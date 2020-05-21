Moody's upgrades CSCDA, CA's 2004 A-2 POBs to A1 from A2, confirms 2007 A-1 POBs at A3

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the California Statewide Communities Development Authority, CA's Taxable Pension Obligation Bonds, 2004 Series A-2 Bonds (Capital Appreciation Bonds) to A1 from A2 and confirmed the A3 rating on its Taxable Pension Obligation Bonds, 2007 Series A-1 Bonds (Current Interest Bonds). This concludes the review that was initiated on April 13, 2020, due to the publication of a new methodology. The A1 applies to about $6.7 million in bonds and the A3 applies to about $24.1 million in bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to A1 from A2 of the 2004 Series A-2 Bonds reflects our change in approach to. rating pools with changing participant composition over time. Because the lowest-rated participant in the 2004 Series A-2 Bonds pays off its loan earlier than the highest-rated one, the credit quality of the pool will improve over time.

The confirmation of the A3 rating on the 2007 Series A-1 Bonds reflects our view that the rating remains appropriately positioned despite our change in approach to rating pools with changing participation composition over time. While the pool composition is strengthening over time, near-term changes in the pool composition do not change the weighted average credit quality sufficiently to warrant an upgrade.

The A1 rating for the 2004 Series A-2 Bonds reflects the weighted average credit quality of the two pool participants. The weaker participant is currently more than 15% of the pool, but will be less than 15% in fiscal 2022, allowing for widened notching from the lowest credit quality participant.

The A3 rating for the 2007 Series A-1 bonds reflects the weighted average credit quality of the remaining four pool participants. The weakest participant is already less than 15% of the pool and is declining, with a final maturity in fiscal 2024. However, the strongest pool participant is also a declining portion of the pool, thereby slowing the rate of improvement in the weighted average credit quality in the near term.

Both pools are unenhanced, with no step up provisions or debt service reserve.

The rating action resolves the placement of the ratings on review concurrent with publication of the new Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published on April 13, 2020.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the California Statewide Communities Development Authority. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the authority changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to obligors with this amount of debt outstanding. The positive outlook for the authority applies only to one series of bonds not affected by this rating action.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improvement in the weighted average credit quality of pool participants

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in the weighted average credit quality of pool participants

LEGAL SECURITY

Payments by the participating municipalities to the authority for their share of debt service are their unconditional obligations, payable from any legally available funds. There is no cross collateralization or cross default. Therefore, no municipality is responsible for the bond repayments of any other municipality, and default of one municipality will not constitute default of any other municipality. Additionally, the authority's general funds are not pledged for payment of the bonds. There is no debt service reserve fund.

Under the terms of separate trust indentures, the participating municipalities make debt service payments to the trustee, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (Aa1). The terms in the agreements are similar except for the debt service schedules. Payments sufficient to pay the municipality's proportionate share of principal and interest on the bonds are due on August 1 each year. For current interest bonds, payment for interest is due in January and June, and for principal is due in June. For capital appreciation bonds, payment of principal and accreted interest is due in June.

Once the funds are received by the trustee they are deposited into a bond fund, where there are held until they are transferred for payment to bondholders. If any funds remain after full debt service has been paid, those funds will be returned to the appropriate municipality by the trustee. Failure to pay principal and/or interest by August 1 constitutes a default under the trust agreement. If a default occurs, the municipality is given a 60-day period by the trustee to cure the default.

PROFILE

The California Statewide Communities Development Authority's Pension Obligation Bond Program provides an opportunity for local governments in California to finance their unfunded pension liabilities. Each of the local governments issued pension obligation bonds, which were sold to the authority to finance all or a portion of their unfunded pension liability.

Pool participants in the 2004 Series A-2 Bonds included Kings County and the City of Millbrae. Pool participants in the 2007 Series A-1 Bonds with remaining outstanding maturities include the Cities of Oroville, Palm Springs, San Marino and Seaside.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1171420. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

