPI CG, Inc.'s (the debt-issuing subsidiary of CPI) senior secured notes rating to B2 from B3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity ("SGL") rating remains unchanged at SGL-2. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade reflects Moody's expectation that CPI will maintain stable operating performance after several years of strong results which improved EBITDA margins to 20.3% and reduced debt to EBITDA to 3.2x by the end of 2022. These positive operating trends are a result of strong growth in contactless cards, eco cards, and [email protected] printer sales and upgrades. Capacity expansion and supply chain management have enabled this growth and allowed CPI to meet strong demand. Moody's expects CPI's leverage will remain modest at around 3x, driven by mid-single digit revenue growth and partial debt reduction.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: CPI Card Group Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

..Issuer: CPI CG Inc.

....Senior Secured Global Notes, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CPI Card Group Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: CPI CG Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

CPI's B2 CFR reflects the company's small scale, high product and customer concentration and limited pricing leverage with its largest customers. CPI benefits from its solid position in the US as a provider of financial payment cards and services to small, medium and large sized financial institutions. Moody's expects a stable operating environment underpinned by recurring demand for payment cards based on reissuance volume and continued conversion to contactless smart cards in the US. Moody's projects mid-single digit revenue growth, supported by continued growth in the debit and credit segment, and modest margin expansion in the next 12 months. Although CPI has been successfully navigating a challenging supply chain environment, further significant pressures on material and freight costs could temper margin growth.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-2 reflects good liquidity over the next 12 months supported by moderately positive free cash flow and available cash. CPI has access to a $75 million ABL revolver facility (unrated), with $5 million outstanding and approximately $11 million of cash. Moody's expects CPI to repay the full outstanding amount on the ABL over the next year. The ABL is subject to a springing covenant of fixed charge coverage ratio that is triggered when the availability on the ABL is less than $7.5 million. Moody's does not expect the covenant to be triggered as CPI will likely maintain considerable cushion.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CPI's leverage will remain around 3x in the next 12 months and that the company will adhere to conservative financial policy when making capital allocation decisions.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

CPI's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4), which reflects its highly negative governance risks, and moderately negative environmental and social risk exposure. Governance considerations have a highly negative impact on CPI's credit profile. The company remains majority controlled by private equity sponsor with a history of operating under very high financial leverage. The risks are tempered by CPI's good liquidity, improving operating performance and management's commitment to maintain moderate leverage levels. CPI has a moderately negative exposure to social risk factors. The most relevant social risks for CPI arise from management of large amounts of personal data, such as cardholder names and account numbers. Social risks are particularly high in the area of data security and customer privacy, which are partly mitigated by sizeable technology investments and CPI's long track record of handling sensitive private data. Social trends are also relevant in the longer term perspective, such as shifting customer preferences towards digital payment methods.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if CPI were to achieve greater scale and customer diversification, with strong free cash flow and good liquidity. Leverage sustained below 3x debt/EBITDA would also be required for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company experiences revenue decline or margin deterioration such that leverage increases above 5x debt/EBITDA or liquidity materially weakens. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company experiences material market share loss.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CPI Card Group Inc. is a provider in payment card production and related services, offering a single source for credit, debit and prepaid debit cards including EMV chip and dual-interface, personalization, instant issuance, fulfillment and digital solutions. The company generated revenues of $476 million in 2022.

